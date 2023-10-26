Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Northville, Michigan

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the company’s newest luxury home community, Parc Vista by Toll Brothers, is coming soon to Northville, Michigan. Sales will begin later this fall.



Located off 8 Mile and Garfield Road among the coveted block of residential developments across from Maybury State Park, Parc Vista by Toll Brothers will include 44 expansive half-acre home sites. Home buyers will be able to choose from four exquisite home designs ranging from 3,273 to 4,464+ square feet, each built with Toll Brothers’ outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value. The modern home designs will include 3-car side-entry garages, well-designed gourmet kitchens, private home offices, luxurious primary bedroom suites, options for multi-generational suites, and much more.





“Parc Vista by Toll Brothers will offer residents the best in luxury living with our grandest offering of modern, single-family home designs and unrivaled personalization options at our state-of-the-art Design Studio,” said Isaac Boyd, Division President of Toll Brothers in Michigan. “We are excited to showcase these new home designs that offer families expansive space to gather and find personal retreats, ideal for both everyday living and entertaining.”

The community is close to shopping, dining, arts, entertainment, and recreational destinations, including downtown Northville, Plymouth, Ann Arbor, and Novi, as well as downtown Detroit’s sporting arenas and stadiums. Major highways including Michigan 14 and Interstates 94, 96, and 275, are easily accessible from Parc Vista by Toll Brothers, offering homeowners convenient access to any destination. Children will attend school in the highly acclaimed Northville School District, with all schools located within a 10-minute drive.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Parc Vista by Toll Brothers, call (866) 267-0537 or visit Parc-Vista.com.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b178f04b-870a-4a3f-b0b4-73badf0b9f6e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/11f7e28e-3086-40e7-8151-2f3b077bd2fc

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)