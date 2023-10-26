Riverview Bancorp Earns $2.5 Million in Second Fiscal Quarter 2024

VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq GSM: RVSB) (“Riverview” or the “Company”) today reported earnings of $2.5 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in the second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $2.8 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, in the first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023, and $5.2 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the second fiscal quarter a year ago.

In the first six months of fiscal 2024, net income was $5.3 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to $9.8 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, in the first six months of fiscal 2023.

“Our operating results for the second fiscal quarter of 2024 remained sound, as we continue to be impacted by higher interest expense on deposits and borrowings,” stated Dan Cox, Chief Operating Officer, Acting President and Chief Executive Officer. “The persistently high interest rate environment continues to present challenges to bank profitability throughout the country, including our operations. Loan growth was modest at 1.1%, or 4.5% annualized, and deposit balances remained relatively flat compared to the prior quarter end, as deposit runoff seems to have slowed. As we look to the second half of fiscal 2024, our priorities remain focused on taking care of our clients, while at the same time protecting our liquidity and capital position in this uncertain economic environment.”

Second Quarter Highlights (at or for the period ended September 30, 2023)

Net income was $2.5 million, or $0.12 per diluted share.

Net interest income was $9.9 million for the quarter, compared to $10.4 million in the preceding quarter and $13.4 million in the second fiscal quarter a year ago.

Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 2.63% for the quarter, compared to 2.79% in the preceding quarter and 3.30% for the year ago quarter.

Return on average assets was 0.62% and return on average equity was 6.33%.

Asset quality remained strong, with non-performing assets excluding government guaranteed loans (non-GAAP) at $198,000, or 0.01% of total assets at September 30, 2023.

Riverview recorded no provision for credit losses during the current quarter, the preceding quarter, or during the year ago quarter.

The allowance for credit losses was $15.3 million, or 1.51% of total loans.

Total loans were $1.02 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $1.00 billion three months earlier and $1.01 billion one year earlier.

Total deposits were $1.24 billion, which was unchanged compared to three months earlier.

Riverview has approximately $206.5 million in available liquidity at September 30, 2023, including $152.1 million of borrowing capacity from Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“FHLB”) and $54.4 million from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco (“FRB”). Riverview has access to but has yet to utilize the Federal Reserve Bank’s Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP"). At September 30, 2023, the Bank had $143.2 million in outstanding FHLB borrowings.

The uninsured deposit ratio was 27.2% at September 30, 2023.

Total risk-based capital ratio was 16.91% and Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.74%.

Paid a quarterly cash dividend during the quarter of $0.06 per share.





Income Statement Review

Riverview’s net interest income was $9.9 million in the current quarter, compared to $10.4 million in the preceding quarter, and $13.4 million in the second fiscal quarter a year ago. The decrease in net interest income compared to the prior quarter was driven primarily by an increase in interest expense on deposits and borrowings due to rising interest rates. In the first six months of fiscal 2024, net interest income was $20.2 million, compared to $26.1 million in the first six months of fiscal 2023.

Riverview’s NIM was 2.63% for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, a 16 basis-point decrease compared to 2.79% in the preceding quarter and a 67 basis-point decrease compared to 3.30% in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. “The NIM contraction during the current quarter, compared to the prior quarter, was a result of higher interest expense due to increased rates on our deposit products and the interest expense related to our borrowings,” said David Lam, EVP and Chief Financial Officer. In the first six months of fiscal 2024, the net interest margin was 2.71% compared to 3.21% in the same period a year earlier.

Investment securities totaled $430.0 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $444.2 million at June 30, 2023, and $464.7 million at September 30, 2022. The average securities balances for the quarters ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, were $466.0 million, $476.1 million, and $473.4 million, respectively. The weighted average yields on securities balances for those same periods were 2.00%, 2.05%, and 1.89%, respectively. The duration of the investment portfolio at September 30, 2023 was approximately 4.9 years. The anticipated investment cashflows over the next twelve months is approximately $42.4 million.

Riverview’s yield on loans was stable at 4.51% during the second fiscal quarter, compared to 4.50% in the preceding quarter, and improved from 4.38% in the second fiscal quarter a year ago. Loan yields remain under pressure due to the concentration of fixed-rate loans in the Company’s portfolio. Deposit costs increased to 0.59% during the second fiscal quarter compared to 0.44% in the preceding quarter, and 0.09% in the second fiscal quarter a year ago.

Non-interest income increased to $3.4 million during the second fiscal quarter compared to $3.3 million in the preceding quarter and $3.1 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2023. Fees and service charges increased as a result of income from a fintech referral partnership. In the first six months of fiscal 2024, non-interest income was $6.7 million compared to $6.3 million in the same period a year ago.

Asset management fees were $1.3 million during the second fiscal quarter compared to $1.4 million in the preceding quarter, and $1.2 million in the second fiscal quarter a year ago. Riverview Trust Company’s assets under management were $875.7 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $901.6 million at June 30, 2023 and $752.4 million at September 30, 2022.

Non-interest expense was $10.1 million during the second quarter, compared to $10.0 million in the preceding quarter and $9.8 million in the second fiscal quarter a year ago. Salary and employee benefits were lower during the current quarter as a result of the reversal of certain equity incentives. Occupancy and depreciation costs increased during the quarter due to updates and modernization of Riverview’s facilities. Advertising costs were also higher as Riverview continues to promote brand recognition to attract new customers. The efficiency ratio was 76.1% for the second fiscal quarter compared to 73.1% in the preceding quarter and 59.2% in the second fiscal quarter a year ago. Year-to-date, non-interest expense was $20.1 million compared to $19.6 million in the first six months of fiscal 2023.

Return on average assets was 0.62% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to 0.72% in the preceding quarter. Return on average equity and return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) were 6.33% and 7.68%, respectively, compared to 7.31% and 8.86%, respectively, for the prior quarter.

Riverview’s effective tax rate for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was 22.0%, compared to 22.4% for the preceding quarter and 23.2% for the year ago quarter.

Balance Sheet Review

Total loans increased to $1.02 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $1.00 billion three months earlier and $1.01 billion a year earlier. Riverview’s loan pipeline was $62.7 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $75.8 million at the end of the prior quarter. New loan originations during the quarter totaled $39.5 million, compared to $20.3 million in the preceding quarter and $62.1 million in the second quarter a year ago.

Undisbursed construction loans totaled $49.9 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $45.3 million at June 30, 2023, with the majority of the undisbursed construction loans expected to fund over the next several quarters. Undisbursed homeowner association loans for the purpose of common area maintenance and repairs totaled $16.9 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $21.7 million at June 30, 2023. Revolving commercial business loan commitments totaled $62.2 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $62.5 million three months earlier. Utilization on these loans totaled 23.4% at September 30, 2023, compared to 27.0% at June 30, 2023. The weighted average rate on loan originations during the quarter was 7.06% compared to 6.53% in the preceding quarter.

The office building loan portfolio totaled $117.0 million at September 30, 2023 compared to $118.7 million a year ago. The average loan balance of this loan portfolio was $1.5 million and had an average loan-to-value ratio of 55.8% and an average debt service coverage ratio of 2.0.

Total deposits were $1.24 billion at September 30, 2023, which was nearly unchanged compared to June 30, 2023, and decreased compared to $1.49 billion a year ago. The decrease was attributed to deposit pricing pressures and customers seeking out higher yielding investment alternatives, including Riverview Trust Company’s money market accounts. Non-interest checking and interest checking accounts, as a percentage of total deposits, totaled 49.5% at September 30, 2023, compared to 50.1% at June 30, 2023 and 53.3% at September 30, 2022.

FHLB advances were $143.2 million at September 30, 2023 and were comprised of overnight advances and a short-term borrowing. This compared to $136.1 million at June 30, 2023 and no outstanding FHLB advances a year earlier. These FHLB advances were utilized to partially offset the decrease in deposit balances and to fund the increase in loans receivable. The BTFP was created by the Federal Reserve to support and make additional funding available to eligible depository institutions to help banks meet the needs of their depositors. Riverview has registered and is eligible to utilize the BTFP. Riverview does not intend to utilize the BTFP, but could do so should the need arise.

Shareholders’ equity was $152.0 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $154.1 million three months earlier and $147.2 million a year earlier. The decrease in shareholders’ equity at September 30, 2023, compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to a $3.2 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss related to an increase in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities, reflecting the increase in interest rates during the current quarter. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) was $5.90 at September 30, 2023, compared to $6.00 at June 30, 2023, and $5.56 at September 30, 2022. Riverview paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share on October 23, 2023, to shareholders of record on October 12, 2023.

Credit Quality

In accordance with changes in generally accepted accounting principles, Riverview adopted the new credit loss accounting standard known as Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) on April 1, 2023. Under CECL, the ACL is based on expected credit losses rather than on incurred losses. Adoption of CECL, which includes the ACL and allowance for unfunded loan commitments, resulted in a cumulative effect after-tax adjustment to stockholders’ equity as of April 1, 2023, of $53,000, which had no impact on earnings.

Asset quality remained stable, with non-performing loans, excluding SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans (“government guaranteed loans”) (non-GAAP), at $198,000 or 0.02% of total loans as of September 30, 2023, compared to $210,000, or 0.02% of total loans at June 30, 2023, and $248,000, or 0.02% of total loans at September 30, 2022. At September 30, 2023, there were no non-performing government guaranteed loans. At June 30, 2023, including government guaranteed loans, non-performing assets were $1.0 million, or 0.06% of total assets and $21.0 million, or 1.25% of total assets, at September 30, 2022. Previously, there were non-performing government guaranteed loans where payments had been delayed due to the servicing transfer of these loans between two third-party servicers. The service transfer has been completed as of September 30, 2023.

Riverview recorded net loan recoveries of $3,000 during the second fiscal quarter. This compared to net loan charge-offs of $8,000 for the preceding quarter. Riverview recorded no provision for credit losses for the second fiscal quarter, or for the preceding quarter.

Classified assets were $1.1 million at September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, compared to $6.6 million at September 30, 2022. The classified asset to total capital ratio was 0.6% at September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, and 3.8% a year earlier. Criticized assets increased to $35.1 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $24.5 million at June 30, 2023 and $980,000 at September 30, 2022. The increase in criticized assets during the current quarter was mainly due to two relationship downgrades that have plans in place to payoff outstanding loans or meet certain loan covenants. The Company does not believe this is a systemic credit issue.

The allowance for credit losses was $15.3 million at September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, and $14.6 million one year earlier. The allowance for credit losses represented 1.51% of total loans at September 30, 2023, compared to 1.53% at June 30, 2023, and 1.44% a year earlier. The allowance for credit losses to loans, net of government guaranteed loans (non-GAAP), was 1.60% at September 30, 2023, compared to 1.62% at June 30, 2023, and 1.53% a year earlier.

Capital

Riverview continues to maintain capital levels well in excess of the regulatory requirements to be categorized as “well capitalized” with a total risk-based capital ratio of 16.91% and a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.74% at September 30, 2023. Tangible common equity to average tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) was 8.01% at September 30, 2023.

Stock Repurchase Program

In November 2022, Riverview announced that its Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $2.5 million of the Company’s outstanding shares in the open market, based on prevailing market prices, or in privately negotiated transactions, over a period beginning on November 28, 2022, and continuing until the earlier of the completion of the repurchase or May 28, 2023, depending upon market conditions. During the first fiscal quarter of fiscal year 2024, the Company repurchased 109,162 shares at an average price of $5.29 per share. As of May 5, 2023, Riverview had completed the full $2.5 million authorized, repurchasing 394,334 shares at an average price of $6.34 per share.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in Riverview's core operations reflected in the current quarter's results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP. Where applicable, comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures is also presented. Because not all companies use the same calculations, our presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as calculated by other companies. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the tables below.

Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets and tangible book value per share: (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 March 31, 2023 Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 152,039 $ 154,066 $ 147,162 $ 155,239 Exclude: Goodwill (27,076 ) (27,076 ) (27,076 ) (27,076 ) Exclude: Core deposit intangible, net (325 ) (352 ) (437 ) (379 ) Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 124,638 $ 126,638 $ 119,649 $ 127,784 Total assets (GAAP) $ 1,583,733 $ 1,582,817 $ 1,684,898 $ 1,589,712 Exclude: Goodwill (27,076 ) (27,076 ) (27,076 ) (27,076 ) Exclude: Core deposit intangible, net (325 ) (352 ) (437 ) (379 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 1,556,332 $ 1,555,389 $ 1,657,385 $ 1,562,257 Shareholders' equity to total assets (GAAP) 9.60 % 9.73 % 8.73 % 9.77 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.01 % 8.14 % 7.22 % 8.18 % Shares outstanding 21,125,889 21,115,919 21,507,132 22,221,960 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 7.20 $ 7.30 $ 6.84 $ 7.32 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 5.90 $ 6.00 $ 5.56 $ 6.02 Pre-tax, pre-provision income Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Net income (GAAP) $ 2,472 $ 2,843 $ 5,194 $ 5,315 $ 9,846 Include: Provision for income taxes 697 823 1,567 1,520 2,933 Include: Provision for credit losses - - - - - Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) $ 3,169 $ 3,666 $ 6,761 $ 6,835 $ 12,779 Allowance for credit losses reconciliation, excluding Government Guaranteed loans (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 March 31, 2023 Allowance for credit losses $ 15,346 $ 15,343 $ 14,552 $ 15,309 Loans receivable (GAAP) $ 1,015,625 $ 1,004,407 $ 1,011,008 $ 1,008,856 Exclude: Government Guaranteed loans (53,572 ) (54,963 ) (59,009 ) (55,488 ) Loans receivable excluding Government Guaranteed loans (non-GAAP) $ 962,053 $ 949,444 $ 951,999 $ 953,368 Allowance for credit losses to loans receivable (GAAP) 1.51 % 1.53 % 1.44 % 1.52 % Allowance for credit losses to loans receivable excluding Government Guaranteed loans (non-GAAP) 1.60 % 1.62 % 1.53 % 1.61 % Non-performing loans reconciliation, excluding Government Guaranteed Loans Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Non-performing loans (GAAP) $ 198 $ 1,025 $ 20,979 Less: Non-performing Government Guaranteed loans - (815 ) (20,731 ) Adjusted non-performing loans excluding Government Guaranteed loans (non-GAAP) $ 198 $ 210 $ 248 Non-performing loans to total loans (GAAP) 0.02 % 0.10 % 2.08 % Non-performing loans, excluding Government Guaranteed loans to total loans (non-GAAP) 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.02 % Non-performing loans to total assets (GAAP) 0.01 % 0.06 % 1.25 % Non-performing loans, excluding Government Guaranteed loans to total assets (non-GAAP) 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 %

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (www.riverviewbank.com) is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington – just north of Portland, Oregon, on the I-5 corridor. With assets of $1.58 billion at September 30, 2023, it is the parent company of the 100-year-old Riverview Bank, as well as Riverview Trust Company. The Bank offers true community banking services, focusing on providing the highest quality service and financial products to commercial and retail clients through 17 branches, including 13 in the Portland-Vancouver area, and 3 lending centers. For the past 10 years, Riverview has been named Best Bank by the readers of The Vancouver Business Journal and The Columbian.

RIVERVIEW BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 March 31, 2023 ASSETS Cash (including interest-earning accounts of $18,147, $15,771, $ 30,853 $ 29,947 $ 114,183 $ 22,044 $89,957 and $10,397) Certificate of deposits held for investment - - 249 249 Investment securities: Available for sale, at estimated fair value 193,984 204,319 213,708 211,499 Held to maturity, at amortized cost 236,018 239,853 251,016 243,843 Loans receivable (net of allowance for credit losses of $15,346, $15,343, $14,552, and $15,309) 1,000,279 989,064 996,456 993,547 Prepaid expenses and other assets 14,481 14,147 12,892 15,950 Accrued interest receivable 4,882 4,765 5,207 4,790 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 7,643 7,360 2,019 6,867 Premises and equipment, net 22,707 21,692 17,494 20,119 Financing lease right-of-use assets 1,240 1,259 1,317 1,278 Deferred income taxes, net 12,002 10,998 11,448 10,286 Goodwill 27,076 27,076 27,076 27,076 Core deposit intangible, net 325 352 437 379 Bank owned life insurance 32,243 31,985 31,396 31,785 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,583,733 $ 1,582,817 $ 1,684,898 $ 1,589,712 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES: Deposits $ 1,239,766 $ 1,243,322 $ 1,489,352 $ 1,265,217 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 18,735 19,631 18,327 15,730 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 878 574 925 625 Junior subordinated debentures 26,961 26,940 26,875 26,918 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 143,154 136,069 - 123,754 Finance lease liability 2,200 2,215 2,257 2,229 Total liabilities 1,431,694 1,428,751 1,537,736 1,434,473 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Serial preferred stock, $.01 par value; 250,000 authorized, issued and outstanding, none - - - - Common stock, $.01 par value; 50,000,000 authorized, September 30, 2023 – 21,125,889 issued and outstanding; June 30, 2023 – 21,115,919 issued and outstanding; 211 211 214 212 September 30, 2022 – 21,507,132 issued and outstanding; March 31, 2023 – 21,221,960 issued and outstanding; Additional paid-in capital 54,963 55,016 57,233 55,511 Retained earnings 120,556 119,351 112,167 117,826 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (23,691 ) (20,512 ) (22,452 ) (18,310 ) Total shareholders’ equity 152,039 154,066 147,162 155,239 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,583,733 $ 1,582,817 $ 1,684,898 $ 1,589,712

RIVERVIEW BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) Sept. 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Sept. 30, 2022 Sept. 30, 2023 Sept. 30, 2022 INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 11,433 $ 11,210 $ 11,068 $ 22,643 $ 21,965 Interest on investment securities - taxable 2,261 2,334 2,172 4,595 4,006 Interest on investment securities - nontaxable 65 66 65 131 131 Other interest and dividends 276 347 783 623 1,180 Total interest and dividend income 14,035 13,957 14,088 27,992 27,282 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 1,832 1,373 327 3,205 608 Interest on borrowings 2,352 2,225 330 4,577 582 Total interest expense 4,184 3,598 657 7,782 1,190 Net interest income 9,851 10,359 13,431 20,210 26,092 Provision for credit losses - - - - - Net interest income after provision for credit losses 9,851 10,359 13,431 20,210 26,092 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Fees and service charges 1,738 1,600 1,680 3,338 3,401 Asset management fees 1,273 1,381 1,162 2,654 2,322 Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") 258 200 242 458 432 Other, net 138 104 50 242 105 Total non-interest income, net 3,407 3,285 3,134 6,692 6,260 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 5,845 6,043 5,885 11,888 11,837 Occupancy and depreciation 1,649 1,583 1,550 3,232 3,064 Data processing 710 674 701 1,384 1,479 Amortization of core deposit intangible 27 27 29 54 58 Advertising and marketing 355 313 295 668 492 FDIC insurance premium 175 177 119 352 235 State and local taxes 233 226 218 459 409 Telecommunications 52 53 55 105 105 Professional fees 265 343 280 608 581 Other 778 539 672 1,317 1,313 Total non-interest expense 10,089 9,978 9,804 20,067 19,573 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 3,169 3,666 6,761 6,835 12,779 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 697 823 1,567 1,520 2,933 NET INCOME $ 2,472 $ 2,843 $ 5,194 $ 5,315 $ 9,846 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.13 $ 0.24 $ 0.25 $ 0.45 Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.13 $ 0.24 $ 0.25 $ 0.45 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 21,190,987 21,136,097 21,624,469 21,163,692 21,825,070 Diluted 21,191,309 21,141,184 21,633,886 21,166,383 21,834,501

(Dollars in thousands) At or for the three months ended At or for the six months ended Sept. 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Sept. 30, 2022 Sept. 30, 2023 Sept. 30, 2022 AVERAGE BALANCES Average interest–earning assets $ 1,492,805 $ 1,496,201 $ 1,616,711 $ 1,494,494 $ 1,625,791 Average interest-bearing liabilities 1,022,044 1,013,649 1,029,183 1,017,870 1,042,919 Net average earning assets 470,761 482,552 587,528 476,624 582,872 Average loans 1,008,363 1,001,103 1,002,925 1,004,753 999,017 Average deposits 1,245,382 1,250,358 1,501,534 1,247,855 1,510,199 Average equity 155,443 156,460 155,123 155,949 155,876 Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 128,026 129,015 127,597 128,518 128,335 ASSET QUALITY Sept. 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Sept. 30, 2022 Non-performing loans $ 198 $ 1,025 $ 20,979 Non-performing loans excluding SBA Government Guarantee (non-GAAP) 198 210 248 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.02 % 0.10 % 2.08 % Non-performing loans to total loans excluding SBA Government Guarantee (non-GAAP) 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.02 % Real estate/repossessed assets owned $ - $ - $ - Non-performing assets $ 198 $ 1,025 $ 20,979 Non-performing assets excluding SBA Government Guarantee (non-GAAP) 198 210 248 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.01 % 0.06 % 1.25 % Non-performing assets to total assets excluding SBA Government Guarantee (non-GAAP) 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) in the quarter $ (3 ) $ 8 $ 7 Net charge-offs (recoveries) in the quarter/average net loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Allowance for credit losses $ 15,346 $ 15,343 $ 14,552 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 146.06 % 147.61 % 157.09 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 7750.51 % 1496.88 % 69.36 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.51 % 1.53 % 1.44 % Shareholders’ equity to assets 9.60 % 9.73 % 8.73 % CAPITAL RATIOS Total capital (to risk weighted assets) 16.91 % 16.82 % 16.48 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) 15.66 % 15.56 % 15.23 % Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted assets) 15.66 % 15.56 % 15.23 % Tier 1 capital (to average tangible assets) 10.74 % 10.54 % 9.57 % Tangible common equity (to average tangible assets) (non-GAAP) 8.01 % 8.14 % 7.22 % DEPOSIT MIX Sept. 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Sept. 30, 2022 March 31, 2023 Interest checking $ 237,789 $ 240,942 $ 291,758 $ 254,522 Regular savings 222,578 231,838 318,573 255,147 Money market deposit accounts 249,580 242,558 279,403 221,778 Non-interest checking 375,780 381,834 502,767 404,937 Certificates of deposit 154,039 146,150 96,851 128,833 Total deposits $ 1,239,766 $ 1,243,322 $ 1,489,352 $ 1,265,217

COMPOSITION OF COMMERCIAL AND CONSTRUCTION LOANS Other Commercial Commercial Real Estate Real Estate & Construction Business Mortgage Construction Total September 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Commercial business $ 242,041 $ - $ - $ 242,041 Commercial construction - - 37,692 37,692 Office buildings - 116,664 - 116,664 Warehouse/industrial - 108,066 - 108,066 Retail/shopping centers/strip malls - 81,866 - 81,866 Assisted living facilities - 387 - 387 Single purpose facilities - 254,394 - 254,394 Land - 6,558 - 6,558 Multi-family - 56,671 - 56,671 One-to-four family construction - - 13,093 13,093 Total $ 242,041 $ 624,606 $ 50,785 $ 917,432 March 31, 2023 Commercial business $ 232,868 $ - $ - $ 232,868 Commercial construction - - 29,565 29,565 Office buildings - 117,045 - 117,045 Warehouse/industrial - 106,693 - 106,693 Retail/shopping centers/strip malls - 82,700 - 82,700 Assisted living facilities - 396 - 396 Single purpose facilities - 257,662 - 257,662 Land - 6,437 - 6,437 Multi-family - 55,836 - 55,836 One-to-four family construction - - 18,197 18,197 Total $ 232,868 $ 626,769 $ 47,762 $ 907,399 LOAN MIX Sept. 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Sept. 30, 2022 March 31, 2023 Commercial and construction (Dollars in thousands) Commercial business $ 242,041 $ 244,725 $ 236,317 $ 232,868 Other real estate mortgage 624,606 617,346 631,156 626,769 Real estate construction 50,785 43,940 37,758 47,762 Total commercial and construction 917,432 906,011 905,231 907,399 Consumer Real estate one-to-four family 96,351 96,607 104,163 99,673 Other installment 1,842 1,789 1,614 1,784 Total consumer 98,193 98,396 105,777 101,457 Total loans 1,015,625 1,004,407 1,011,008 1,008,856 Less: Allowance for credit losses 15,346 15,343 14,552 15,309 Loans receivable, net $ 1,000,279 $ 989,064 $ 996,456 $ 993,547 DETAIL OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Southwest Washington Total September 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Commercial business $ 69 $ 69 Commercial real estate 90 90 Consumer 39 39 Total non-performing assets $ 198 $ 198

At or for the three months ended At or for the six months ended SELECTED OPERATING DATA Sept. 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Sept. 30, 2022 Sept. 30, 2023 Sept. 30, 2022 Efficiency ratio (4) 76.10 % 73.13 % 59.19 % 74.59 % 60.50 % Coverage ratio (6) 97.64 % 103.82 % 137.00 % 100.71 % 133.31 % Return on average assets (1) 0.62 % 0.72 % 1.21 % 0.67 % 1.15 % Return on average equity (1) 6.33 % 7.31 % 13.28 % 6.82 % 12.60 % Return on average tangible equity (1) (non-GAAP) 7.68 % 8.86 % 16.15 % 8.27 % 15.30 % NET INTEREST SPREAD Yield on loans 4.51 % 4.50 % 4.38 % 4.51 % 4.39 % Yield on investment securities 2.00 % 2.05 % 1.89 % 2.02 % 1.82 % Total yield on interest-earning assets 3.75 % 3.76 % 3.46 % 3.75 % 3.35 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.85 % 0.65 % 0.13 % 0.75 % 0.12 % Cost of FHLB advances and other borrowings 5.84 % 5.61 % 4.49 % 5.73 % 3.99 % Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.63 % 1.43 % 0.25 % 1.53 % 0.23 % Spread (7) 2.12 % 2.33 % 3.21 % 2.22 % 3.12 % Net interest margin 2.63 % 2.79 % 3.30 % 2.71 % 3.21 % PER SHARE DATA Basic earnings per share (2) $ 0.12 $ 0.13 $ 0.24 $ 0.25 $ 0.45 Diluted earnings per share (3) 0.12 0.13 0.24 0.25 0.45 Book value per share (5) 7.20 7.30 6.84 7.20 6.84 Tangible book value per share (5) (non-GAAP) 5.90 6.00 5.56 5.90 5.56 Market price per share: High for the period $ 5.97 $ 5.55 $ 7.67 $ 5.97 $ 7.67 Low for the period 5.04 4.17 6.18 4.17 6.09 Close for period end 5.56 5.04 6.35 5.56 6.35 Cash dividends declared per share 0.0600 0.0600 0.0600 0.1200 0.1200 Average number of shares outstanding: Basic (2) 21,190,987 21,136,097 21,624,469 21,163,692 21,825,070 Diluted (3) 21,191,309 21,141,184 21,633,886 21,166,383 21,834,501





(1) Amounts for the periods shown are annualized. (2) Amounts exclude ESOP shares not committed to be released. (3) Amounts exclude ESOP shares not committed to be released and include common stock equivalents. (4) Non-interest expense divided by net interest income and non-interest income. (5) Amounts calculated based on shareholders’ equity and include ESOP shares not committed to be released. (6) Net interest income divided by non-interest expense. (7) Yield on interest-earning assets less cost of funds on interest-bearing liabilities.

