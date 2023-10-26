DSS Inc. Receives Notice of Non-Compliance with NYSE American Trading Share Price Listing Rule

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSS, Inc.(NYSE American: DSS) announced today that the Company received a letter (the “Letter”) from the staff of NYSE American LLC (the “Exchange”) stating that the Company’s securities have been selling for a low price per share for a substantial period of time and, pursuant to Section 1003(f)(v) of the NYSE American Company Guide. The Company’s continued listing is predicated on it effecting a reverse stock split of its common stock or otherwise demonstrating sustained price improvement within a reasonable period of time, which the Exchange has determined to be no later than April 20, 2024.



On October 26, 2023, the Company notified the Exchange that it intends to cure the stock price deficiency and to return to compliance with the Exchange continued listing standards.

The Company’s common stock will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE American during this period, subject to the Company’s compliance with other NYSE American continued listing standards.

About DSS, Inc.

DSS is a multinational company operating businesses within nine(9) divisions: Product Packaging, Biotechnology, Commercial Lending, Securities and Investment Management, Alternative Trading, Digital Transformation, Secure Living, and Alternative Energy. DSS strategically acquires and develops assets to increase shareholder value through periodic IPO spinoffs. Since 2019, under the guidance of new leadership, DSS has built the necessary foundation for achievable growth through the formation of a diversified portfolio of companies positioned to drive profitability in multiple high-growth sectors.

For more information on DSS visit https://www.dssworld.com

