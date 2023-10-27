Strategic Advisory Board Elevates sureti’s Property Claims Resolution Capabilities

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- sureti , the provider of digital payments purpose-built for property claims, has formed a strategic advisory board composed of leaders across multiple industries to strengthen the company’s market position for claim proceeds distribution.



The advisory board spans property and casualty (P&C) insurance, restoration, data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), geospatial capture, finance, and streaming media industries. The board members’ experience accelerates sureti’s ability to reduce friction and drive innovation in the property claim resolution process.

Members of sureti’s advisory board include:

“Insurance carriers and restorers are challenged by increasing claims severity and frequency,” said Whatley, sureti president . “The experience of this multi-industry board will be instrumental in positioning sureti to reduce additional living expenses (ALE) and business interruption (BI) severity for carriers, as well as administrative burden for restorers. sureti is committed to fostering a sense of shared purpose for policyholders, insurance carriers, and restoration partners.”

Carriers spend nine times more to acquire a new policyholder than to retain one. Thus, it is imperative for the industry to embrace solutions that diminish overhead, minimize loss adjustment expenses (LAE), lessen severity, and guarantee a cohesive rebuilding journey for all stakeholders. sureti’s ability to expedite claims resolution solves these challenges by increasing policyholder satisfaction and retention.

“It’s paramount to prioritize efficiently channeling claim proceeds to dedicated restorers,” said Brunko. “With lenders adding another layer to the process, it's essential to remember that carriers are also contending with inflation-driven operational costs, rising LAE, and more. Amidst these complexities, our core values remain unwavering – building global resilience for individuals, communities, and businesses. Balancing these dynamics is an investment in our collective future.”

“The greatest pressure restorers feel today is with the collections process,” said Moore. “sureti improves our aging report, promptly distributes claim proceeds, prevents misuse of funds, and collects deductibles from our customers. I’m thrilled that ATI Restoration bet on sureti early on, and I am excited to accompany them on their journey as an advisory board member.”

About sureti

sureti is a digital payments solution purposely built for property claim proceeds. sureti eliminates the need for mortgage lenders to be listed on multi-party paper claim checks and leverages geospatial capture data to substantiate the release of proceeds. Learn more at sureti.com.

