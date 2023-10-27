Trading update 30 September 2023

STRONG OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE DOES NOT FULLY TRANSLATE INTO FINANCIAL RESULTS

• Slight decrease of the net result from core activities per share of 0.5% to € 3.51 at 30 September 2023 (€ 3.53 at 30 September 2022);

• 6% like-for-like rental growth;

• Slight increase of the fair value of the investment property portfolio (+ 0.4% compared to 31 December 2022);

• Stable EPRA occupancy rate of total portfolio of 95.2% at 30 September 2023 (95.2% at 31 December 2022);

• Slight decrease of EPRA occupancy rate of the retail portfolio to 97.0% at 30 September 2023 (97.7% at 31 December 2022);

• Increase of the EPRA occupancy rate of the office portfolio to 85.2% as of 30 September 2023 (81.5% at 31 December 2022);

• Healthy debt ratio of 29.4% as at 30 September 2023 (28.6% as at 31 December 2022);

• Due to the impact of rising market interest rates, increase in the provision for doubtful debts (mainly in the office portfolio)

as well as the effect of uncollectability of certain charges in the office portfolio, decrease of the expected net result from core

activities to € 4.70 - € 4.80 per share.

