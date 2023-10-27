Dallas/Fort Worth and Phoenix working to strikeout hunger during World Series

Dallas/Fort Worth, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While the Texas Rangers battle the Arizona Diamondbacks on the field during the World Series, The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is joining forces with The Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB) in a friendly competition with St. Mary’s Food Bank in Phoenix to see which metropolitan area can raise more funds to “strikeout hunger” in our communities.

Both metropolitan areas face high rates of food insecurity. The 970,000 people in the DFW area who struggle with food insecurity would fill Globe Life Field more than 24 times, and tragically one-third of that number are children.

Historic inflation rates cause many families to make tough decisions, often choosing between purchasing food and securing other necessities, such as utilities, rent and medications — and food should never have to be a choice. Right now, the NTFB and TAFB are providing access to more meals than at the height of the pandemic.

The DFW community is encouraged to join the North Texas Food Bank and Tarrant Area Food Bank to help strikeout hunger in our area. Go to strikeouthungerntx.org to make your gift in honor of the Texas Rangers. If you are an Arizona Diamondback fan you can also donate to St. Mary’s at https://www.firstfoodbank.org.

he funds will not only help each city feed its communities but will also give the winning community bragging rights. The CEO(s) of the losing food bank(s) will wear the winning team’s jersey for a day.

About North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked non-profit hunger-relief organization that sources, packages and distributes food through a network of nearly 500 Partner Agencies and organizations across 13 North Texas counties. The organization also provides food to children, seniors and families through various direct-delivery programs, including mobile pantries.

In its last fiscal year, the NTFB provided access to more than 144 million nutritious meals or nearly 400,000 meals a day, a 5% percent increase over the prior year. The North Texas Food Bank is designated a 4-Star Exceptional organization by Charity Navigator based on its governance, integrity and financial stability, and is ranked 87th on Forbes 2022 Top 100 Charities in America. NTFB is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization.

About Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB)

TARRANT AREA FOOD BANK (TAFB): Communities where everyone has the food they need. Through our network of over 450 partner agencies, TAFB provides access to over 1M nutritious meals weekly to children and adults facing hunger. This work resulted in access to 40 million nutritious meals in fiscal year 2022. Learn more at www.tafb.org