Content Delivery Network Market Size is Expected to Reach $58.90 billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 15.9%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A content delivery network, or CDN, is a collection of servers located in various parts of the world that work together to deliver content from the internet in a timely and reliable manner. “The global content delivery network market size was valued at USD 20.21 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 58.90 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period (2022–2030),” stated by the Research Manager at Straits Research P. Ltd.

Rising Trends

The architecture supports latency-sensitive device services for provider types like autonomous driving, factory automation, remote surgery, mission-critical communications, and virtual reality. Augmented reality entertainment is known as the content delivery network. For the end user, uploading high-quality video to a website and streaming online video over the internet takes time and money. It needs a reliable, fast, stable internet connection and a robust IT infrastructure. The content delivery network resolves the issue of both the source and the destination having multiple points of presence, allowing content to be made accessible worldwide. The distance between the client and the server can be reduced by placing the content server close to the end user.

Growth Opportunities

The growing use of service-based content delivery networks will increase as businesses digitize and adopt service infrastructure. Any company can deliver content using HTML, multi-point presence, and distributed networks using Service-based content delivery networking. Leading providers of content delivery networks provide a platform-based CDN service that fosters and generates a growth opportunity during the forecast period. End-users are gravitating toward service-based CDN services due to cost-effectiveness.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most dominant global content delivery network market and is expected to reach USD 18.95 million in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period. The emergence of high-end technologies like artificial intelligence, fast 5G networks, and the rising need for low-cost, high-speed content access are all driving factors for the market's expansion in the Asia-Pacific region. LAMEA is expected to have a sizable market share after Asia-Pacific. North America is the third-lowest revenue-contributing region.

Key Highlights

Based on content type, the global content delivery network market is segregated into static and dynamic. The dynamic segment is the highest contributor to the global content delivery network market, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.

Based on provider type, the global content delivery network market is divided into traditional CDN, telecommunication CDN, cloud CDN, and peer-to-peer CDN. The peer-to-peer CDN segment is the highest contributor to the global content delivery network market, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period.

Based on industry vertical, the global content delivery network market is differentiated into healthcare, retail and eCommerce, BFSI, IT and telecommunication, media and entertainment, government, and the public sector. The healthcare segment is the highest contributor to the global content delivery network market, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The major global content delivery network market players are Cloudflare, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Citrix Systems, Akamai Technologies, Lumen Technologies, Rackspace Technology, Google, Amazon Web Services, Inc., and Limelight Networks.

Market News

May 2022: Citrix Achieved FedRAMP Moderate Status. US government agencies can now leverage the company's market-leading digital workspace solutions to enable secure work anywhere, anytime, from any device.

March 2022: Akamai Recognized as a Leader in the 'IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Commercial Content Delivery Network Services 2022 Vendor Assessment'.

March 2022: BMG accelerates Google Cloud migration with Rackspace Technology to meet the data demands of the music consumption boom.

Global Content Delivery Network Market: Segmentation

By Component

Solution

Service

By Content type

Dynamic

Static

By Provider Type

Traditional CDN

Telecommunication CDN

Cloud CDN

Peer-to-Peer CDN

By Industry Verticals

Healthcare

Retail and E-commerce

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Government and public sector

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

