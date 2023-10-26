California BanCorp Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (NASDAQ: CALB), whose subsidiary is California Bank of Commerce, announced today its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023.



The Company reported net income of $5.4 million for both the third and second quarters of 2023, compared to $5.5 million for the third quarter of 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net income was $16.3 million, representing an increase of $2.9 million, or 21%, compared to $13.4 million for the same period in 2022.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.64 for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $0.65 for the second quarter of 2023 and $0.66 for the third quarter of 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, diluted earnings per share were $1.93, compared to $1.60 for the same period in 2022.

“Our third quarter results reflect the strength of the franchise we have built, as we continued to deliver strong financial performance with our return on average assets remaining above 1% despite the challenging operating environment,” said Steven Shelton, Chief Executive Officer of California BanCorp. “We saw continued stability in our deposit base, net interest margin, and asset quality, along with disciplined expense control, which enabled us to generate earnings that were consistent with the prior quarter. As expected, given our conservative approach in the current environment, our balance sheet remained relatively flat with the prior quarter, although we continued to have success in adding new full banking relationships including operating deposit accounts and high quality commercial lending opportunities.

“Given the continued economic uncertainty, we will continue to maintain our conservative approach to new loan production. However, we believe the competitive environment remains favorable for us to continue adding new commercial deposit relationships and taking market share as we are seeing increasing opportunities to attract clients who are looking for a commercial bank with a strong balance sheet, robust treasury management solutions, and a superior level of service. Over the near-term, we expect to continue to generate a strong level of profitability while maintaining a high level of capital, liquidity, and reserves, and adding new full banking relationships that will contribute to our long-term profitable growth and further increasing the value of our franchise,” said Mr. Shelton.

Financial Highlights:

Profitability - three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to June 30, 2023

Net income of $5.4 million and $0.64 per diluted share, compared to $5.4 million and $0.65 per diluted share, respectively.

Revenue of $19.8 million increased $91,000, or 0%, compared to $19.8 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Net interest income of $18.6 million decreased $68,000, or 0%, compared to $18.6 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Provision for credit losses of $314,000 decreased $130,000, or 29%, from $444,000 for the second quarter of 2023.

Non-interest income of $1.3 million increased $159,000, or 14%, compared to $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Non-interest expense, excluding capitalized loan origination costs, of $12.5 million increased $222,000, or 2%, compared to $12.3 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Profitability - nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to September 30, 2022

Net income of $16.3 million and $1.93 per diluted share, compared to $13.4 million and $1.60 per diluted share, respectively.

Revenue of $59.5 million increased $5.0 million, or 9%, compared to $54.5 million in the prior year.

Net interest income of $56.0 million increased $6.9 million, or 14%, compared to $49.1 million for the same period in the prior year.

Provision for credit losses of $1.1 million decreased $1.6 million, or 58%, from $2.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Non-interest income of $3.5 million decreased $1.9 million, or 35%, from $5.4 million for the same period in the prior year.

Non-interest expense, excluding capitalized loan origination costs, of $37.3 million decreased $1.2 million, or 3%, compared to $36.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Financial Position – September 30, 2023 compared to June 30, 2023

Total assets decreased by $21.7 million, or 1%, to $1.98 billion; average total assets increased by $9.3 million to $1.99 billion.

Total gross loans decreased by $10.5 million, or 1%, to $1.57 billion; average total gross loans decreased by $25.8 million to $1.55 billion.

Total deposits decreased by $31.2 million, or 2%, to $1.71 billion; average total deposits increased by $35.4 million to $1.72 billion.

Excluding junior subordinated debt securities, the Company had no other borrowings outstanding at September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023.

Capital ratios remain healthy with a tier I leverage ratio of 9.27%, tier I capital ratio of 9.34% and total risk-based capital ratio of 13.00%.

Tangible book value per share of $21.76 increased by $0.67, or 3%.



Net Interest Income and Margin:

Net interest income for the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023 was $18.6 million, compared to $18.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $56.0 million, an increase of $6.9 million, or 14% over $49.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The increase in net interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in interest income as the result of a more favorable mix of earning assets combined with higher yields on those assets.

The Company’s net interest margin for the third quarter of 2023 was 3.86%, compared to 3.93% for the second quarter of 2023 and 3.94% for the same period in 2022. The decrease in margin compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to an unfavorable shift in the mix of average interest earning assets combined with an increase in the cost of deposits. The decrease in margin from the same period last year was primarily the result of an increase in the cost of deposits, partially offset by a more favorable mix of earning assets with higher yields.

The Company’s net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was 3.94% compared to 3.60% for the same period in 2022. The increase in margin compared to prior year was primarily due to loan growth and increased yields on earnings assets, partially offset by an increase in the cost of deposits and other borrowings.

Non-Interest Income:

The Company’s non-interest income for the quarters ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022 was $1.3 million, $1.1 million and $1.5 million, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, non-interest income of $3.5 million compared to $5.4 million for the same period of 2022. The decrease in non-interest income from prior year was the result of a decrease in service charges and loan related fees and a gain recognized in the second quarter of 2022 on the sale of a portion of our solar loan portfolio.

Net interest income and non-interest income comprised total revenue of $19.9 million, $19.8 million, and $19.8 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, respectively. Total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was $59.5 million and $54.5 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense:

The Company’s non-interest expense for the quarters ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022 was $11.9 million, $11.6 million, and $11.2 million, respectively. The increase in non-interest expense from the second quarter of 2023 and third quarter of 2022 was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits, partially offset by a reduction in capitalized loan origination costs. Excluding capitalized loan origination costs, non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2023, the second quarter of 2023 and the third quarter of 2022 was $12.5 million, $12.3 million, and $12.3 million, respectively.

Non-interest expense of $35.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 increased by $2.3 million, or 7%, compared to $33.0 million for the same period of 2022. Excluding capitalized loan origination costs, non-interest expense was $37.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and $36.1 million for the same period in 2022 which reflects investment in infrastructure to support the growth of the Company.



The Company’s efficiency ratio, the ratio of non-interest expense to revenues, was 59.64%, 58.66%, and 56.52% for the quarters ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 59.31% and 60.44%, respectively.

Balance Sheet:

Total assets of $1.98 billion as of September 30, 2023, represented a decrease of $21.7 million, or 1%, compared to $2.01 billion at June 30, 2023 and a decrease of $64.6 million, or 3%, compared to $2.05 billion at September 30, 2022. The decrease in total assets from the prior quarter was primarily the result of conservative new loan production combined with a modest reduction in deposit balances at the end of the quarter. Compared to the same period in the prior year, total assets decreased primarily due to conservative new loan production during 2023 and decreased liquidity as a result of a reduction in other borrowings.

Total gross loans decreased by $10.5 million, or 1%, to $1.57 billion at September 30, 2023, from $1.58 billion at June 30, 2023 and decreased by $14.8 million, or 1%, compared to $1.59 billion at September 30, 2022. During the third quarter of 2023, the reduction in gross loans was primarily the result of construction and land loans decreasing by $20.6 million, or 34%, due to the completion of a large construction project, partially offset by an increase in commercial loans of $11.6 million. Compared to the same period in the prior year, real estate other loans increased by $33.7 million, or 4%, primarily due to organic growth, and commercial, construction and land, and other loans decreased by $9.2 million, $31.5 million, and $7.8 million, respectively.

Total deposits decreased by $31.2 million, or 2%, to $1.71 billion at September 30, 2023 from $1.74 billion at June 30, 2023, and decreased by $2.0 million, or 0%, from $1.71 billion at September 30, 2022. The decrease in total deposits from the end of the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a decrease in demand deposits of $56.2 million, or 7%, and a decrease in time deposits of $13.5 million, or 4%, offset by an increase in money market and savings deposits of $38.5 million, or 6%. Noninterest-bearing deposits, primarily commercial business operating accounts, represented 40.2% of total deposits at September 30, 2023, compared to 42.7% at June 30, 2023 and 44.4% at September 30, 2022.

At September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, the Company had no outstanding borrowings, excluding junior subordinated debt securities, compared to $100.0 million at September 30, 2022.

Asset Quality:

The provision for credit losses on loans decreased to $121,000 for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $340,000 for the second quarter of 2023, and $800,000 for the third quarter of 2022. The Company had loan charge-offs of $156,000 and recoveries of $234,000 during the third quarter of 2023, no loan charge-offs or recoveries during the second quarter of 2023, and loan charge-offs of $202,000 and no recoveries during the third quarter of 2022.

Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) to total assets were 0.06% at September 30, 2023, 0.01% at June 30, 2023 and 0.02% at September 30, 2022, with non-performing loans of $1.2 million, $181,000 and $343,000, respectively, on those dates. The increase in non-performing loans during the third quarter of 2023 was due to a loan in our commercial portfolio for which the borrower has entered into a liquidation process; however, this loan has a state guarantee and no additional loss is expected for the Company as of September 30, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses on loans increased by $199,000 to $15.9 million, or 1.01% of total loans, at September 30, 2023, compared to $15.7 million, or 0.99% of total loans, at June 30, 2023 and $16.6 million, or 1.04% of total loans, at September 30, 2022. On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted the new current expected credit losses (CECL) standard. The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 0.95% upon adoption on January 1, 2023 compared to 1.07% at December 31, 2022.

The allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments increased by $170,000 to $2.0 million, or 0.32% of total unfunded loan commitments, at September 30, 2023, compared to $1.9 million, or 0.31% of total unfunded loan commitments, at June 30, 2023 and $430,000, or 0.07% of total unfunded loan commitments at September 30, 2022. The Company’s allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments was 0.28% upon the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2023 compared to 0.07% at December 31, 2022.

Capital Adequacy:

At September 30, 2023, shareholders’ equity totaled $190.1 million compared to $184.2 million at June 30, 2023 and $164.1 million one year ago. As a result, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio, tier I capital ratio and tier I leverage ratio of 13.00%, 9.34%, and 9.27%, respectively, were all above the regulatory standards for “well-capitalized” institutions of 10.00%, 8.00% and 5.00% respectively.

“With our strong financial performance and prudent balance sheet management, we continued to increase our capital ratios and tangible book value per share,” said Thomas A. Sa, President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of California BanCorp. “We also continue to have exceptional asset quality with a very low level of non-performing assets and net recoveries in the quarter. With the strong balance sheet we have built, we believe we are well positioned to support the continued growth of our franchise and create additional long-term value for shareholders.”

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

This press release contains both financial measures based on GAAP and non-GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are used where management believes them to be helpful in understanding the Company’s results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this press release. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW



CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - PROFITABILITY (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Change Change QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS: Q3 2023 Q2 2023 $ % Q3 2022 $ % Interest income $ 28,094 $ 27,172 $ 922 3 % $ 21,168 $ 6,926 33 % Interest expense 9,516 8,526 990 12 % 2,805 6,711 239 % Net interest income 18,578 18,646 (68 ) -0 % 18,363 215 1 % Provision for credit losses 314 444 (130 ) -29 % 800 (486 ) -61 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 18,264 18,202 62 0 % 17,563 701 4 % Non-interest income 1,294 1,135 159 14 % 1,484 (190 ) -13 % Non-interest expense 11,851 11,603 248 2 % 11,217 634 6 % Income before income taxes 7,707 7,734 (27 ) -0 % 7,830 (123 ) -2 % Income tax expense 2,306 2,294 12 1 % 2,308 (2 ) -0 % Net income $ 5,401 $ 5,440 $ (39 ) -1 % $ 5,522 $ (121 ) -2 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.64 $ 0.65 $ (0.01 ) -2 % $ 0.66 $ (0.02 ) -3 % Net interest margin 3.86 % 3.93 % -7 Basis Points 3.94 % -8 Basis Points Efficiency ratio 59.64 % 58.66 % +98 Basis Points 56.52 % +312 Basis Points Change YEAR-TO-DATE HIGHLIGHTS: Q3 2023 Q3 2022 $ % Interest income $ 80,804 $ 54,798 $ 26,006 47 % Interest expense 24,824 5,686 19,138 337 % Net interest income 55,980 49,112 6,868 14 % Provision for credit losses 1,116 2,675 (1,559 ) -58 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 54,864 46,437 8,427 18 % Non-interest income 3,536 5,412 (1,876 ) -35 % Non-interest expense 35,297 32,952 2,345 7 % Income before income taxes 23,103 18,897 4,206 22 % Income tax expense 6,812 5,458 1,354 25 % Net income $ 16,291 $ 13,439 $ 2,852 21 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.93 $ 1.60 $ 0.33 21 % Net interest margin 3.94 % 3.60 % +34 Basis Points Efficiency ratio 59.31 % 60.44 % -113 Basis Points





CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - FINANCIAL POSITION (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Change Change PERIOD-END HIGHLIGHTS: Q3 2023 Q2 2023 $ % Q3 2022 $ % Total assets $ 1,983,917 $ 2,005,646 $ (21,729 ) -1 % $ 2,048,501 $ (64,584 ) -3 % Gross loans 1,573,115 1,583,631 (10,516 ) -1 % 1,587,901 (14,786 ) -1 % Deposits 1,707,081 1,738,296 (31,215 ) -2 % 1,709,078 (1,997 ) -0 % Tangible equity 182,673 176,783 5,890 3 % 156,575 26,098 17 % Tangible book value per share $ 21.76 $ 21.09 $ 0.67 3 % $ 18.80 $ 2.96 16 % Tangible equity / tangible assets 9.24 % 8.85 % +39 Basis Points 7.67 % +157 Basis Points Gross loans / total deposits 92.15 % 91.10 % +105 Basis Points 92.91 % -76 Basis Points Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 40.23 % 42.69 % -246 Basis Points 44.39 % -416 Basis Points Change Change QUARTERLY AVERAGE HIGHLIGHTS: Q3 2023 Q2 2023 $ % Q3 2022 $ % Total assets $ 1,993,147 $ 1,983,877 $ 9,270 0 % $ 1,930,227 $ 62,920 3 % Total earning assets 1,910,755 1,900,918 9,837 1 % 1,849,242 61,513 3 % Gross loans 1,551,708 1,577,529 (25,821 ) -2 % 1,523,442 28,266 2 % Deposits 1,719,416 1,684,008 35,408 2 % 1,592,096 127,320 8 % Tangible equity 181,384 175,752 5,632 3 % 155,448 25,936 17 % Tangible equity / tangible assets 9.13 % 8.89 % +24 Basis Points 8.08 % +105 Basis Points Gross loans / total deposits 90.25 % 93.68 % -343 Basis Points 95.69 % -544 Basis Points Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 41.59 % 42.65 % -106 Basis Points 46.41 % -482 Basis Points Change YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE HIGHLIGHTS: Q3 2023 Q3 2022 $ % Total assets $ 1,983,839 $ 1,907,661 $ 76,178 4 % Total earning assets 1,901,933 1,826,172 75,761 4 % Gross loans 1,570,411 1,453,741 116,670 8 % Deposits 1,701,189 1,603,620 97,569 6 % Tangible equity 175,584 150,587 24,997 17 % Tangible equity / tangible assets 8.88 % 7.92 % +96 Basis Points Gross loans / total deposits 92.31 % 90.65 % +166 Basis Points Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 42.36 % 46.04 % -368 Basis Points





CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - ASSET QUALITY (Dollars in Thousands) ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES (LOANS): 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23 12/31/22 09/30/22 Balance, beginning of period $ 15,722 $ 15,382 $ 17,005 $ 16,555 $ 15,957 CECL adjustment - - (1,840 ) - - Provision for credit losses, quarterly 121 340 464 1,100 800 Charge-offs, quarterly (156 ) - (247 ) (650 ) (202 ) Recoveries, quarterly 234 - - - - Balance, end of period $ 15,921 $ 15,722 $ 15,382 $ 17,005 $ 16,555 NONPERFORMING ASSETS: 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23 12/31/22 09/30/22 Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis $ 1,236 $ 181 $ 222 $ 1,250 $ 182 Loans with principal or interest contractually past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest - - - - 161 Nonperforming loans $ 1,236 $ 181 $ 222 $ 1,250 $ 343 Other real estate owned - - - - - Nonperforming assets $ 1,236 $ 181 $ 222 $ 1,250 $ 343 Nonperforming loans by asset type: Commercial $ 1,183 $ - $ - $ 1,028 $ 161 Real estate other - - - - - Real estate construction and land - - - - - SBA 53 181 222 222 182 Other - - - - - Nonperforming loans $ 1,236 $ 181 $ 222 $ 1,250 $ 343 ASSET QUALITY: 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23 12/31/22 09/30/22 Allowance for credit losses (loans) / gross loans 1.01 % 0.99 % 0.95 % 1.07 % 1.04 % Allowance for credit losses (loans) / nonperforming loans 1288.11 % 8686.19 % 6928.83 % 1360.40 % 4826.53 % Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.06 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.06 % 0.02 % Nonperforming loans / gross loans 0.08 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.08 % 0.02 % Net quarterly charge-offs / gross loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.04 % 0.01 %





CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Three months ended

Nine months ended

09/30/23 06/30/23 09/30/22 09/30/23 09/30/22 INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 23,804 $ 23,476 $ 19,084 $ 69,752 $ 50,268 Federal funds sold 2,814 2,238 867 6,811 1,283 Investment securities 1,476 1,458 1,217 4,241 3,247 Total interest income 28,094 27,172 21,168 80,804 54,798 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 8,961 7,493 1,672 22,476 3,274 Other 555 1,033 1,133 2,348 2,412 Total interest expense 9,516 8,526 2,805 24,824 5,686 Net interest income 18,578 18,646 18,363 55,980 49,112 Provision for credit losses 314 444 800 1,116 2,675 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 18,264 18,202 17,563 54,864 46,437 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service charges and other fees 1,003 867 1,237 2,733 3,260 Gain on sale of loans - - - - 1,393 Other non-interest income 291 268 247 803 759 Total non-interest income 1,294 1,135 1,484 3,536 5,412 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 8,238 7,831 7,415 23,945 21,654 Premises and equipment 1,155 1,168 1,275 3,503 3,844 Other 2,458 2,604 2,527 7,849 7,454 Total non-interest expense 11,851 11,603 11,217 35,297 32,952 Income before income taxes 7,707 7,734 7,830 23,103 18,897 Income taxes 2,306 2,294 2,308 6,812 5,458 NET INCOME $ 5,401 $ 5,440 $ 5,522 $ 16,291 $ 13,439 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic earnings per share $ 0.64 $ 0.65 $ 0.66 $ 1.95 $ 1.62 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.64 $ 0.65 $ 0.66 $ 1.93 $ 1.60 Average common shares outstanding 8,390,138 8,369,907 8,322,529 8,366,584 8,298,269 Average common and equivalent shares outstanding 8,455,917 8,414,213 8,405,669 8,438,444 8,394,439 PERFORMANCE MEASURES Return on average assets 1.08 % 1.10 % 1.13 % 1.10 % 0.94 % Return on average equity 11.35 % 11.91 % 13.45 % 11.90 % 11.37 % Return on average tangible equity 11.81 % 12.41 % 14.09 % 12.40 % 11.93 % Efficiency ratio 59.64 % 58.66 % 56.52 % 59.31 % 60.44 %





CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23 12/31/22 09/30/22 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 17,128 $ 19,763 $ 15,121 $ 16,686 $ 24,709 Federal funds sold 181,854 187,904 198,804 215,696 216,345 Investment securities 149,244 151,129 153,769 155,878 157,531 Loans: Commercial 633,902 622,270 656,519 634,535 643,131 Real estate other 858,611 856,344 853,431 848,241 824,867 Real estate construction and land 40,003 60,595 63,928 63,730 71,523 SBA 4,415 4,936 5,610 7,220 8,565 Other 36,184 39,486 37,775 39,695 39,815 Loans, gross 1,573,115 1,583,631 1,617,263 1,593,421 1,587,901 Unamortized net deferred loan costs (fees) 1,312 1,637 1,765 2,040 1,902 Allowance for credit losses (15,921 ) (15,722 ) (15,382 ) (17,005 ) (16,555 ) Loans, net 1,558,506 1,569,546 1,603,646 1,578,456 1,573,248 Premises and equipment, net 2,432 2,625 2,848 3,072 3,382 Bank owned life insurance 25,697 25,519 25,334 25,127 24,955 Goodwill and core deposit intangible 7,442 7,452 7,462 7,472 7,483 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 41,614 41,708 43,790 39,828 40,848 Total assets $ 1,983,917 $ 2,005,646 $ 2,050,774 $ 2,042,215 $ 2,048,501 LIABILITIES Deposits: Demand noninterest-bearing $ 686,723 $ 742,160 $ 740,650 $ 811,671 $ 758,716 Demand interest-bearing 28,533 29,324 30,798 37,815 35,183 Money market and savings 672,119 633,620 616,864 671,016 597,244 Time 319,706 333,192 329,298 271,238 317,935 Total deposits 1,707,081 1,738,296 1,717,610 1,791,740 1,709,078 Junior subordinated debt securities 54,256 54,221 54,186 54,152 54,117 Other borrowings - - 75,000 - 100,000 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 32,465 28,894 25,417 24,069 21,248 Total liabilities 1,793,802 1,821,411 1,872,213 1,869,961 1,884,443 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 112,656 112,167 111,609 111,257 110,786 Retained earnings 78,824 73,423 68,082 62,297 54,628 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,365 ) (1,355 ) (1,130 ) (1,300 ) (1,356 ) Total shareholders' equity 190,115 184,235 178,561 172,254 164,058 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,983,917 $ 2,005,646 $ 2,050,774 $ 2,042,215 $ 2,048,501 CAPITAL ADEQUACY Tier I leverage ratio 9.27 % 9.01 % 8.76 % 7.98 % 8.21 % Tier I risk-based capital ratio 9.34 % 9.07 % 8.54 % 8.23 % 7.98 % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.00 % 12.73 % 12.08 % 11.77 % 11.57 % Total equity/ total assets 9.58 % 9.19 % 8.71 % 8.43 % 8.01 % Book value per share $ 22.64 $ 21.98 $ 21.37 $ 20.67 $ 19.70 Common shares outstanding 8,395,483 8,383,772 8,355,378 8,332,479 8,327,781





CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) Three months ended September 30,

Three months ended June 30,

2023

2023

Yields Interest Yields Interest Average or Income/ Average or Income/ Balance Rates Expense Balance Rates Expense ASSETS Interest earning assets: Loans (1) $ 1,551,708 6.09 % $ 23,804 $ 1,577,529 5.97 % $ 23,476 Federal funds sold 208,725 5.35 % 2,814 170,608 5.26 % 2,238 Investment securities 150,322 3.90 % 1,476 152,781 3.83 % 1,458 Total interest earning assets 1,910,755 5.83 % 28,094 1,900,918 5.73 % 27,172 Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 20,351 19,207 All other assets (2) 62,041 63,752 TOTAL $ 1,993,147 $ 1,983,877 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Demand $ 28,766 0.33 % 24 $ 30,346 0.16 % 12 Money market and savings 642,909 2.95 % 4,775 609,200 2.50 % 3,793 Time 332,662 4.96 % 4,162 326,291 4.53 % 3,688 Other 54,235 4.06 % 555 90,188 4.59 % 1,033 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,058,572 3.57 % 9,516 1,056,025 3.24 % 8,526 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 715,079 718,171 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 30,665 26,441 Shareholders' equity 188,831 183,240 TOTAL $ 1,993,147 $ 1,983,877 Net interest income and margin (3) 3.86 % $ 18,578 3.93 % $ 18,646





(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan costs of $82,000 and $175,000, respectively. (2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for credit losses of $15.8 million and $15.4 million, respectively. (3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.





CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) Three months ended September 30,

2023

2022

Yields Interest Yields Interest Average or Income/ Average or Income/ Balance Rates Expense Balance Rates Expense ASSETS Interest earning assets: Loans (1) $ 1,551,708 6.09 % $ 23,804 $ 1,523,442 4.97 % $ 19,084 Federal funds sold 208,725 5.35 % 2,814 162,314 2.12 % 867 Investment securities 150,322 3.90 % 1,476 163,486 2.95 % 1,217 Total interest earning assets 1,910,755 5.83 % 28,094 1,849,242 4.54 % 21,168 Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 20,351 20,153 All other assets (2) 62,041 60,832 TOTAL $ 1,993,147 $ 1,930,227 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Demand $ 28,766 0.33 % 24 $ 40,044 0.08 % $ 8 Money market and savings 642,909 2.95 % 4,775 600,100 0.62 % 938 Time 332,662 4.96 % 4,162 213,001 1.35 % 726 Other 54,235 4.06 % 555 154,101 2.92 % 1,133 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,058,572 3.57 % 9,516 1,007,246 1.10 % 2,805 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 715,079 738,951 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 30,665 21,094 Shareholders' equity 188,831 162,936 TOTAL $ 1,993,147 $ 1,930,227 Net interest income and margin (3) 3.86 % $ 18,578 3.94 % $ 18,363





(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan (costs) fees of $(82,000) and $100,000, respectively. (2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for credit losses of $15.8 million and $16.0 million, respectively. (3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.





CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) Nine months ended September 30,

2023

2022

Yields Interest Yields Interest Average or Income/ Average or Income/ Balance Rates Expense Balance Rates Expense ASSETS Interest earning assets: Loans (1) $ 1,570,411 5.94 % $ 69,752 $ 1,453,741 4.62 % $ 50,268 Federal funds sold 178,948 5.09 % 6,811 217,008 0.79 % 1,283 Investment securities 152,574 3.72 % 4,241 155,423 2.79 % 3,247 Total interest earning assets 1,901,933 5.68 % 80,804 1,826,172 4.01 % 54,798 Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 19,227 19,550 All other assets (2) 62,679 61,939 TOTAL $ 1,983,839 $ 1,907,661 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Demand $ 31,029 0.19 % 43 $ 40,214 0.08 % 25 Money market and savings 626,318 2.49 % 11,672 652,849 0.45 % 2,185 Time 323,148 4.45 % 10,761 172,284 0.83 % 1,064 Other 71,782 4.37 % 2,348 125,108 2.58 % 2,412 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,052,277 3.15 % 24,824 990,455 0.77 % 5,686 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 720,694 738,273 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 27,827 20,848 Shareholders' equity 183,041 158,085 TOTAL $ 1,983,839 $ 1,907,661 Net interest income and margin (3) 3.94 % $ 55,980 3.60 % $ 49,112





(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan (costs) fees of $(482,000) and $501,000, respectively. (2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for loan losses of $16.1 million and $15.0 million, respectively. (3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.



