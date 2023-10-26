XPEL, Inc. (XPEL) Shares Slump on Short-Seller’s Claim XPEL is Concealing Massive Risk – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.



XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL) Investigation:

In a recent public filing, XPEL stated its paint protection film-related (“PPF”) revenue with respect to Tesla vehicles is only 5% of its total year to date revenues.

But on Oct. 19, 2023, XPEL’s claims came into question when activist short-seller Culper Research published a scathing report, “XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL): That’s a Wrap.” Culper claims that based on a survey of over 100 XPEL installers, Culper estimates Teslas actually represent 25% to 35% of XPEL’s PPF business.

In addition, Culper claims that “the Company is concealing a massive undisclosed risk from its primary supplier which threatens to upend the Company’s entire reason for being.” Specifically, Culper alleges that XPEL’s long-time supplier entrotech has formed a joint venture with PPG, which has integrated protection technology directly into OEM paint.

Culper contends that XPEL has “conspicuously removed all mentions of entrotech” in its recent SEC filings, suggesting that “XPEL is burying the uncomfortable fact that it’s been leap-frogged by PPG, and that its long-time supply partner has decided to understandably work with PPG rather than move forward with XPEL.”



This news has caused XPEL shares to decline sharply.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and investigating the propriety of XPEL’s disclosures concerning Tesla and entrotech,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

