Quadrazhao: Unveiling A Trailblazing DeFi Ecosystem on Ethereum

| Source: Quadrazhao Quadrazhao

SINGAPORE CANADA

SINGAPORE , Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cryptocurrency landscape is on the verge of a monumental shift with the advent of Quadrazhao, the world's pioneering DeFi ecosystem meticulously developed on Ethereum. With its novel tax-sharing model, Quadrazhao promises all participants a pathway to reap significant rewards, further elevating the standards of decentralized finance.

An Unwavering Stand Against Market Disruptions:
Quadrazhao demonstrates unwavering resilience against:

  • FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt)
  • Spread of Fake News
  • Malicious Attacks

Distinctive Features of Quadrazhao:

  • Transfer to Earn: Attaining a specific token transfer limit allows users to unlock this premium feature.
  • Leverage Farming: Magnify your assets for potentially higher yields.
  • Farming Aggregator: Seamlessly pinpoint optimal farming prospects within Ethereum's expansive ecosystem.
  • Quadra Pool: Relish rewards not only from Quadrazhao but also from a network of collaborative partners.

"Build N Build" Philosophy on Ethereum:
A future-focused vision that embodies:

  • Enhancement and active contribution to the Ethereum ecosystem.
  • A relentless pursuit of innovation and preeminence in DeFi.
  • Building unshakable trust and credibility.
  • Promoting growth and unity within the Ethereum community.

A Glimpse into Quadrazhao's Tokenomics:

  • Total Supply: 4,000,000 $QDZ
  • Liquidity: Pairing of 2,000,000 $QDZ with 2 ETH
  • Farming Reward: 1,900,000 $QDZ (Activation hinging on Tax = 0)
  • Marketing: Designated 100,000 $QDZ

Tax Bracket Overview:

  • Up to 1,000 TXs: 3-3 [1 - 1 - 1]
  • Between 1,001 to 4,000 TXs: 2-2 [0.5 - 0.5 - 1]
  • From 4,001 to 10,000 TXs: 1-1 [0.5 - 0 - 0.5]
  • Beyond 10,001 TXs: Tax is nullified.

Connect with Quadrazhao – A Deeper Dive into Progressive DeFi:


About Quadrazhao
Quadrazhao is at the frontier of integrating innovative features with the dynamic capacities of Ethereum's DeFi. Through strategic alignments and a community-driven approach, Quadrazhao is setting new benchmarks in decentralized finance.


For press inquiries, please contact:
Christopher Valez
Contact@quadrazhao.io 

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Blockchain
                            
                            
                                Blockchain Wire
                            
                            
                                Cryptocurrency
                            
                            
                                Quadrazhao
                            
                            
                                DeFi
                            
                            
                                Ethereum
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



        

            

            
Contact Data