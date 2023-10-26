Heritage Commerce Corp Earns $15.8 Million for the Third Quarter of 2023, and $51.1 Million for the First Nine Months of 2023; Supported by Continued Deposit Growth and Strong Credit Quality

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK), (the “Company”), the holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), today announced that its third quarter 2023 net income was $15.8 million, or $0.26 per average diluted common share, compared to $18.1 million, or $0.30 per average diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2022, and $16.4 million, or $0.27 per average diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net income increased 12% to $51.1 million, or $0.83 per average diluted common share, compared to $45.8 million, or $0.75 per average diluted common share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. All results are unaudited.

“We delivered strong third quarter of 2023 operating results allowing us to achieve record earnings for the first nine months of 2023,” said Clay Jones, President & Chief Executive Officer. “While our third quarter profits were impacted by the expected increased cost of deposits, our year-to-date net income increased 12% compared to the first nine months of 2022. These profits were fueled by a steady growth in deposits, moderate loan demand, and higher net interest income. The net interest margin contraction we experienced during the third quarter was primarily related to deposit pricing.”

“Our credits metrics remained strong during the third quarter,” said Mr. Jones. “We continued to maintain the strength on our balance sheet along with a solid allowance for credit losses on loans, reflecting our prudent credit risk management. Further, our strong liquidity position is enhanced by a well-diversified deposit profile and access to ample alternative funding sources. We are well positioned to navigate challenging economic headwinds and continue to grow the franchise.”

"Our commitment to delivering exceptional client service and meeting performance targets remains the driving force behind our success. I would like to express my appreciation to our committed Board of Directors and team members for their continued dedication to serving our clients, communities, and shareholders," stated Mr. Jones.

Current Financial Condition and Liquidity Position

The following are important factors in understanding our current financial condition and liquidity position:

Liquidity and Available Lines of Credit:

  • The following table shows our liquidity and available lines of credit at September 30, 2023:
LIQUIDITY AND AVAILABLE LINES OF CREDIT Total
(in $000’s, unaudited) Available
Excess funds at the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") $599,000
FRB discount window collateralized line of credit  1,214,537
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") collateralized borrowing capacity  1,151,769
Unpledged investment securities (at fair value)  76,712
Off-balance sheet deposits  47,094
Federal funds purchase arrangements  80,000
Holding company line of credit  20,000
Total $3,189,112
    
  • The Company’s total liquidity and borrowing capacity was $3.189 billion, all of which remained available at September 30, 2023.
  • The available liquidity and borrowing capacity was 70% of total deposits and approximately 150% of the Bank’s estimated uninsured deposits at September 30, 2023.
  • The Bank increased its credit line availability from the FRB and the FHLB by $1.527 billion to $2.366 billion at September 30, 2023, from $839.5 million at December 31, 2022.
  • The loan to deposit ratio was 71.81% at September 30, 2023, compared to 75.14% at December 31, 2022, and 73.07% at June 30, 2023, providing us with ample liquidity and capacity to provide future credit to the community.

Deposits:

  • Total deposits increased $185.9 million, or 4%, to $4.575 billion at September 30, 2023 from $4.390 billion at December 31, 2022, and increased $74.7 million, or 2% from June 30, 2023.
  • Migration of customer deposits resulted in an increase in Insured Cash Sweep (“ICS”)/Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service (“CDARS”) deposits of $890.8 million to $921.2 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $30.4 million at December 31, 2022, and increased $97.1 million from $824.1 million at June 30, 2023.   
  • Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased ($493.2) million, or (28%), to $1.244 billion at September 30, 2023 from December 31, 2022, and decreased ($76.3) million, or (6%) from June 30, 2023, largely in response to the interest rate environment.
  • The Bank had 24,769 deposit accounts at September 30, 2023, with an average balance of $185,000, compared to 24,404 deposit accounts at June 30, 2023, with an average balance of $187,000. At December 31, 2022, the Company had 23,833 deposit accounts, with an average balance of $184,000.
  • Deposits from the Bank’s top 100 client relationships totaled $2.185 billion, representing 48% of total deposits, with an average account size of $408,000, representing 22% of the total number of accounts at September 30, 2023.

Investment Securities:

  • Investment securities totaled $1.122 billion at September 30, 2023, of which $457.2 million were in the securities available-for-sale portfolio (at fair value), and $664.7 million were in the securities held-to-maturity portfolio (at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $13,000).
  • The weighted average life of the total investment securities portfolio was 4.72 years at September 30, 2023.
  • The following are the projected cash flows from paydowns and maturities in the investment securities portfolio for the periods indicated based on the current interest rate environment:
     Agency   
     Mortgage-   
    backed and  
PROJECTED INVESTMENT SECURITIES CASH FLOWS U.S. Municipal  
(in $000’s, unaudited) Treasury Securities Total
Fourth quarter of 2023 $20,000 $20,314 $40,314
First quarter of 2024  37,000  19,578  56,578
Second quarter of 2024  131,000  18,752  149,752
Third quarter of 2024  37,500  19,522  57,022
Fourth quarter of 2024  9,000  18,028  27,028
First quarter of 2025  35,000  17,528  52,528
Second quarter of 2025  118,000  17,145  135,145
Third quarter of 2025  25,500  18,430  43,930
Fourth quarter of 2025    16,961  16,961
Total $413,000 $166,258 $579,258
          

Loans:

  • Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, decreased ($13.1) million to $3.285 billion at September 30, 2023 from $3.299 billion at December 31, 2022, and decreased ($3.3) million from $3.289 billion at June 30, 2023. Loans, excluding residential mortgages, increased $21.8 million, or 1%, to $2.782 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $2.761 billion at December 31, 2022, and increased $7.7 million from $2.775 billion at June 30, 2023.  
  • Commercial real estate (“CRE”) loans totaled $1.798 billion at September 30, 2023, of which 33% were owner occupied and 67% were investor CRE loans.
  • During the third quarter of 2023, 42 new CRE loans were originated totaling $86 million with a weighted average loan-to-value and debt-service coverage for the non-owner occupied portfolio of 43% and 2.37 times, respectively.
  • The average loan size for all CRE loans was $1.6 million, and the average loan size for office CRE loans was also $1.6 million.
  • The Company has personal guarantees on 91% of its CRE portfolio. A substantial portion of the unguaranteed CRE loans were made to credit-worthy non-profit organizations.
  • Total office exposure in the CRE portfolio was $401 million, including 30 loans totaling approximately $76 million, in San Jose, 17 loans totaling approximately $26 million in San Francisco, and eight loans totaling approximately $16 million, in Oakland, at September 30, 2023.   Non-owner occupied CRE with office exposure totaled $316 million at September 30, 2023.
  • Of the $401 million of CRE loans with office exposure, approximately $37 million, or 9%, are situated in the Bay Area downtown business districts of San Jose and San Francisco, with an average balance of $2.2 million.
  • At September 30, 2023, the weighted average loan-to-value and debt-service coverage for the entire non-owner occupied office portfolio were 43.1% and 1.82 times, respectively. For the nine non-owner occupied office loans in San Francisco at September 30, 2023, the weighted average loan-to-value and debt-service coverage were 36% and 1.49 times, respectively.

Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023
Operating Results, Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management, and Credit Quality

(as of, or for the periods ended September 30, 2023, compared to September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2023, except as noted):

Operating Results:

  • Diluted earnings per share were $0.26 for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $0.30 for the third quarter of 2022, and $0.27 for the second quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $0.83 for the first nine months of 2023, compared to $0.75 for the first nine months of 2022.

  • The following table indicates the ratios for the return on average tangible assets and the return on average tangible common equity for the periods indicated:
  For the Quarter Ended: For the Nine Months Ended:
     September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,
(unaudited) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022
Return on average tangible assets 1.20%  1.29%  1.36%  1.33%  1.17% 
Return on average tangible common equity 13.06%  13.93%  16.60%  14.52%  14.41% 
                     
  • Net interest income decreased (6%) to $45.4 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $48.0 million for the third quarter of 2022. The fully tax equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin decreased (16) basis points to 3.57% for the third quarter of 2023, from 3.73% for the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to a higher cost of funds, and a decrease in the average balances of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, partially offset by increases in the prime rate and the rate on overnight funds, and a shift in the mix of earning assets as the Company invested its excess liquidity into higher yielding loans and investment securities.

    • Net interest income decreased (2%) to $45.4 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $46.3 million for the second quarter of 2023. The FTE net interest margin decreased (19) basis points to 3.57% for the third quarter of 2023 from 3.76% for the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to a higher cost of funds, and a decrease in the average balances of noninterest bearing demand deposits, partially offset by increases in the prime rate and higher average yields on overnight funds, an increase in the average balance of loans, and a decrease in the average balances of short-term borrowings.

    • For the first nine months of 2023, the net interest income increased 10% to $140.9 million, compared to $128.1 million for the first nine months of 2022. The FTE net interest margin increased 41 basis points to 3.80% for the first nine months of 2023, from 3.39% for the first nine months of 2022, primarily due to increases in the prime rate and the rate on overnight funds, and a shift in the mix of earning assets as the Company invested its excess liquidity into higher yielding loans and investment securities, partially offset by a higher cost of funds, a decrease in the average balances of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, and an increase in the average balances of short-term borrowings.
  • The following table, as of September 30, 2023, sets forth the estimated changes in the Company’s annual net interest income that would result from an instantaneous shift in interest rates from the base rate:
  Increase/(Decrease) in 
  Estimated Net 
  Interest Income(1) 
CHANGE IN INTEREST RATES (basis points) Amount Percent 
(in $000's, unaudited)      
+400 $15,507  7.7 %
+300 $11,594  5.8 %
+200 $7,702  3.8 %
+100 $3,844  1.9 %
0      
−100 $(4,725) (2.3)%
−200 $(13,249) (6.6)%
−300 $(26,427) (13.1)%
−400 $(43,348) (21.6)%

(1) Computations of prospective effects of hypothetical interest rate changes are based on numerous assumptions including relative levels of market interest rates, loan prepayments and deposit decay, and should not be relied upon as indicative of actual results. These projections are forward-looking and should be considered in light of the Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer below. Actual rates paid on deposits may differ from the hypothetical interest rates modeled due to competitive or market factors, which could reduce any actual impact on net interest income.
  • The following tables present the average balance of loans outstanding, interest income, and the average yield for the periods indicated:

    • The average yield on the total loan portfolio was relatively flat at 5.46% for the third quarter of 2023, compared to 5.47% for the second quarter of 2023, as lower average balances of Bay View Funding factored receivables, were mostly offset by increases in the prime rate.
                  
  For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended 
  September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 
  Average Interest Average Average Interest Average 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield 
Loans, core bank $2,720,010  $37,171 5.42%$2,660,119  $35,310 5.32%
Prepayment fees     182 0.03%    73 0.01%
Asset-based lending  23,983   593 9.81% 28,251   686 9.74%
Bay View Funding factored receivables  51,664   2,775 21.31% 68,680   3,847 22.47%
Purchased residential mortgages  465,471   3,811 3.25% 478,220   3,829 3.21%
Loan fair value mark / accretion  (3,648)  321 0.05% (3,929)  283 0.04%
Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale) $3,257,480  $44,853 5.46%$3,231,341  $44,028 5.47%
 
  • The average yield on the total loan portfolio increased to 5.46% for the third quarter of 2023, compared to 4.90% for the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to increases in the prime rate.
                  
  For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended 
  September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 
  Average Interest Average Average Interest Average 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield 
Loans, core bank $2,720,010  $37,171 5.42%$2,587,772  $30,774 4.72%
Prepayment fees     182 0.03%    96 0.01%
Asset-based lending  23,983   593 9.81% 53,514   1,032 7.65%
Bay View Funding factored receivables  51,664   2,775 21.31% 62,623   3,201 20.28%
Purchased residential mortgages  465,471   3,811 3.25% 445,256   3,414 3.04%
Loan fair value mark / accretion  (3,648)  321 0.05% (5,178)  353 0.05%
Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale) $3,257,480  $44,853 5.46%$3,143,987  $38,870 4.90%


 The average yield on the total loan portfolio increased to 5.46% for the first nine months of 2023, compared to 4.81% for the first nine months of 2022, primarily due to increases in the prime rate, partially offset by a decrease in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, lower prepayment fees, and higher average balances of lower yielding purchased residential mortgages.


  For the Nine Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended 
  September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 
  Average Interest Average Average Interest Average 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield 
Loans, core bank $2,689,763  $107,448 5.34%$2,567,129  $86,464 4.50%
Prepayment fees     393 0.02%    1,155 0.06%
Asset-based lending  26,582   1,906 9.59% 57,540   2,857 6.64%
Bay View Funding factored receivables  65,938   10,623 21.54% 61,508   9,123 19.83%
Purchased residential mortgages  477,068   11,497 3.22% 394,618   8,553 2.90%
Loan fair value mark / accretion  (3,976)  1,126 0.06% (6,121)  2,357 0.12%
Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale) $3,255,375  $132,993 5.46%$3,074,674  $110,509 4.81%


 In aggregate, the remaining net purchase discount on total loans acquired was $3.5 million at September 30, 2023.
   
  • The following table presents the average balance of deposits and interest-bearing liabilities, interest expense, and the average rate for the periods indicated:
  For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended 
  September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 
  Average Interest Average Average Interest Average 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate 
Deposits:                 
Demand, noninterest-bearing $1,302,606      $1,368,373      
                  
Demand, interest-bearing  1,017,686 $1,730 0.67% 1,118,200 $1,788 0.64%
Savings and money market  1,087,336  5,514 2.01% 1,109,347  4,638 1.68%
Time deposits - under $100  11,966  30 0.99% 11,610  20 0.69%
Time deposits - $100 and over  272,362  2,489 3.63% 201,600  1,410 2.81%
ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits  881,665  5,117 2.30% 614,911  2,867 1.87%
Total interest-bearing deposits  3,271,015  14,880 1.80% 3,055,668  10,723 1.41%
     Total deposits  4,573,621  14,880 1.29% 4,424,041  10,723 0.97%
                  
Short-term borrowings  31   0.00% 62,653  787 5.04%
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs  39,439  539 5.42% 39,401  538 5.48%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  3,310,485  15,419 1.85% 3,157,722  12,048 1.53%
Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand, noninterest-bearing / cost of funds $4,613,091 $15,419 1.33%$4,526,095 $12,048 1.07%


 The average cost of total deposits increased to 1.29% for the third quarter of 2023, compared to 0.97% for the second quarter of 2023.  The average cost of funds increased to 1.33% for the third quarter of 2023, compared to 1.07% for the second quarter of 2023.  The average cost of deposits was 0.13% and the average cost of funds was 0.18% for the third quarter of 2022.
   
 The average cost of total deposits increased to 0.94% for the first nine months of 2023, compared to 0.11% for the first nine months of 2022.  The average cost of funds increased to 1.01% for the first nine months of 2023, compared to 0.16% for the first nine months of 2022.
   
 The increase in the average cost of total deposits and the average cost of funds for the third quarter of 2023 and first nine months of 2023 was primarily due to clients seeking higher yields and moving noninterest-bearing deposits to the Bank’s interest-bearing and ICS deposits and an increase in market interest rates.
   
  • During the third quarter of 2023, we recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $168,000, compared to a $1.0 million provision for credit losses on loans for the third quarter of 2022, and a provision for credit losses on loans of $260,000 for the second quarter of 2023. There was a provision for credit losses on loans of $460,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to a $258,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.
  • Total noninterest income decreased (20%) to $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $2.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to lower service charges and fees on deposit accounts, a lower gain on sales of SBA loans and lower servicing income, partially offset by higher termination fees at Bay View Funding, and a gain on proceeds from company-owned life insurance during the third quarter of 2023. Total noninterest income increased 7% to $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher termination fees at Bay View Funding, and a gain on proceeds from company-owned life insurance during the third quarter of 2023.
 For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, total noninterest income decreased (4%) to $7.1 million, compared to $7.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, primarily due to a $669,000 gain on warrants during the first nine months of 2022, and lower interchange fee income on credit cards during the first nine months of 2023, partially offset by higher service charges and fees on deposit accounts during the first nine months of 2023.
   
  • Total noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2023 increased to $25.2 million, compared to $23.9 million for the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to higher insurance, regulatory assessments, and information technology related expenses included in other noninterest expense, partially offset by lower professional fees and occupancy and equipment expense during the third quarter of 2023. Total noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2023 remained relatively flat at $25.2 million, compared to $25.0 million for the second quarter of 2023, as higher regulatory assessments, shareholders relations and insurance expense were mostly offset by lower professional fees.
 Total noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 increased to $75.6 million, compared to $70.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, and higher insurance, regulatory assessments, improvements in information technology, and ICS/CDARS fee expenses included in other noninterest expense, partially offset by lower professional fees during the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
   
 Full time equivalent employees were 348 at September 30, 2023, and 327 at September 30, 2022, and 347 at June 30, 2023.
   
  • The efficiency ratio was 52.89% for the third quarter of 2023, compared to 47.02% for the third quarter of 2022, and 51.67% for the second quarter of 2023. The efficiency ratio was 51.06% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 51.92% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, primarily due to higher net interest income.

  • Income tax expense was $6.5 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $7.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, and $6.7 million for the second quarter of 2023. The effective tax rate for both the third quarter of 2023 and second quarter of 2023 was 29.0%, compared to 30.3% for the third quarter of 2022. Income tax expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $20.8 million, compared to $19.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was 29.0%, compared to 29.5% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management and Credit Quality:

  • Total assets decreased (1%) to $5.403 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $5.431 billion at September 30, 2022, and increased 2% from $5.312 billion at June 30, 2023.  

  • The following table shows the balances of securities available-for-sale, at fair value, and the related pre-tax unrealized (loss) for the periods indicated:
SECURITIES AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE September 30,  June 30,  September 30, 
(in $000’s, unaudited)    2023
 2023
 2022 
Balance (at fair value):         
U.S. Treasury $396,996  $421,146  $405,389 
Agency mortgage-backed securities  60,198   64,912   73,145 
Total $457,194  $486,058  $478,534 
          
Pre-tax unrealized (loss):         
U.S. Treasury $(9,606) $(10,903) $(10,070)
Agency mortgage-backed securities  (7,185)  (5,659)  (7,304)
Total $(16,791) $(16,562) $(17,374)


 The pre-tax unrealized loss on the securities available-for-sale portfolio was ($16.8) million, or ($12.0) million net of taxes, which was 1.8% of total shareholders’ equity at September 30, 2023.
   
 The weighted average life of the securities available-for-sale portfolio was 1.49 years at September 30, 2023.
   
  • The following table shows the balances of securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, and the related pre-tax unrecognized (loss) and allowance for credit losses for the periods indicated:
SECURITIES HELD-TO-MATURITY September 30,  June 30,  September 30, 
(in $000’s, unaudited)    2023  2023  2022 
Balance (at amortized cost):         
Agency mortgage-backed securities $632,241  $648,337  $665,679 
Municipals — exempt from Federal tax  32,453   33,771   38,130 
Total $664,694  $682,108  $703,809 
          
Pre-tax unrecognized (loss):         
Agency mortgage-backed securities $(119,932) $(95,285) $(108,074)
Municipals — exempt from Federal tax  (2,753)  (1,052)  (2,125)
Total $(122,685) $(96,337) $(110,199)
          
Allowance for credit losses on municipal securities $(13) $(13) $(15)


 The pre-tax unrecognized loss on the securities held-to-maturity portfolio was ($122.7) million, or ($86.4) million net of taxes, which was 13.1% of total shareholders’ equity at September 30, 2023.
   
 The weighted average life of the securities held-to-maturity portfolio was 7.03 years at September 30, 2023.
   
  • The unrealized and unrecognized losses in both the available-for-sale and held-to-maturity portfolios were due to higher interest rates at September 30, 2023 compared to when the securities were purchased. The issuers are of high credit quality and all principal amounts are expected to be repaid when the securities mature. The fair value is expected to recover as the securities approach their maturity date and/or market rates decline.

  • The loan portfolio remains well-diversified as reflected in the following table which summarizes the distribution of loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:
LOANS  September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 
(in $000’s, unaudited)    Balance     % to Total    Balance     % to Total    Balance     % to Total    
Commercial $430,664  13%    $466,354  14%    $542,829  17%    
Real estate:                
CRE - owner occupied  589,751  18%     608,031  18%     612,241  19%    
CRE - non-owner occupied  1,208,324  37%     1,147,313  35%     1,023,405  32%    
Land and construction  158,138  5%     162,816  5%     167,439  5%    
Home equity  124,477  4%     128,009  4%     116,489  3%    
Multifamily  253,129  7%     244,959  7%     229,455  7%    
Residential mortgages  503,006  15%     514,064  16%     508,839  16%    
Consumer and other  18,526  1%     17,635  1%     16,620  1%    
Total Loans  3,286,015  100%     3,289,181  100%     3,217,317  100%    
Deferred loan costs (fees), net  (554)   (397)   (844)  
Loans, net of deferred costs and fees  $3,285,461  100%    $3,288,784  100%    $3,216,473  100%    


 Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, increased $69.0 million, or 2%, to $3.285 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $3.216 billion at September 30, 2022, and decreased ($3.3) million from $3.289 billion at June 30, 2023.  Loans, excluding residential mortgages, increased $74.8 million, or 3%, to $2.782 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $2.708 billion at September 30, 2022, and increased $7.7 million from $2.775 billion at June 30, 2023.
   
 Commercial and industrial (“C&I”) line utilization was 27% at September 30, 2023, compared to 29% at both September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2023.
   
 At September 30, 2023, there was 33% of the CRE loan portfolio secured by owner occupied real estate, compared to 37% at September 30, 2022, and 35% at June 30, 2023.
   
  • The following table presents the maturity distribution of the Company’s loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, as of September 30, 2023. The table shows the distribution of such loans between those loans with predetermined (fixed) interest rates and those with variable (floating) interest rates. Floating rates generally fluctuate with changes in the prime rate as reflected in the Western Edition of The Wall Street Journal, and contractual repricing dates.
                      
  Due in Over One Year But         
LOAN MATURITIES One Year or Less Less than Five Years Over Five Years   
(in $000’s, unaudited)    Balance    % to Total    Balance    % to Total    Balance    % to Total    Total
Loans with variable interest rates $348,293 39%   $253,687 28%   $295,647 33%   $897,627
Loans with fixed interest rates  65,092 3%    590,351 25%    1,732,945 72%    2,388,388
Loans $413,385 12%   $844,038 26%   $2,028,592 62%   $3,286,015


 At September 30, 2023, approximately 27% of the Company’s loan portfolio consisted of floating interest rate loans, compared to 34% at September 30, 2022, and 29% at June 30, 2023.
   
  • The following table summarizes the allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACLL”) for the periods indicated:
  At or For the Quarter Ended: At or For the Nine Months Ended: 
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2023
 2023
 2022
 2023
 2022
 
Balance at beginning of period $47,803  $47,273  $45,490  $47,512  $43,290  
Charge-offs during the period  (447)  (24)  (7)  (851)  (378) 
Recoveries during the period  178   294   432   581   3,751  
Net recoveries (charge-offs) during the period  (269)  270   425   (270)  3,373  
Provision for credit losses on loans during the period  168   260   1,006   460   258  
Balance at end of period $47,702  $47,803  $46,921  $47,702  $46,921  
                 
Total loans, net of deferred fees $3,285,461  $3,288,784  $3,216,473  $3,285,461  $3,216,473  
Total nonperforming loans $5,484  $5,537  $1,036  $5,484  $1,036  
ACLL to total loans  1.45 % 1.45 % 1.46 % 1.45 % 1.46 %
ACLL to total nonperforming loans  869.84 % 863.34 % 4,529.05 % 869.84 % 4,529.05 %


 The following table shows the drivers of change in ACLL for the first, second, and third quarters of 2023:


DRIVERS OF CHANGE IN ACLL     
(in $000’s, unaudited)  
ACLL at December 31, 2022 $47,512 
Portfolio changes during the first quarter of 2023  (160)
Qualitative and quantitative changes during the first quarter of 2023 including changes in economic forecasts  (79)
ACLL at March 31, 2023  47,273 
Portfolio changes during the second quarter of 2023  1,652 
Qualitative and quantitative changes during the second quarter of 2023 including changes in economic forecasts  (1,122)
ACLL at June 30, 2023  47,803 
Portfolio changes during the third quarter of 2023  (117)
Qualitative and quantitative changes during the third quarter of 2023 including changes in economic forecasts  16 
ACLL at September 30, 2023 $47,702 
 
  • The following is a breakout of nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) at the periods indicated:
NONPERFORMING ASSETS September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Balance % of Total 
Restructured and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing $1,966 36%$2,262 41%$545 53%
Residential mortgages  1,716 31% 1,873 34%  %
Commercial loans  1,712 31% 1,306 23% 491 47%
Home equity loans  90 2% 96 2%  %
CRE   %  %  %
Total nonperforming assets $5,484 100%$5,537 100%$1,036 100%


 NPAs totaled $5.5 million, or 0.10% of total assets, at both September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, compared to $1.0 million, or 0.02% of total assets, at September 30, 2022.
   
 There were no foreclosed assets on the balance sheet at September 30, 2023, September 30, 2022, or June 30, 2023.
   
 There were no CRE loans, Shared National Credits (“SNCs”) or material purchased participations included in NPAs or total loans at September 30, 2023, September 30, 2022, or June 30, 2023.
   
 Classified assets totaled $31.1 million, or 0.57% of total assets, at September 30, 2023, compared to $28.6 million, or 0.53% of total assets, at September 30, 2022, and $30.5 million, or 0.57% of total assets, at June 30, 2023.
   
  • The following table summarizes the distribution of deposits and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:
DEPOSITS September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total 
Demand, noninterest-bearing $1,243,501 27%$1,319,844 29%$1,883,574 40%
Demand, interest-bearing  1,004,185 22% 1,064,638 24% 1,154,403 24%
Savings and money market  1,110,640 24% 1,075,835 24% 1,487,400 32%
Time deposits — under $250  43,906 1% 44,520 1% 34,728 1%
Time deposits — $250 and over  252,001 6% 171,852 4% 93,263 2%
ICS/CDARS — interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits  921,224 20% 824,083 18% 29,897 1%
Total deposits $4,575,457 100%$4,500,772 100%$4,683,265 100%


 Total deposits increased $74.7 million, or 2%, to $4.575 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $4.501 billion at June 30, 2023, and decreased ($107.8) million, or (2%), from $4.683 billion at September 30, 2022.
   
 ICS/CDARS deposits increased $97.1 million to $921.2 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $824.1 million at June 30, 2023, and increased $891.3 million from $29.9 million at September 30, 2022.
   
 The Bank’s uninsured deposits were approximately $2.123 billion, or 46% of total deposits, at September 30, 2023, compared to $2.148 billion, or 48% of total deposits, at June 30, 2023, and $2.556 billion, or 58% of total deposits, at March 31, 2023, and $2.788 billion, or 64% of total deposits, at December 31, 2022.
   
  • The Company’s consolidated capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines and the Bank’s capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines under the Basel III prompt corrective action (“PCA”) regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution, and the Basel III minimum regulatory requirements at September 30, 2023, as reflected in the following table:
        Well-capitalized  
        Financial  
        Institution Basel III
  Heritage Heritage Basel III PCA Minimum
  Commerce Bank of Regulatory Regulatory
CAPITAL RATIOS (unaudited) Corp Commerce Guidelines Requirement(1)
Total Capital 15.6% 15.0% 10.0% 10.5%
Tier 1 Capital 13.4% 13.9% 8.0% 8.5%
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 13.4% 13.9% 6.5% 7.0%
Tier 1 Leverage 9.6% 10.0% 5.0% 4.0%
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2) 9.3% 9.6% N/A  N/A 

 

(1)Basel III minimum regulatory requirements for both the Company and the Bank include a 2.5% capital conservation buffer, except the leverage ratio.
(2)Represents shareholders’ equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets.

  • The following table reflects the components of accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, for the periods indicated:
ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS September 30, June 30, September 30,
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2023
 2023
 2022
Unrealized loss on securities available-for-sale $(11,985) $(11,822) $(12,398)
Split dollar insurance contracts liability  (3,234)  (3,187)  (5,511)
Supplemental executive retirement plan liability  (2,343)  (2,352)  (7,428)
Unrealized gain on interest-only strip from SBA loans  93   103   125 
Total accumulated other comprehensive loss $(17,469) $(17,258) $(25,212)
          

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Oakland, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com. The contents of our website are not incorporated into, and do not perform a part of, this release or of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may be deemed to include, among other things, statements relating to the Company’s future financial performance, projected cash flows of our investment securities portfolio, the performance of our loan portfolio, estimated net interest income resulting from a shift in interest rates, expectation of high credit quality issuers ability to repay, as well as statements relating to the anticipated effects on the Company’s financial condition and results of operations from expected developments or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may be outside our control and our actual results could differ materially from our projected results. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our financial performance to differ materially from our goals, plans, expectations and projections expressed in forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the following: (1) factors that affect our liquidity and our ability to meet customer demands for deposit withdrawals, including our cash on hand and the availability of funds from our lines of credit, and media items and consumer confidence as those factors affect depositors’ confidence in the banking system generally and our bank in particular; (2) factors that affect the value and liquidity of our investment portfolios, particularly the values of securities available-for-sale; (3) the effect of our measures to assure adequate liquidity of deposits as those measures affect profitability, including increasing interest rates on deposits as a component of our interest expense; (4) our ability to estimate accurately, and to establish adequate reserves against, the risk of loss associated with our loan and lease portfolio; (5) the ability of issuers to repay the full principal amounts of securities, in both the available-for-sale and held-to-maturity portfolios, at maturity; (6) geopolitical and domestic political developments that can increase levels of political and economic unpredictability, contribute to rising energy and commodity prices, and increase the volatility of financial markets; (7) current and future economic and market conditions in the United States generally or in the communities we serve, including the effects of declines in property values and overall slowdowns in economic growth should these events occur; (8) effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve Board and other factors that affect market interest rates generally; (9) inflationary pressures and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins and yields, the fair value of financial instruments or our level of loan originations, or increase the level of defaults, losses and prepayments on loans we have made and make, whether held in the portfolio or in the secondary market; (10) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge offs and other credit quality measures, and their impact on the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses and our provision for credit losses; (11) volatility in credit and equity markets and its effect on the global economy; (12) conditions relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other infectious illness outbreaks that may arise in the future, on our customers, employees, businesses, liquidity, financial results and overall condition including severity and duration of the associated uncertainties in U.S. and global markets; (13) our ability to compete effectively with other banks and financial services companies and the effects of competition in the financial services industry on our business; (14) our ability to achieve loan growth and attract deposits in our market area; (15) risks associated with concentrations in real estate related loans; (16) the relative strength or weakness of the commercial and real estate markets where our borrowers are located, including related vacancy rates, and asset and market prices; (17) increased capital requirements for our continual growth or as imposed by banking regulators, which may require us to raise capital at a time when capital is not available on favorable terms or at all; (18) regulatory limits on Heritage Bank of Commerce’s ability to pay dividends to the Company; (19) operational issues stemming from, and/or capital spending necessitated by, the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems, on which we are highly dependent; (20) our inability to attract, recruit, and retain qualified officers and other personnel could harm our ability to implement our strategic plan, impair our relationships with customers and adversely affect our business, results of operations and growth prospects; (21) possible adjustment of the valuation of our deferred tax assets; (22) our ability to keep pace with technological changes, including our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks such as data security breaches, “denial of service” attacks, “hacking” and identity theft; (23) inability of our framework to manage risks associated with our business, including operational risk and credit risk; (24) risks of loss of funding of the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) or SBA loan programs, or changes in those programs; (25) compliance with applicable laws and governmental and regulatory requirements, including the Dodd-Frank Act and others relating to banking, consumer protection, securities, accounting and tax matters; (26) effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (27) the expense and uncertain resolution of litigation matters whether occurring in the ordinary course of business or otherwise; (28) availability of and competition for acquisition opportunities; (29) risks resulting from domestic terrorism; (30) risks resulting from social unrest and protests; (31) risks of natural disasters (including earthquakes, fires, and flooding) and other events beyond our control; and (32) our success in managing the risks involved in the foregoing factors.

  For the Quarter Ended: Percent Change From:  For the Nine Months Ended:
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS September 30, June 30, September 30, June 30, September 30,  September 30, September 30, Percent 
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2023 2023 2022 2023
 2022
  2023 2022 Change 
Interest income $60,791 $58,341 $50,174 4 %21 % $175,406 $133,636 31 %
Interest expense  15,419  12,048  2,133 28 %623 %  34,483  5,495 528 %
Net interest income before provision for credit losses on loans  45,372  46,293  48,041 (2)%(6)%  140,923  128,141 10 %
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans  168  260  1,006 (35)%(83%  460  258 78 %
Net interest income after provision for credit losses on loans  45,204  46,033  47,035 (2)%(4)%  140,463  127,883 10 %
Noninterest income:                       
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts  859  901  1,360 (5)%(37)%  3,503  2,839 23 %
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance  517  502  484 3 %7 %  1,512  1,444 5 %
Gain on sales of SBA loans  207  199  308 4 %(33)%  482  491 (2)%
Termination fees  118    16 N/A  638 %  129  61 111 %
Gain on proceeds from company-owned life insurance  100     N/A  N/A    100  27 270 %
Servicing income  62  104  125 (40)%(50)%  297  370 (20)%
Gain on warrants      32 N/A  (100)%    669 (100)%
Other  353  368  456 (4)%(23)%  1,033  1,438 (28)%
Total noninterest income  2,216  2,074  2,781 7 %(20)%  7,056  7,339 (4)%
Noninterest expense:                       
Salaries and employee benefits  14,147  13,987  14,119 1 %0 %  42,943  41,416 4 %
Occupancy and equipment  2,301  2,422  2,415 (5)%(5)%  7,123  7,129 0 %
Professional fees  717  1,149  1,230 (38)%(42)%  3,265  3,601 (9)%
Other  8,006  7,433  6,135 8 %30 %  22,232  18,195 22 %
Total noninterest expense  25,171  24,991  23,899 1 %5 %  75,563  70,341 7 %
Income before income taxes  22,249  23,116  25,917 (4)%(14)%  71,956  64,881 11 %
Income tax expense  6,454  6,713  7,848 (4)%(18)%  20,841  19,125 9 %
Net income $15,795 $16,403 $18,069 (4)%(13)% $51,115 $45,756 12 %
                        
PER COMMON SHARE DATA                       
(unaudited)                       
Basic earnings per share $0.26 $0.27 $0.30 (4)%(13)% $0.84 $0.76 11 %
Diluted earnings per share $0.26 $0.27 $0.30 (4)%(13)% $0.83 $0.75 11 %
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic  61,093,289  61,035,435  60,686,992 0 %1 %  61,012,315  60,541,015 1 %
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted  61,436,240  61,266,059  61,123,801 0 %1 %  61,284,590  61,004,840 0 %
Common shares outstanding at period-end  61,099,155  61,091,155  60,716,794 0 %1 %  61,099,155  60,716,794 1 %
Dividend per share $0.13 $0.13 $0.13 0 %0 % $0.39 $0.39 0 %
Book value per share $10.83 $10.70 $10.04 1 %8 % $10.83 $10.04 8 %
Tangible book value per share $7.94 $7.80 $7.09 2 %12 % $7.94 $7.09 12 %
                        
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS                       
(unaudited)                       
Annualized return on average equity  9.54% 10.12% 11.72%(6)%(19)%  10.54% 10.12%4 %
Annualized return on average tangible common equity  13.06% 13.93% 16.60%(6)%(21)%  14.52% 14.41%1 %
Annualized return on average assets  1.16% 1.25% 1.31%(7)%(11)%  1.29% 1.13%14 %
Annualized return on average tangible assets  1.20% 1.29% 1.36%(7)%(12)%  1.33% 1.17%14 %
Net interest margin (FTE)  3.57% 3.76% 3.73%(5)%(4)%  3.80% 3.39%12 %
Efficiency ratio  52.89% 51.67% 47.02%2 %12 %  51.06% 51.92%(2)%
                        
AVERAGE BALANCES                       
(in $000’s, unaudited)                       
Average assets $5,399,930 $5,278,243 $5,466,330 2 %(1)% $5,316,447 $5,414,820 (2)%
Average tangible assets $5,222,692 $5,100,399 $5,286,591 2 %(1)% $5,138,610 $5,234,427 (2)%
Average earning assets $5,051,710 $4,948,397 $5,117,373 2 %(1)% $4,965,613 $5,065,698 (2)%
Average loans held-for-sale $2,765 $4,166 $3,282 (34)%(16)% $3,229 $2,201 47 %
Average total loans $3,254,715 $3,227,175 $3,140,705 1 %4 % $3,252,146 $3,072,473 6 %
Average deposits $4,573,621 $4,424,041 $4,712,044 3 %(3)% $4,471,783 $4,662,926 (4)%
Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing $1,302,606 $1,368,373 $1,910,748 (5)%(32)% $1,444,744 $1,868,283 (23)%
Average interest-bearing deposits $3,271,015 $3,055,668 $2,801,296 7 %17 % $3,027,039 $2,794,643 8 %
Average interest-bearing liabilities $3,310,485 $3,157,722 $2,840,611 5 %17 % $3,102,723 $2,837,219 9 %
Average equity $656,973 $650,240 $611,707 1 %7 % $648,341 $604,794 7 %
Average tangible common equity $479,735 $472,396 $431,968 2 %11 % $470,504 $424,401 11 %
                           


                 
  For the Quarter Ended: 
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 
Interest income $60,791 $58,341 $56,274 $55,192 $50,174 
Interest expense  15,419  12,048  7,016  3,453  2,133 
Net interest income before provision for credit losses on loans  45,372  46,293  49,258  51,739  48,041 
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans  168  260  32  508  1,006 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses on loans  45,204  46,033  49,226  51,231  47,035 
Noninterest income:                
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts  859  901  1,743  1,801  1,360 
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance  517  502  493  481  484 
Gain on sales of SBA loans  207  199  76    308 
Termination fees  118    11    16 
Gain on proceeds from company-owned life insurance  100         
Servicing income  62  104  131  138  125 
Gain on warrants          32 
Other  353  368  312  352  456 
Total noninterest income  2,216  2,074  2,766  2,772  2,781 
Noninterest expense:                
Salaries and employee benefits  14,147  13,987  14,809  13,915  14,119 
Occupancy and equipment  2,301  2,422  2,400  2,510  2,415 
Professional fees  717  1,149  1,399  1,414  1,230 
Other  8,006  7,433  6,793  6,679  6,135 
Total noninterest expense  25,171  24,991  25,401  24,518  23,899 
Income before income taxes  22,249  23,116  26,591  29,485  25,917 
Income tax expense  6,454  6,713  7,674  8,686  7,848 
Net income $15,795 $16,403 $18,917 $20,799 $18,069 
                 
PER COMMON SHARE DATA                
(unaudited)                
Basic earnings per share $0.26 $0.27 $0.31 $0.34 $0.30 
Diluted earnings per share $0.26 $0.27 $0.31 $0.34 $0.30 
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic  61,093,289  61,035,435  60,908,221  60,788,803  60,686,992 
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted  61,436,240  61,266,059  61,268,072  61,357,023  61,123,801 
Common shares outstanding at period-end  61,099,155  61,091,155  60,948,607  60,852,723  60,716,794 
Dividend per share $0.13 $0.13 $0.13 $0.13 $0.13 
Book value per share $10.83 $10.70 $10.62 $10.39 $10.04 
Tangible book value per share $7.94 $7.80 $7.70 $7.46 $7.09 
                 
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS                
(unaudited)                
Annualized return on average equity  9.54% 10.12% 12.03% 13.40% 11.72%
Annualized return on average tangible common equity  13.06% 13.93% 16.71% 18.89% 16.60%
Annualized return on average assets  1.16% 1.25% 1.47% 1.54% 1.31%
Annualized return on average tangible assets  1.20% 1.29% 1.52% 1.59% 1.36%
Net interest margin (FTE)  3.57% 3.76% 4.09% 4.10% 3.73%
Efficiency ratio  52.89% 51.67% 48.83% 44.98% 47.02%
                 
AVERAGE BALANCES                
(in $000’s, unaudited)                
Average assets $5,399,930 $5,278,243 $5,235,506 $5,360,867 $5,466,330 
Average tangible assets $5,222,692 $5,100,399 $5,057,063 $5,181,793 $5,286,591 
Average earning assets $5,051,710 $4,948,397 $4,895,009 $5,009,578 $5,117,373 
Average loans held-for-sale $2,765 $4,166 $2,755 $2,346 $3,282 
Average total loans $3,254,715 $3,227,175 $3,274,770 $3,248,210 $3,140,705 
Average deposits $4,573,621 $4,424,041 $4,415,952 $4,600,533 $4,712,044 
Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing $1,302,606 $1,368,373 $1,667,260 $1,851,003 $1,910,748 
Average interest-bearing deposits $3,271,015 $3,055,668 $2,748,692 $2,749,530 $2,801,296 
Average interest-bearing liabilities $3,310,485 $3,157,722 $2,834,732 $2,788,880 $2,840,611 
Average equity $656,973 $650,240 $637,597 $615,941 $611,707 
Average tangible common equity $479,735 $472,396 $459,154 $436,867 $431,968 
                 


               
  End of Period: Percent Change From: 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, June 30, September 30, June 30, September 30, 
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2023
 2023
 2022
 2023
 2022
 
ASSETS              
Cash and due from banks $40,076  $42,551  $40,500  (6)%(1)%
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits              
in other financial institutions  605,476   468,951   641,251  29 %(6)%
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value  457,194   486,058   478,534  (6)%(4)%
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost  664,681   682,095   703,794  (3)%(6)%
Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs  841   3,136   2,081  (73)%(60)%
Loans:              
Commercial  430,664   466,354   542,829  (8)%(21)%
Real estate:              
CRE - owner occupied  589,751   608,031   612,241  (3)%(4)%
CRE - non-owner occupied  1,208,324   1,147,313   1,023,405  5 %18 %
Land and construction  158,138   162,816   167,439  (3)%(6)%
Home equity  124,477   128,009   116,489  (3)%7 %
Multifamily  253,129   244,959   229,455  3 %10 %
Residential mortgages  503,006   514,064   508,839  (2)%(1)%
Consumer and other  18,526   17,635   16,620  5 %11 %
Loans  3,286,015   3,289,181   3,217,317  0 %2 %
Deferred loan fees, net  (554)  (397)  (844) 40 %(34)%
Total loans, net of deferred costs and fees  3,285,461   3,288,784   3,216,473  0 %2 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans  (47,702)  (47,803)  (46,921) 0 %2 %
Loans, net  3,237,759   3,240,981   3,169,552  0 %2 %
Company-owned life insurance  79,607   79,940   78,456  0 %1 %
Premises and equipment, net  9,707   9,197   9,428  6 %3 %
Goodwill  167,631   167,631   167,631  0 %0 %
Other intangible assets  9,229   9,830   11,692  (6)%(21)%
Accrued interest receivable and other assets  131,106   121,467   128,343  8 %2 %
Total assets $5,403,307  $5,311,837  $5,431,262  2 %(1)%
               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY              
Liabilities:              
Deposits:              
Demand, noninterest-bearing $1,243,501  $1,319,844  $1,883,574  (6)%(34)%
Demand, interest-bearing  1,004,185   1,064,638   1,154,403  (6)%(13)%
Savings and money market  1,110,640   1,075,835   1,487,400  3 %(25)%
Time deposits - under $250  43,906   44,520   34,728  (1)%26 %
Time deposits - $250 and over  252,001   171,852   93,263  47 %170 %
ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits  921,224   824,083   29,897  12 %2981 %
     Total deposits  4,575,457   4,500,772   4,683,265  2 %(2)%
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs  39,463   39,425   39,312  0 %0 %
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  126,457   117,970   99,168  7 %28 %
Total liabilities  4,741,377   4,658,167   4,821,745  2 %(2)%
               
Shareholders’ Equity:              
Common stock  505,692   505,075   501,240  0 %1 %
Retained earnings  173,707   165,853   133,489  5 %30 %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (17,469)  (17,258)  (25,212) 1 %(31)%
Total shareholders' equity  661,930   653,670   609,517  1 %9 %
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $5,403,307  $5,311,837  $5,431,262  2 %(1)%
               


                
  End of Period:
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2023
 2023
 2023
 2022
 2022
ASSETS               
Cash and due from banks $40,076  $42,551  $41,318  $27,595  $40,500 
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions  605,476   468,951   698,690   279,008   641,251 
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value  457,194   486,058   491,751   489,596   478,534 
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost  664,681   682,095   698,231   714,990   703,794 
Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs  841   3,136   2,792   2,456   2,081 
Loans:               
Commercial  430,664   466,354   506,602   533,915   542,829 
Real estate:               
CRE - owner occupied  589,751   608,031   603,298   614,663   612,241 
CRE - non-owner occupied  1,208,324   1,147,313   1,083,852   1,066,368   1,023,405 
Land and construction  158,138   162,816   166,408   163,577   167,439 
Home equity  124,477   128,009   124,481   120,724   116,489 
Multifamily  253,129   244,959   231,242   244,882   229,455 
Residential mortgages  503,006   514,064   528,639   537,905   508,839 
Consumer and other  18,526   17,635   17,905   17,033   16,620 
Loans  3,286,015   3,289,181   3,262,427   3,299,067   3,217,317 
Deferred loan fees, net  (554)  (397)  (512)  (517)  (844)
Total loans, net of deferred fees  3,285,461   3,288,784   3,261,915   3,298,550   3,216,473 
Allowance for credit losses on loans  (47,702)  (47,803)  (47,273)  (47,512)  (46,921)
Loans, net  3,237,759   3,240,981   3,214,642   3,251,038   3,169,552 
Company-owned life insurance  79,607   79,940   79,438   78,945   78,456 
Premises and equipment, net  9,707   9,197   9,142   9,301   9,428 
Goodwill  167,631   167,631   167,631   167,631   167,631 
Other intangible assets  9,229   9,830   10,431   11,033   11,692 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets  131,106   121,467   122,474   125,987   128,343 
Total assets $5,403,307  $5,311,837  $5,536,540  $5,157,580  $5,431,262 
                
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY               
Liabilities:               
Deposits:               
Demand, noninterest-bearing $1,243,501  $1,319,844  $1,469,081  $1,736,722  $1,883,574 
Demand, interest-bearing  1,004,185   1,064,638   1,196,789   1,196,427   1,154,403 
Savings and money market  1,110,640   1,075,835   1,264,567   1,285,444   1,487,400 
Time deposits - under $250  43,906   44,520   37,884   32,445   34,728 
Time deposits - $250 and over  252,001   171,852   172,070   108,192   93,263 
ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits  921,224   824,083   304,147   30,374   29,897 
     Total deposits  4,575,457   4,500,772   4,444,538   4,389,604   4,683,265 
Other short-term borrowings        300,000       
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs  39,463   39,425   39,387   39,350   39,312 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  126,457   117,970   105,407   96,170   99,168 
Total liabilities  4,741,377   4,658,167   4,889,332   4,525,124   4,821,745 
                
Shareholders’ Equity:               
Common stock  505,692   505,075   504,135   502,923   501,240 
Retained earnings  173,707   165,853   157,390   146,389   133,489 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (17,469)  (17,258)  (14,317)  (16,856)  (25,212)
Total shareholders' equity  661,930   653,670   647,208   632,456   609,517 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $5,403,307  $5,311,837  $5,536,540  $5,157,580  $5,431,262 
                


               
  At or For the Quarter Ended: Percent Change From: 
CREDIT QUALITY DATA September 30, June 30, September 30, June 30, September 30, 
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2023 2023
 2022
 2023
 2022
 
Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment $3,518 $3,275  $491  7 %616 %
Restructured and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing  1,966  2,262   545  (13)%261 %
     Total nonperforming loans  5,484  5,537   1,036  (1)%429 %
Foreclosed assets         N/A  N/A  
Total nonperforming assets $5,484 $5,537  $1,036  (1)%429 %
Other restructured loans still accruing $ $  $93  N/A  (100)%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter $269 $(270) $(425) 200 %163 %
Provision for credit losses on loans during the quarter $168 $260  $1,006  (35)%(83)%
Allowance for credit losses on loans $47,702 $47,803  $46,921  0 %2 %
Classified assets $31,062 $30,500  $28,570  2 %9 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans  1.45% 1.45 % 1.46 %0 %(1)%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans  869.84% 863.34 % 4,529.05 %1 %(81)%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.10% 0.10 % 0.02 %0 %400 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.17% 0.17 % 0.03 %0 %467 %
Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp              
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans  6% 6 % 6 %0 %0 %
Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce              
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans  5% 5 % 5 %0 %0 %
               
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS              
(in $000’s, unaudited)              
Heritage Commerce Corp:              
Tangible common equity (1) $485,070 $476,209  $430,194  2 %13 %
Shareholders’ equity / total assets  12.25% 12.31 % 11.22 %0 %9 %
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2)  9.28% 9.27 % 8.19 %0 %13 %
Loan to deposit ratio  71.81% 73.07 % 68.68 %(2)%5 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits  27.18% 29.32 % 40.22 %(7)%(32)%
Total capital ratio  15.6% 15.4 % 14.5 %1 %8 %
Tier 1 capital ratio  13.4% 13.2 % 12.4 %2 %8 %
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio  13.4% 13.2 % 12.4 %2 %8 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio  9.6% 9.7 % 8.7 %(1)%10 %
Heritage Bank of Commerce:              
Total capital ratio  15.0% 14.8 % 14.0 %1 %7 %
Tier 1 capital ratio  13.9% 13.7 % 12.9 %1 %8 %
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio  13.9% 13.7 % 12.9 %1 %8 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio  10.0% 10.0 % 9.0 %0 %11 %

 


          
(1)Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets.
(2)Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets.


                 
                 
  At or For the Quarter Ended: 
CREDIT QUALITY DATA September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2023 2023  2023 2022  2022
 
Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment $3,518 $3,275  $781 $740  $491  
Restructured and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing  1,966  2,262   1,459  1,685   545  
     Total nonperforming loans  5,484  5,537   2,240  2,425   1,036  
Foreclosed assets              
Total nonperforming assets $5,484 $5,537  $2,240 $2,425  $1,036  
Other restructured loans still accruing $ $  $ $171  $93  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter $269 $(270) $271 $(83) $(425) 
Provision for credit losses on loans during the quarter $168 $260  $32 $508  $1,006  
Allowance for credit losses on loans $47,702 $47,803  $47,273 $47,512  $46,921  
Classified assets $31,062 $30,500  $26,800 $14,544  $28,570  
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans  1.45% 1.45 % 1.45% 1.44 % 1.46 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans  869.84% 863.34 % 2,110.40% 1,959.26 % 4,529.05 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.10% 0.10 % 0.04% 0.05 % 0.02 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.17% 0.17 % 0.07% 0.07 % 0.03 %
Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp                
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans  6% 6 % 5% 3 % 6 %
Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce                
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans  5% 5 % 5% 3 % 5 %
                 
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS                
(in $000’s, unaudited)                
Heritage Commerce Corp:                
Tangible common equity (1) $485,070 $476,209  $469,146 $453,792  $430,194  
Shareholders’ equity / total assets  12.25% 12.31 % 11.69% 12.26 % 11.22 %
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2)  9.28% 9.27 % 8.76% 9.11 % 8.19 %
Loan to deposit ratio  71.81% 73.07 % 73.39% 75.14 % 68.68 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits  27.18% 29.32 % 33.05% 39.56 % 40.22 %
Total capital ratio  15.6% 15.4 % 15.3% 14.8 % 14.5 %
Tier 1 capital ratio  13.4% 13.2 % 13.1% 12.7 % 12.4 %
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio  13.4% 13.2 % 13.1% 12.7 % 12.4 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio  9.6% 9.7 % 9.6% 9.2 % 8.7 %
Heritage Bank of Commerce:                
Total capital ratio  15.0% 14.8 % 14.7% 14.2 % 14.0 %
Tier 1 capital ratio  13.9% 13.7 % 13.5% 13.2 % 12.9 %
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio  13.9% 13.7 % 13.5% 13.2 % 12.9 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio  10.0% 10.0 % 9.9% 9.5 % 9.0 %


          
(1)Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets.
(2)Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets.


                  
                  
  For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended 
  September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 
     Interest Average    Interest Average 
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate 
Assets:                 
Loans, gross (1)(2) $3,257,480 $44,853  5.46%$3,143,987 $38,870  4.90%
Securities - taxable  1,114,782  6,797  2.42% 1,076,742  5,874  2.16%
Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3)  32,947  293  3.53% 38,733  329  3.37%
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions  646,501  8,909  5.47% 857,911  5,170  2.39%
Total interest earning assets (3)  5,051,710  60,852  4.78% 5,117,373  50,243  3.90%
Cash and due from banks  35,911       37,961      
Premises and equipment, net  9,374       9,591      
Goodwill and other intangible assets  177,238       179,739      
Other assets  125,697       121,666      
Total assets $5,399,930      $5,466,330      
                  
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity:                 
Deposits:                 
Demand, noninterest-bearing $1,302,606      $1,910,748      
                  
Demand, interest-bearing  1,017,686  1,730  0.67% 1,205,937  543  0.18%
Savings and money market  1,087,336  5,514  2.01% 1,429,055  925  0.26%
Time deposits - under $100  11,966  30  0.99% 12,329  5  0.16%
Time deposits - $100 and over  272,362  2,489  3.63% 123,458  121  0.39%
ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits  881,665  5,117  2.30% 30,517  1  0.01%
Total interest-bearing deposits  3,271,015  14,880  1.80% 2,801,296  1,595  0.23%
     Total deposits  4,573,621  14,880  1.29% 4,712,044  1,595  0.13%
                  
Short-term borrowings  31    0.00% 27    0.00%
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs  39,439  539  5.42% 39,288  538  5.43%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  3,310,485  15,419  1.85% 2,840,611  2,133  0.30%
Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand, noninterest-bearing / cost of funds  4,613,091  15,419  1.33% 4,751,359  2,133  0.18%
Other liabilities  129,866       103,264      
Total liabilities  4,742,957       4,854,623      
Shareholders’ equity  656,973       611,707      
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $5,399,930      $5,466,330      
                  
Net interest income (3) / margin     45,433  3.57%    48,110  3.73%
Less tax equivalent adjustment (3)     (61)       (69)   
Net interest income    $45,372       $48,041    

 


          
(1)Includes loans held-for-sale.  Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances.
(2)Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $201,000 for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $507,000 for the third quarter of 2022.  Prepayment fees totaled $182,000 for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $96,000 for the third quarter of 2022.
(3)Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21% tax rate.
          



                  
  For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended 
  September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 
           Interest    Average          Interest    Average 
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate 
Assets:                       
Loans, gross (1)(2) $3,257,480 $44,853  5.46%  $3,231,341 $44,028  5.47%  
Securities - taxable  1,114,782  6,797  2.42%   1,147,375  6,982  2.44%  
Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3)  32,947  293  3.53%   34,070  302  3.56%  
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits                 
in other financial institutions  646,501  8,909  5.47%   535,611  7,092  5.31%  
Total interest earning assets (3)  5,051,710  60,852  4.78%   4,948,397  58,404  4.73%  
Cash and due from banks  35,911        35,159       
Premises and equipment, net  9,374        9,190       
Goodwill and other intangible assets  177,238        177,844       
Other assets  125,697        107,653       
Total assets $5,399,930       $5,278,243       
                  
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity:                   
Deposits:                   
Demand, noninterest-bearing $1,302,606       $1,368,373       
                  
Demand, interest-bearing  1,017,686  1,730  0.67%   1,118,200  1,788  0.64%  
Savings and money market  1,087,336  5,514  2.01%   1,109,347  4,638  1.68%  
Time deposits - under $100  11,966  30  0.99%   11,610  20  0.69%  
Time deposits - $100 and over  272,362  2,489  3.63%   201,600  1,410  2.81%  
ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market                 
and time deposits  881,665  5,117  2.30%   614,911  2,867  1.87%  
Total interest-bearing deposits  3,271,015  14,880  1.80%   3,055,668  10,723  1.41%  
     Total deposits  4,573,621  14,880  1.29%   4,424,041  10,723  0.97%  
                  
Short-term borrowings  31    0.00%   62,653  787  5.04%  
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs  39,439  539  5.42%   39,401  538  5.48%  
Total interest-bearing liabilities  3,310,485  15,419  1.85%   3,157,722  12,048  1.53%  
Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand,                 
noninterest-bearing / cost of funds  4,613,091  15,419  1.33%   4,526,095  12,048  1.07%  
Other liabilities  129,866        101,908       
Total liabilities  4,742,957        4,628,003       
Shareholders’ equity  656,973        650,240       
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $5,399,930       $5,278,243       
                  
Net interest income (3) / margin      45,433  3.57%       46,356  3.76%  
Less tax equivalent adjustment (3)      (61)         (63)    
Net interest income     $45,372         $46,293     

(1)Includes loans held-for-sale.  Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances.
(2)Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $201,000 for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $94,000 for the second quarter of 2023.  Prepayment fees totaled $182,000 for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $73,000 for the second quarter of 2023.
(3)Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21% tax rate.

 

                  
  For the Nine Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended 
  September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 
           Interest    Average          Interest    Average 
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate 
Assets:                       
Loans, gross (1)(2) $3,255,375 $132,993  5.46%  $3,074,674 $110,509  4.81%  
Securities - taxable  1,140,890  20,835  2.44%   924,694  13,725  1.98%  
Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3)  34,332  908  3.54%   41,328  1,048  3.39%  
Other investments, interest-bearing deposits in other                 
financial institutions and Federal funds sold  535,016  20,860  5.21%   1,025,002  8,574  1.12%  
Total interest earning assets (3)  4,965,613  175,596  4.73%   5,065,698  133,856  3.53%  
Cash and due from banks  36,205        37,589       
Premises and equipment, net  9,278        9,621       
Goodwill and other intangible assets  177,837        180,393       
Other assets  127,514        121,519       
Total assets $5,316,447       $5,414,820       
                  
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity:                     
Deposits:                     
Demand, noninterest-bearing $1,444,744       $1,868,283       
                  
Demand, interest-bearing  1,117,140  4,994  0.60%   1,244,996  1,470  0.16%  
Savings and money market  1,159,894  13,641  1.57%   1,383,944  2,026  0.20%  
Time deposits - under $100  11,951  60  0.67%   12,732  14  0.15%  
Time deposits - $100 and over  212,736  4,744  2.98%   122,615  341  0.37%  
ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market                 
and time deposits  525,318  8,065  2.05%   30,356  4  0.02%  
Total interest-bearing deposits  3,027,039  31,504  1.39%   2,794,643  3,855  0.18%  
     Total deposits  4,471,783  31,504  0.94%   4,662,926  3,855  0.11%  
                  
Short-term borrowings  36,283  1,365  5.03%   24    0.00%  
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs  39,401  1,614  5.48%   42,552  1,640  5.15%  
Total interest-bearing liabilities  3,102,723  34,483  1.49%   2,837,219  5,495  0.26%  
Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand,                 
noninterest-bearing / cost of funds  4,547,467  34,483  1.01%   4,705,502  5,495  0.16%  
Other liabilities  120,639       104,524      
Total liabilities  4,668,106        4,810,026       
Shareholders’ equity  648,341        604,794       
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $5,316,447       $5,414,820       
                    
Net interest income (3) / margin      141,113  3.80%       128,361  3.39%  
Less tax equivalent adjustment (3)      (190)        (220)   
Net interest income     $140,923         $128,141     

(1)Includes loans held-for-sale.  Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances.
(2)Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $595,000 for the first nine months of 2023, compared to $3,111,000 for the first nine months of 2022.  Prepayment fees totaled $393,000 for the first nine months of 2023, compared to $1,155,000 for the first nine months of 2022.
(3)Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21% tax rate.