New to The Street's Leadership Series Airs Two Interviews, Sam Reese, CEO, Vistage Worldwide, Inc., and Tucker York, Global Head of Goldman Sachs Wealth Management, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.; Broadcast on Bloomberg TV as Sponsored Programming on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at 6:30 PM ET

1). Sam Reese, CEO of Vi s tage Worldwide, Inc.

2). Tucker York, Global Head of Goldman Sachs Wealth Management of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc . ($GS).

Sam Reese, CEO of Vistage Worldwide, Inc . ("Vistage"), talks with New to The Street Leadership's Co-hosts Matt Doherty and Jane King about his leadership successes. Vistage is the world's largest executive coaching organization for small and midsize businesses. The organization is a peer advisory platform that attracts business CEOs and other key management executives to interact with others to find and overcome business challenges. Sam explains how Vistage has successful Chairmen and Chairwomen (known as Vistage Chairs) who organize groups of about 10-15 CEOs that often meet to discuss in-confidence business ongoings. Together, the group finds solutions to make their businesses perform better. With nearly 1200 Chairs running groups worldwide, Vistage has over 45,000 members in 35 countries. Vistage started in 1957 when its founder, Bob Nourse, decided to contact business owners to discuss business problems within their companies. Now, over 65 years later, Vistage helps CEOs of small and midsize businesses become better leaders, make better decisions, and drive better results. Sam believes that the best CEOs are those who are humble, understand their mistakes, and always look for ways to improve themselves. Connecting positively with employees and understanding all aspects of a business's operations are vital components of being a great leader of an organization. Sam learned in the 1980s that life can be challenging when he didn't become an Olympic runner. He overcame the disappointment in his athletic career and used that experience to help others overcome personal and business obstacles to succeed. With spiritual scripture readings and physical exercise, Sam enters each day with a positive outlook, looking for solutions. Every business owner wants to achieve performance that leads to bottom-line profitability, but to do so takes dedication and respect for others within a business. Sam believes any business can utilize Vistage's comprehensive platform for success by retaining employees and providing goal transparency. Vistage has three core elements: valuable perspectives from a trusted group of peers, professional guidance from an accomplished business leader (Chair), and deep insights from subject matter experts. A business leader who would like to become a member of Vistage can find the necessary information at www.vistage.com . Vistage members set aside one day each month to meet with their peer advisory group and work on their business. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Vistage Worldwide, Inc . - http://www.vistage.com/ .

New to The Street Leadership's TV Co-hosts, Matt Doherty and Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio talk with Tucker York , Global Head of Goldman Sachs Wealth Management of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc . ("Goldman Sachs"). Since its inception in 1869, Goldman Sachs, a world-renowned investment banking firm, prides itself on integrity, transparency, and investment performance, looking always to improve client relationships, employee atmosphere, and shareholders value. Tucker began his career with Goldman Sachs shortly after graduating from business school. In October 1987, Tucker was still a junior with Goldman when the October "Black Market" crash occurred. Since that day, that experience changed him forever in how he views clients' needs. With his many years of dedicated experience in assisting Goldman's clients, Tucker rose to become a Managing Director in 1996 and 2000, a Partner at the firm. Tucker informs viewers that Goldman always looks at risk management models, sharing those plans with its customers, employees, and shareholders. Good leaders want to find immediate solutions with the lowest possible losses that can sometimes come from unexpected events. Tucker's leadership skills have developed over the decades since 1987, and now, as the Global Head of Wealth Management, Tucker always looks for ways to improve client services, better interaction with employees, and strengthen shareholders' results and relations. Employee retention is an integral part of the overall success at Goldman Sachs. Happy employees engaged in operational ongoings are happily servicing Goldman's extensive client base. Tucker explains that clients don't like changes, and the status quo with immediate communication responses is essential. As a leader, he understands that change does occur, and knowing how to handle changes and communicate effectively is vital to building trust and long-lasting relationships. With different market gyrations and business and personal relationship encounters, stress can become a problem for the best of leaders. Tucker says that influential leaders manage stress by looking at the direct cause of the stress and managing the outcome positively. The risk-reward ratio, long-term vs. short-term, and effectively acknowledging that ratio reduces client, employee, and shareholder stress; a good leader will always provide risk-avert solutions to the best of their ability, planning to diminish anxieties. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc .- https://www.goldmansachs.com/ and Goldman Sachs Wealth Management - https://privatewealth.goldmansachs.com/us/en/home .

About Vistage Worldwide, Inc. :



Vistage is the world’s largest CEO coaching and peer advisory organization for small and midsize businesses. For more than 65 years, we’ve been helping CEOs, business owners and key executives solve their greatest challenges through confidential peer groups and one-to-one executive coaching sessions. Today, more than 45,000 members in 35 countries rely on Vistage to help make better decisions for their companies, families, and communities. The results prove it: Vistage CEO members grew their annual revenue on average by 4.6% in 2020, while nonmembers with comparable small and midsize businesses saw revenue decrease by 4.7%, according to a study of Dun & Bradstreet data. Learn more at vistage.com .

About Goldman Sachs Wealth Management :

Goldman Sachs Wealth Management advisors offer unparalleled resources, access, and guidance to help clients maximize their impact and wealth. A management advisor is deeply attuned to clients' goals and values and curates all Goldman Sachs has to offer. Invest using a time-tested approach for managing risk and building customized portfolios with long-term strategies for expected future success - https://privatewealth.goldmansachs.com/us/en/home .

About The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ($GS):

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ($GS) is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base, including corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals. The firm, founded in 1869, is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers worldwide - https://www.goldmansachs.com/ .

About Tucker York, Global Head of Goldman Sachs Wealth Management:

Tucker York is the Global Head of Goldman Sachs Wealth Management . He is a member of the Management Committee. Mr. York also serves on the Goldman Sachs Trust Company board and the Asset & Wealth Management Private Wealth Management Capital Committee. Before assuming his current role, Mr. York was Global Co-Head of the Consumer and Wealth Management Division. Before that, he served in various leadership roles across the global wealth management franchise, including Head of the US business and Co-Head of the EMEA business. Mr. York worked in Frankfurt, Zurich, London, and New York. He began his career covering clients in New York and continues in that capacity today as part of his overall responsibilities. Mr. York joined Goldman Sachs in 1986 in New York as a Private Wealth Advisor. He was named Managing Director in 1996 and Partner in 2000. Mr. York serves as Vice Chair of the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship Board of Directors, Treasurer of the Board of Trustees at The Marymount School, and is a trustee at Christ Church in New York City. He is also a member of the Chancellor's Philanthropic Council at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) - https://www.goldmansachs.com/about-us/people-and-leadership/leadership/management-committee/tucker-york.html .

About Coach Matt Doherty and Doherty Coaching :

Matt Doherty is a nationally recognized motivational speaker, best-selling author, media personality, and executive coach. In 2022, he was named the Vistage Rookie of the Year and won the Chair Excellence Award. He guides corporations, C-suite managers, sales executives, and business and sports coaches to develop leadership skills and team dynamics. Since starting on the 1982 National Championship team with Michael Jordan at UNC, his journey has included being the Head Coach at Notre Dame and UNC. He was named the 2001 AP National Coach of the Year after leading the Tar Heels to the ACC Regular Season Championship and a #1 ranking. Matt was also the head coach at FAU and SMU and worked for ESPN, the Indiana Pacers, and the Atlantic 10 Conference. In 2003, he embarked on a mission to "Learn & Grow" by beginning a leadership journey at the UVA Darden School of Business and The Wharton School. Coach Doherty is committed to sharing universal teachings and actionable ideas that will work for anyone - https://www.dohertycoaching.com/ .

About Sector SPDR ETFs :

Sector SPDR ETFs are unique ETFs that divide the S&P 500 into eleven sector index funds. Investors can customize their investments by picking and weighing each sector to meet specific investment goals. Sector SPDR ETFs have the diversification of a mutual fund, the focus of a sector fund, and the tradability of a stock. Investors can buy or sell Sector SPDR ETF shares on the NYSE Arca during trading hours. The eleven Sector SPDR ETFs represent the S&P 500. However, each Sector SPDR ETF can be purchased individually, providing undiluted exposure to a particular sector or industry group - https://www.sectorspdr.com/ .

About "New to The Street Leadership" with Matt Doherty and Jane King Powered by Sector SPDR ETFs:

New to The Street Leadership with Matt Doherty and Jane King Powered by Sector SPDR ETFs is a monthly television show featuring individuals who lead their organization to successful outcomes and future endeavors. Guests will share their success stories and motivations, allowing viewers to understand and learn leadership skills. The show is co-hosted with Famous Coach Matt Doherty and recognized Business TV host Jane King. The show airs monthly, on the last Saturday of each month, on Bloomberg TV as a sponsored program.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

