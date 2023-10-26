CommonSpirit Health Celebrates Magnet Recognition for Nursing Excellence at St. Anthony and St. Anthony North Hospitals in Colorado

Centennial, Colo., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CommonSpirit Health Colorado/Kansas/Utah Division is pleased to announce St. Anthony and St. Anthony North hospitals achieved the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s (ANCC) Magnet Recognition® for Nursing Excellence. With this achievement, St. Anthony and St. Anthony North join the Magnet community - a distinguished group of health care organizations and hospitals that demonstrate excellence in nursing services. Less than 6% of U.S. hospitals receive this recognition.

“We have always believed that we employ the very best nurses in the profession and receiving Magnet Recognition® is a reflection of our nursing professionalism, teamwork and dedication to providing compassionate, safe patient care in our hospitals and the region,” said Brenda Simpson, DNP, RN, CENP, Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer for the CommonSpirit Colorado/Kansas/Utah Division.

To achieve Magnet Recognition®, St. Anthony and St. Anthony North hospitals had to pass a rigorous and lengthy process that ensures quality nursing leadership, coordination and collaboration across specialties, as well as a process for measuring and improving the quality and delivery of care.

“This is truly an outstanding achievement and reenforces our commitment to our vision of a healthier future for all – inspired by faith, driven by innovation, and powered by our humanity,” said Simpson. “I am proud to have St. Anthony and St. Anthony North hospitals join our Penrose and St. Francis hospitals in earning this elite designation and am grateful to our dedicated staff who make achievements like these possible.”

Both hospitals received a call from the Commission on Magnet congratulating them on their designations this week. To watch and download the videos that captured the announcements, please click here for St. Anthony Hospital and here for St. Anthony North Hospital.

About CommonSpirit

CommonSpirit Health is a nonprofit, Catholic health system dedicated to advancing health for all people. It was created in February 2019 by Catholic Health Initiatives and Dignity Health. The Colorado/Kansas/Utah Division includes 20 hospitals, 240 physician practices and clinics, emergency and urgent care centers, home care and hospice services, and Flight For Life® Colorado. With its national office in Chicago and a team of over 175,000 employees and 25,000 physicians and advanced practice clinicians, CommonSpirit operates 142 hospitals and more than 2,200 care sites across 24 states. In FY 2022, CommonSpirit had revenues of $33.9 billion and provided $4.9 billion in charity care, community benefit, and unreimbursed government programs. Learn more at www.commonspirit.org.

About ANCC’s Magnet Recognition Program

The Magnet Recognition Program — administered by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, the largest and most prominent nurses credentialing organization in the world — identifies health care organizations that provide the very best in nursing care and professionalism in nursing practice. The Magnet Recognition Program is the highest national honor for nursing excellence and provides consumers with the ultimate benchmark for measuring quality of care. For more information about the Magnet Recognition Program and current statistics, visit www.nursecredentialing.org/magnet.