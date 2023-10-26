Global Virus Filtration Products Market Research Report 2023: Market to Reach $10.9 Billion by 2030 - Expanding Biopharmaceuticals Sector and Advent of Continuous Process Methods Drives Growth

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virus Filtration Products - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Virus Filtration Products Market to Reach $10.9 Billion by 2030



The global market for Virus Filtration Products estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The analysis also offers a 16-year perspective (2014, 2023, and 2030) with a percentage breakdown of value sales for each geographic region. Furthermore, it includes various product segments, such as Kits & Reagents, Filtration Systems, and Other Products, with annual sales and % CAGR for the specified years.

It encompasses various applications, including Biologicals, Medical Devices, Other Applications, Pharma & Biotech Companies, Medical Device Companies, and Other End-Uses, providing annual sales data and % CAGR for the years 2022 through 2030.

Lastly, the market analysis concludes with an overall Virus Filtration Products market analysis of annual sales in US$ Thousand for the years 2014 through 2030.

Kits & Reagents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.8% CAGR and reach US$7.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Filtration Systems segment is estimated at 10.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.2% CAGR



The Virus Filtration Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

This analysis provides insights into the global Virus Filtration Products market, categorized by geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. It covers recent, current, and future sales in US$ Thousand for the years 2022 through 2030, along with corresponding percentage compound annual growth rates (% CAGR). Additionally, historical sales data for the years 2014 through 2021 are presented, along with their respective % CAGR.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.4% and 11% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.2% CAGR.

This comprehensive research report provides an in-depth view of the industry, featuring key players such as Abbott Laboratories, Asahi Kasei Medical Co, BioMerieux SA amongst others.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Virus Filtration Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

A Prelude to Virus Filtration

Virus Filtration in Biopharmaceuticals

Enhanced mAb Concentration

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Impact on Virus Filtration Market

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Virus Filtration Market Set for a Rapid Growth

Segment Analysis

Developed Regions Dominate, Developing to Witness Fastest Growth

Market Challenges

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

An Expanding Biopharmaceuticals Sector Drives Growth Opportunities

Global Biopharmaceuticals Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Pharmaceutical industry Opens Growth Avenues for Virus Filtration

Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion): 2015-2025

Advanced Virus Filters in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Filtration Technological Advancements Drive Market Growth

Filtration using Adsorption

Filtration Advancements

Mask Tracking and Tracing

Demographic Trends & Growing Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Push the Market Ahead

Global Population Statistics for the 60+ Age Group by Geographic Region: 2019

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Expansion of Single-Use Technologies in Virus Filtration Products

Virus Filtration for Biopharmaceutical Production

The Advent of Continuous Process Methods Drives Market Growth

Parvovirus Filtration Registers Steady Growth

Virus Retentive Filters Witness Rapid Growth

New Air Filters to Fight Against COVID-19

Manufacturers Show Virus Filtration Safety Techniques

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 41 Featured)

Merck KGaA

GE HealthCare PLC

bioMerieux SA

MilliporeSigma

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Eppendorf AG

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG

Argonide Corporation

BIA Separations d.o.o.

Meissner Filtration Products

Himedia Laboratories

HUM Gesellschaft fur Homecare und Medizintechnik mbH

Lumed Srl

Nelson Laboratories, LLC

