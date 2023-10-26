TransCode Therapeutics Announces Public Offering of Common Stock

BOSTON, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNAZ), (the “Company”), an RNA oncology company committed to more effectively treating cancer using RNA therapeutics, today announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock. In addition, the Company expects to grant the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase additional shares of its common stock in an amount equal to 15% of the shares offered in the public offering. The offering of common stock is subject to market and other conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. All shares to be sold in the proposed offering of common stock will be offered by the Company.



ThinkEquity is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The securities described above are being offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-268764), which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 13, 2022, and is effective. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement, when available, may be obtained on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov and may also be obtained by contacting ThinkEquity at 17 State St., 41st Floor, New York, NY 10004.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode is an RNA oncology company created on the belief that cancer can be more effectively treated using RNA therapeutics. Using its iron oxide nanoparticle delivery platform, the Company has created a portfolio of drug candidates designed to target a variety of tumor types with the objective of significantly improving patient outcomes. The Company’s lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is focused on treating metastatic cancer, which is believed to cause approximately 90% of all cancer deaths totaling over nine million per year worldwide. Another of the Company’s drug candidates, TTX-siPDL1, focuses on treating tumors by targeting a protein called Programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1). TransCode also has three cancer-agnostic programs: TTX-RIGA, an RNA–based agonist of the retinoic acid-inducible gene I designed to drive an immune response in the tumor microenvironment; TTX-CRISPR, a CRISPR/Cas9–based therapy platform for the repair or elimination of cancer-causing genes inside tumor cells; and TTX-mRNA, an mRNA-based platform for the development of cancer vaccines designed to activate cytotoxic immune responses against tumor cells.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company’s expectations regarding the completion, timing and size of the public offering and its expectations with respect to granting the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties related to completion of the proposed public offering on the anticipated terms, or at all, include, but are not limited to, market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed public offering. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause TransCode’s actual results to differ from those contained in or implied by the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in TransCode’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in any subsequent TransCode filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release; TransCode undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

For more information, please contact:

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc.

Alan Freidman, VP Investor Relations

alan.freidman@transcodetherapeutics.com