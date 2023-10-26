Netlogistik Hosts 2023 Innovation Day, Introducing the Latest Supply Chain and Logistics Innovations

DENVER, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetLogistik, the leader in powerful services that guide companies towards the digital transformation of the supply chain, announces the company is hosting Innovation Day 2023 on November 8, 2023, in Grapevine, TX at the Gaylord Texan Resort. This transformative experience will help businesses learn about the latest supply chain and logistics innovations to embrace within their supply chains, driving efficiencies, growing productivity, and delivering value.



“Innovation Day will be a great chance for attendees to be inspired by and network with real-world pioneers in supply chain innovation,” says Jagan Reddy, Managing Partner, Netlogistik. “Our valued clients will share how they have overcome supply chain challenges by partnering with the Netlogistik team of strategic advisors with deep domain expertise and experience.”

The 2023 Netlogistik Innovation Day Agenda is below. The one-day, free conference, will take place from 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM CT with a networking event afterwards.

Welcome to Netlogistik’s Innovation Day 2023 – Pioneering Tomorrow’s Supply Chain: Embrace Innovation, Gain Advantage – Jagan Reddy, Managing Partner, Netlogistik.





Navigating the Frozen Frontier of Digital Transformation and Innovation in Cold Storage Operations - Chris Hughes, President & CEO, Arcadia Cold.





The Moment is Now – Creating the Supply Chain Operating System for the World - Chirag Modi, Corporate Vice President, Industry Strategy – Supply Chain Execution, Blue Yonder.





Why Supply Chain Needs Leaders – Josh Owen, CEO, Cycle Labs.



Innovation Panel 1 – The Digital Frontier: Supply Chain Transformation Insights – Matt Butler, Managing partner, SCT Advisory.





Optimizing Cold Chain: Innovations in Cold Storage Facilities – Chris LaFaire, CIO, Arcadia Cold.





Innovation Panel 2 – Dawn of a New Automation Era: Transforming Tomorrow’s Supply Chain with Robotics – Brian Hudock, CEO, Thruput Partners, and Jay Blinderman, VP of Partner Success, SVT Robotics.





Innovation Panel 3 – Strategic Innovations: AI and Machine Learning in Supply Chain Optimization – Sean Moore, CIO, CJ Logistics, and Deepak Mittal, CEO, NextGen Invent Corporation.





Rethinking Recycling: Innovative Solutions for a Sustainable Future – James O’Neill, VP Business Optimization, Terracycle.





Closing Statements – Scott Zickert, Managing Partner, Netlogistik.



Don’t miss out on this opportunity to take your supply chain to the next level by embracing innovation. To register, visit: Netlogistik Innovation Day.

About NetLogistik

NetLogistik drives faster time to value through strategic advisory and seamless deployments of the Blue Yonder logistics and distribution solutions, as well as other top-of-the-line supply chain technologies. With over 300 certified solution and technical experts with a mastery in Logistics and Commerce, we are committed to adding value to customers’ supply chains with powerful and flexible services and an unmatched level of expertise. Our team has successfully delivered hundreds of projects across the US, Latin America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit netlogistik.com.

