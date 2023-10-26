New season of TVO Original series The Water Brothers explores Ontario’s ecosystems in peril

Toronto, Ontario, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climate change and industrial pollution have pushed Ontario’s environment to the brink. Premiering Thursday, November 2 at 9 pm, the new season of TVO Original series The Water Brothers offers six episodes that reveal the current state of Ontario’s peatlands, wetlands, waterways and soil. The series will air Thursdays on TVO and stream across Canada on TVO.org, YouTube and TVO Today apps.

Season five of this eco-adventure documentary series joins Alex and Tyler Mifflin as they seek solutions for Ontario’s most pressing environmental challenges. Dedicated conservationists and concerned Ontarians also offer insights to support the protection of humanity’s most precious resource.

“The Water Brothers is a compelling reminder of why we need to do more to protect our environment,” says John Ferri, VP of Programming and Content at TVO. “Season five’s focus on Ontario allows viewers to discover the many fascinating solutions available to us here at home, from nature-based innovations to preventative policy measures.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to launch season five after spending the last two years exploring all across Ontario and its vast network of diverse ecosystems. It was a privilege to get to know our province so much better and to spend time with dedicated individuals and groups who are working to conserve its countless treasures,” says Tyler Mifflin, co-host, director and producer of The Water Brothers.

“Filming this season has been an incredible adventure, from going into one of the deepest mines on Earth, drinking the world’s cleanest water, to journeying to the shores of Hudson Bay surrounded by polar bears and giant herds of caribou. These investigations have emphasized to us how the water challenges we face in Ontario, and the solutions being developed here, are deeply interconnected to the entire planet,” says co-host, director and producer Alex Mifflin.

“The Breathing Lands” (Nov. 2) | The brothers venture to Ontario’s far north to witness how peatlands store carbon and water and why these biodiverse wetlands need more protection.

(Nov. 2) | The brothers venture to Ontario’s far north to witness how peatlands store carbon and water and why these biodiverse wetlands need more protection. “The Forever Chemicals” (Nov. 9) | A group of toxic chemicals known as PFAs are responsible for water-resistant properties of everyday products we use. But how dangerous are these “forever chemicals”?

(Nov. 9) | A group of toxic chemicals known as PFAs are responsible for water-resistant properties of everyday products we use. But how dangerous are these “forever chemicals”? “Paving Over Paradise” (Nov. 16) | About three quarters of southern Ontario’s wetlands are gone. How do we restore these vital habitats that help combat the effects of climate change?

(Nov. 16) | About three quarters of southern Ontario’s wetlands are gone. How do we restore these vital habitats that help combat the effects of climate change? “Save Our Soils” (Nov. 23) | Soil is the foundation of our food supply, but its health is rapidly degrading around the world. The brothers meet with scientists and farmers to discuss possible solutions.

(Nov. 23) | Soil is the foundation of our food supply, but its health is rapidly degrading around the world. The brothers meet with scientists and farmers to discuss possible solutions. “The Great Plastic Lakes” (Nov. 30) | Over 10 million kilos of plastic enters the Great Lakes each year. It directly impacts wildlife and the 40 million people who rely on this water. This episode explores possible solutions.

(Nov. 30) | Over 10 million kilos of plastic enters the Great Lakes each year. It directly impacts wildlife and the 40 million people who rely on this water. This episode explores possible solutions. “The World’s Oldest Water” (available Dec. 7) | Scientists have discovered the oldest water on Earth inside a northern Ontario mine. At over 2 billion years old, what secrets does this ancient water contain?

ABOUT TVO MEDIA EDUCATION GROUP

TVO Media Education Group inspires learning that changes lives and enriches communities. Founded in 1970, we are a globally recognized digital learning organization that engages Ontarians of all ages with inclusive experiences and diverse perspectives. Through video, audio, games, courses, newsletters and articles, we’re investing in the transformative potential of education for everyone. Funded primarily by the Province of Ontario, TVO is a registered charity supported by thousands of sponsors and donors. Visit TVO.me for more information. Stream TVO on your favourite device.

