PaxMedica's Research on Low Dose Suramin for Autism Spectrum Disorder Accepted for Publication

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. , Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- PaxMedica , Inc. (Nasdaq: PXMD ) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is excited to announce that the Annals of General Psychiatry, an internationally recognized scientific psychiatry publication, has accepted the manuscript titled "Randomized clinical trial of low dose suramin intravenous infusions for treatment of autism spectrum disorder" for publication.

This groundbreaking research, authored by PaxMedica’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. David Hough, MD, along with nine co-authors, highlights the potential of monthly suramin intravenous infusions as a safe and potentially efficacious treatment for the core symptoms of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The co-authors of the manuscript include Alice Mao MD, Michael Aman Ph.D, Reymundo Lozano MD MS, Constance Smith-Hicks MD Ph.D, Veronica Martinez-Cerdeno PH.D, Michael Derby, Zachary Rome, Miel Malan MD, and Robert Findling MD.

"The acceptance of this manuscript represents a significant milestone in PaxMedica's continued dedication to pioneering innovative treatments for Autism Spectrum Disorder. We are honored to contribute to the field of psychiatry with this significant research, underscoring our commitment to advancing the understanding and treatment of ASD," commented Dr. David Hough, Chief Medical Officer at PaxMedica.

The Annals of General Psychiatry, an open access journal emphasizing a biopsychosocial approach to illness and health, strongly supports the principles of evidence-based medicine, further validating the significance of this research.

As the manuscript progresses toward publication, PaxMedica extends its gratitude to the Annals of General Psychiatry for their support in sharing this essential research with the global scientific community.

About PaxMedica

PaxMedica , Inc. is a forward-looking clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm specializing in cutting-edge anti-purinergic drug therapies (APT) designed to address challenging neurologic disorders. Our scope encompasses a spectrum of conditions, from neurodevelopmental disorders, including Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), to the debilitating Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS), marked by both physical and cognitive burdens. At PaxMedica, we prioritize the advancement and evaluation of our flagship program, PAX-101—an intravenous suramin formulation—primarily focused on ASD treatment, while also broadening our clinical insights into its potential applications for conditions such as ME/CFS. For more information, visit www.paxmedica.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include our anticipated clinical program, the timing and success of our anticipated data announcements, pre-clinical and clinical trials and regulatory filings, statements about the strength of our balance sheet. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the Company’s development work, including any delays or changes to the timing, cost and success of the Company’s product development and clinical trials, risk of insufficient capital resources, cash funding and cash burn and risks associated with intellectual property and infringement claims. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results described in the Company’s “Risk Factors” section and other sections in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and subsequent quarterly and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

