Media Advisory: Media Invited to Celebration of Newport News Shipbuilding Norfolk Campus

NORFOLK, Va., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What: HII (NYSE: HII) will celebrate the opening of the Newport News Shipbuilding Norfolk Campus. NNS and Navy leadership, city of Norfolk leaders and shipbuilders will mark the opening that will support continued progress toward more effective and efficient shipbuilding. When: Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. (Media should arrive by 10:15 a.m.) Where: Newport News Shipbuilding Norfolk Campus For GPS, use: 100 Orapax St., Norfolk, VA 23507 Upon arrival, check-in at the guard station. Follow signs to event parking. RSVP: U.S. citizenship and confirmation of media attendance is required. Please RSVP by noon on Friday, Nov. 3. Please RSVP to: Todd Corillo Todd.T.Corillo@hii-co.com (757) 688-3220 or Danny Hernandez Danny.J.Hernandez@hii-co.com (202) 580-9086 Please note that because this is an industrial setting, long pants and flat, sturdy, closed-toe shoes are required. Details: Newport News Shipbuilding Norfolk Campus is located on land leased from Fairlead in the Lambert’s Point area, at a development known as Fairwinds Landing. Shipbuilders from NNS have worked at the site for several months, constructing steel panels that will eventually make up units of Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier Enterprise (CVN 80). Additionally, HII will offer a windshield tour of the main NNS shipyard in Newport News for interested U.S. media following the event in Norfolk. Further details will be provided upon RSVP.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 43,000 strong. For more information, visit:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c473a7e-3e3f-46a3-8a48-9bd7beaddd07