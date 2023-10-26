Quadrazhao: Unveiling A Trailblazing DeFi Ecosystem on Ethereum

SINGAPORE , Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cryptocurrency landscape is on the verge of a monumental shift with the advent of Quadrazhao, the world's pioneering DeFi ecosystem meticulously developed on Ethereum. With its novel tax-sharing model, Quadrazhao promises all participants a pathway to reap significant rewards, further elevating the standards of decentralized finance.
An Unwavering Stand Against Market Disruptions:
Quadrazhao demonstrates unwavering resilience against:
- FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt)
- Spread of Fake News
- Malicious Attacks
Distinctive Features of Quadrazhao:
- Transfer to Earn: Attaining a specific token transfer limit allows users to unlock this premium feature.
- Leverage Farming: Magnify your assets for potentially higher yields.
- Farming Aggregator: Seamlessly pinpoint optimal farming prospects within Ethereum's expansive ecosystem.
- Quadra Pool: Relish rewards not only from Quadrazhao but also from a network of collaborative partners.
"Build N Build" Philosophy on Ethereum:
A future-focused vision that embodies:
- Enhancement and active contribution to the Ethereum ecosystem.
- A relentless pursuit of innovation and preeminence in DeFi.
- Building unshakable trust and credibility.
- Promoting growth and unity within the Ethereum community.
A Glimpse into Quadrazhao's Tokenomics:
- Total Supply: 4,000,000 $QDZ
- Liquidity: Pairing of 2,000,000 $QDZ with 2 ETH
- Farming Reward: 1,900,000 $QDZ (Activation hinging on Tax = 0)
- Marketing: Designated 100,000 $QDZ
Tax Bracket Overview:
- Up to 1,000 TXs: 3-3 [1 - 1 - 1]
- Between 1,001 to 4,000 TXs: 2-2 [0.5 - 0.5 - 1]
- From 4,001 to 10,000 TXs: 1-1 [0.5 - 0 - 0.5]
- Beyond 10,001 TXs: Tax is nullified.
Connect with Quadrazhao – A Deeper Dive into Progressive DeFi:
- Official Website: https://quadrazhao.io/
- Stay Updated: https://twitter.com/QuadraZhao
- Engage: https://t.me/quadrazhao
About Quadrazhao
Quadrazhao is at the frontier of integrating innovative features with the dynamic capacities of Ethereum's DeFi. Through strategic alignments and a community-driven approach, Quadrazhao is setting new benchmarks in decentralized finance.
