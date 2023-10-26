700 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA 90017, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THE BLOC DTLA TRIUMPHS WITH A DOUBLE WIN OF TWO PRESTIGIOUS "TOBY" AWARDS

Downtown Los Angeles, CA (Oct 26, 2023) - The Bloc DTLA, a beacon of innovation and sustainability in the heart of the city, has garnered two remarkable accolades at this year's annual Building Owners and Managers Association Greater Los Angeles Awards Gala.

Best Mixed-Use Building Award

The first accolade signifies The Bloc's commitment to shaping the future of urban living and commerce. The Best Mixed-Use Project Award underscores the remarkable fusion of retail, office, and recreational spaces within this iconic downtown development. The Bloc has set a new standard for mixed-use projects, enhancing the quality of life for Angelenos and visitors alike.

Pueblo Award

In an even more remarkable feat, The Bloc has been honored with the prestigious Pueblo Award. This accolade is a testament to The Bloc's unparalleled dedication to sustainability, community enrichment, and making a positive impact locally. The Pueblo Award signifies The Bloc as the project with the greatest achievements in these areas, highlighting the outstanding contributions to the surrounding community.

With its award-winning design and a deep commitment to community and environmental responsibility, The Bloc sets a new standard for urban development, fostering a vibrant and inclusive environment for residents and businesses alike. The Bloc is dedicated to driving sustainable practices, community engagement, and improving the quality of life in downtown Los Angeles.

The double victory at the Building Owners and Managers Association Greater Los Angeles Awards Gala showcases The Bloc as a shining example of excellence in urban development and an inspiration for sustainability and community service.

About The Bloc DTLA:

The Bloc is a vibrant, open-air urban center, a growing, inclusive community, a LEED™ certiﬁed Gold project, an inﬂection point in the heart of downtown Los Angeles. Encompassing a full city block along LA’s iconic 7th Street corridor, The Bloc connects the ﬁnancial, fashion, jewelry, and theater districts – and the 7th Street Metro Center Station, where four DTLA lines converge. Offering a diverse mix of thoughtfully curated shops, artisans, premier retailers including a Macy’s ﬂagship store, restaurants, bars, open-air green space, and entertainment, The Bloc is also home to the Sheraton Grand Los Angeles Hotel, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, and a 727,000 square-foot, creative-focused ofﬁce tower. An array of events from live music, dance, and theater performances to art installations, ﬁtness classes, and food and drink tastings welcomes Angelenos and visitors from all walks of life – and anyone seeking inspiration, community, and connection.