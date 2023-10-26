FRNT Financial Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FRNT Financial Inc. (TSXV:FRNT) (OTCQB:FRFLF) (FSE:XZ3) (“FRNT” or the “Company”); an institutional capital markets and advisory platform focused on digital assets, is pleased to announce the voting results from the Company’s Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on October 25, 2023. A total of 21,410,863 common shares were voted, representing the votes attached to 60.97% of all outstanding common shares. All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company’s Notice of Meeting and Information Circular (the “Circular”), both dated September 19, 2023, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.



Election of Directors

Each of the incumbent members of the board of directors, being Stéphane Ouellette, Adam Rabie, Dan Cristall, Eric Richmond and Geoffrey Browne, were re-elected.

Appointment of Auditor

Baker Tilly WM LLP was re-appointed auditors of the Company for the ensuing year with the remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

About FRNT Financial Inc.

FRNT is an institutional capital markets and advisory platform focused on digital assets. FRNT, through a technology-forward and compliant operation, aims to bridge the worlds of traditional and web-based finance. Partnering with both financial institutions and crypto native firms, FRNT operates 5 synergistic business lines including deliverable trading services, institutional structured derivative products, merchant banking, advisory and consulting, and principal investments & trading. Co-founded in 2018 by CEO Stéphane Ouellette, FRNT is a global firm headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

