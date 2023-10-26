Quadrazhao: Unveiling A Trailblazing DeFi Ecosystem on Ethereum

SINGAPORE , Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cryptocurrency landscape is on the verge of a monumental shift with the advent of Quadrazhao, the world's pioneering DeFi ecosystem meticulously developed on Ethereum. With its novel tax-sharing model, Quadrazhao promises all participants a pathway to reap significant rewards, further elevating the standards of decentralized finance.

An Unwavering Stand Against Market Disruptions:

Quadrazhao demonstrates unwavering resilience against:

FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt)

Spread of Fake News

Malicious Attacks

Distinctive Features of Quadrazhao:

Transfer to Earn : Attaining a specific token transfer limit allows users to unlock this premium feature.

: Attaining a specific token transfer limit allows users to unlock this premium feature. Leverage Farming : Magnify your assets for potentially higher yields.

: Magnify your assets for potentially higher yields. Farming Aggregator : Seamlessly pinpoint optimal farming prospects within Ethereum's expansive ecosystem.

: Seamlessly pinpoint optimal farming prospects within Ethereum's expansive ecosystem. Quadra Pool: Relish rewards not only from Quadrazhao but also from a network of collaborative partners.

"Build N Build" Philosophy on Ethereum:

A future-focused vision that embodies:

Enhancement and active contribution to the Ethereum ecosystem.

A relentless pursuit of innovation and preeminence in DeFi.

Building unshakable trust and credibility.

Promoting growth and unity within the Ethereum community.

A Glimpse into Quadrazhao's Tokenomics:

Total Supply : 4,000,000 $QDZ

: 4,000,000 $QDZ Liquidity : Pairing of 2,000,000 $QDZ with 2 ETH

: Pairing of 2,000,000 $QDZ with 2 ETH Farming Reward : 1,900,000 $QDZ (Activation hinging on Tax = 0)

: 1,900,000 $QDZ (Activation hinging on Tax = 0) Marketing: Designated 100,000 $QDZ

Tax Bracket Overview:

Up to 1,000 TXs: 3-3 [1 - 1 - 1]

Between 1,001 to 4,000 TXs: 2-2 [0.5 - 0.5 - 1]

From 4,001 to 10,000 TXs: 1-1 [0.5 - 0 - 0.5]

Beyond 10,001 TXs: Tax is nullified.

Connect with Quadrazhao – A Deeper Dive into Progressive DeFi:

About Quadrazhao

Quadrazhao is at the frontier of integrating innovative features with the dynamic capacities of Ethereum's DeFi. Through strategic alignments and a community-driven approach, Quadrazhao is setting new benchmarks in decentralized finance.





