dfree® Financial Freedom Movement’s Next Stop, Atlanta, Georgia

Somerset New Jersey, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. DeForest “Buster” Soaries, Chairman and CEO of the dfree® Global Foundation and Corporate Community Connections Inc., proudly announces Atlanta, GA as the next city to host the dfree® Financial Freedom Movement Event. Taking place November 10 & 11, the movement’s flagship event, dfree® FinFe$t, aims to become a bedrock of financial empowerment within the community. Dr. Soaries, whose dfree® initiative garnered national attention after its feature in a CNN 90-minute documentary, is driven by his belief in the critical importance of financial wellness for Black Americans.

"The paradigm needs to shift. Financial education shouldn’t just target adults, leaving their children in the dark. In partnership with the East Point/College Park Alumnae & Atlanta Suburban Alumnae Chapters of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Summer Safe Atlanta and Prudential Financial. dfree® FinFe$t is designed to be a holistic experience, inclusive of entire families. There will be “dynamic presentations crafted to resonate with both parents and the youth," emphasized Soaries. This groundbreaking Family-Focused Financial event will be hosted on the campus of Georgia State University.

The event will tackle today’s most enriching topics, led by an impressive list of experts speaking on

Making and Investing Money

Families Building Generational Wealth Together

Money Management Tips for Kids

Entrepreneurship

Jeremiah Dawson, CEO and Founder of Summer Safe Atlanta, a non-profit dedicated to changing the lives of Atlanta youth, affirms, "Summer Safe Atlanta is excited to partner with dfree® Finfe$t. Promoting financial literacy is a key factor in reducing violence, especially among our youth. The more we know about money in our community, the less likely we feel desperate to commit criminal acts."

“Prudential Financial has enjoyed a productive partnership with Dr. Soaries and the dfree® movement since 2011. We are very excited about sponsoring Atlanta dfree® Finfest . Our team is looking forward to connecting with Atlanta families at this unique event,” says Shané Harris, Vice President of Social Responsibility and Partnerships and President, of The Prudential Foundation at Prudential Financial.

“Atlanta Suburban is proud to join the dFree ® Financial Freedom Movement as we collaborate to empower metro Atlanta families through financial literacy,” stated Sabrina Clark, President of Atlanta Suburban Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated

The dfree® FINFE$T, powered by Prudential Financial, is more than just an event—it's a festival with a purpose. It's dedicated to empowering African-American families through the power of financial literacy.

For complimentary registration and to delve deeper into what the event entails, please visit dfree.com/finfest.

About dfree® Financial Freedom Movement

Founded by Dr. DeForest B. Soaries, Jr. in July 2005, the dfree® Movement champions resources that educate, inspire, and bolster individuals aiming for financial independence. Its offerings include comprehensive educational tools and strategies for underserved communities to attain financial sovereignty and close the racial wealth gap. Today, dfree® stands as not just a brand or a curriculum, but as a beacon of hope for countless individuals striving for a better financial future.

Attachment