Old National to Partner with Nashville-based CapStar

EVANSVILLE, Ind. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) (“Old National”) and CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSTR) (“CapStar”) jointly announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement for Old National to acquire CapStar in an all-stock transaction. Combining the two organizations will strengthen Old National’s recently formed Nashville presence and add several new high-growth markets.

Old National entered the Tennessee market in 2022 when it introduced a Nashville-based 1834 Wealth team (Old National’s high-net-worth division). More recently, Old National added a Nashville-based Commercial banking and lending team. The combination with CapStar accelerates Old National’s Tennessee presence bringing $3.3 billion in total assets, $2.3 billion in total loans, and $2.8 billion in deposits as of September 30, 2023, with top-10 deposit market share in the Nashville MSA and recent entry into Asheville, North Carolina.

“This partnership with CapStar – one of the most highly respected and successful community banks in Tennessee – is a tremendous cultural fit and a natural extension of our growth strategy,” said Old National CEO Jim Ryan. “By establishing a full-service banking presence in Nashville and several other strong Tennessee and North Carolina communities, we can more fully serve our existing Nashville-area clients while also introducing our client- and community-focused brand of banking to the surrounding region.”

“Over the past five years, our team has repositioned CapStar, strengthening its performance and long-term prospects,” said Timothy K. Schools, CapStar President and Chief Executive Officer. “In looking to the next five years, it is my belief Old National’s like-minded culture and scale best positions our employees, customers, and shareholders to continue our positive momentum. Excitingly, CapStar employees will be a major contributor to strengthen Old National’s recent entry into Nashville. Old National has hired market-leading individuals we are well familiar with, and shareholders greatly benefit from a material increase in dividends and daily trading volume while receiving a very attractively priced stock with strong potential for upside.”

North Carolina and Tennessee ranked first and third in CNBC’s 2023 annual ranking of America’s Top States for Business. CapStar’s markets include four of the fastest growing metro areas across the Southeast, of which Nashville is one of the 25 fastest in the United States. CapStar’s financial performance ranks first among all Tennessee-based banks and fourth across the Southeast within S&P Global Market Intelligence’s ranking of banks with assets of $3 to $10 billion.

Additionally, CapStar has been recognized as the highest-performing publicly traded Tennessee-based bank by Bank Director each of the past three years.

The partnership transaction includes 23 total banking centers in the following locations:



Nashville MSA – 7 locations

Athens, TN – 2 locations

Wayne County, TN – 3 locations

Lawrence County, TN – 2 locations

Monroe County, TN – 2 locations

Coffee County, TN – 2 locations

Etowah, TN – 1 location

Cleveland, TN – 1 location

Chattanooga, TN – 1 location

Knoxville, TN – 1 location

Asheville, NC – 1 location

Under the terms of the merger agreement, each outstanding share of CapStar common stock will be converted into the right to receive 1.155 shares of Old National common stock, valuing the transaction at approximately $344.4 million, or $16.64 per share, based on Old National’s 30-day volume weighted average closing stock price ending October 25, 2023. The definitive merger agreement has been approved by the Board of Directors of each company. The transaction remains subject to regulatory approval and the vote of CapStar shareholders. The transaction is anticipated to close in the second quarter of 2024.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, served as financial advisor and Dykema Gossett, PLLC acted as legal advisor to Old National.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC served as financial advisor and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz acted as legal advisor to CapStar.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp is the holding company of Old National Bank, which is the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $49 billion of assets and $28 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 30 banking companies headquartered in the U.S. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients and in the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment, and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.



ABOUT CAPSTAR

CapStar Bank, with assets of $3.3 billion, provides a relationship-based and highly personal banking experience to small to mid-sized private businesses, professionals, and individuals. Focused on delivering superior flexibility, responsiveness, and customer service, CapStar serves customers through highly-skilled employees, digital channels, as well as 23 financial centers across 13 Tennessee counties. For more information about CapStar, please visit capstarbank.com.

