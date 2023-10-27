Inside Information: Announcement of the Results of Placing, the Issue Price and registration of Placing Shares with the Trade Register

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, SINGAPORE, HONG KONG OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd

("Faron" or the "Company")

Capitalised terms used in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the announcement made on 26 October 2023 regarding the proposed issue of new ordinary shares in the Company to the Company itself without consideration and placing of treasury shares in the Company (the "Launch Announcement"), unless the context provides otherwise.



Company announcement

Inside information

TURKU, Finland and BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd (First North: FARON, AIM: FARN), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering macrophage reprogramming for effective anticancer immunotherapies, announces today that the Bookbuild, announced on 26 October 2023, is now closed. The Placing comprises of the issuance of 2,491,998 Placing Shares to Faron itself without consideration, which have today been registered in the Finnish Trade Register, and subsequent conveyance of these Placing Shares, to investors at the Issue Price of EUR 2.85 per Placing Share. The Issue Price represents a 14.8% discount to the close price on 26 October 2023 on NASDAQ Helsinki First North Growth and a 11.8% premium to the last share issue completed on 29 June 2023. The payment and settlement (delivery against payment of the Issue Price in full) of the Placing Shares is expected to be completed on or about 31 October 2023. Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ), Finland Branch (“Carnegie”) acted as sole bookrunner and lead manager in the Placing.



The Placing Shares conveyed to investors amount to approximately 3.8% of the issued shares and votes in the Company, immediately prior to the Placing. The Company has raised aggregate gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7,1 million in the Placing. The Placing was supported by new investors and existing shareholders such as local long-only institutional investors and family offices, and Mr. Timo Syrjälä. With these proceeds and the current level of activities the Company has sufficient working capital into Q2 2024.

“This fundraising is pivotal and comes at an exciting time for Faron. As we enter a new phase of the BEXMAB clinical trial, it was important to raise funds to provide a cash runway into the second quarter of 2024,” said Jim O’Brien, Chief Financial Officer of Faron. “We would like thank our investors for their continued support in developing this novel immunotherapy.”

Use of Proceeds and registration of Placing Shares in the Trade Register

The primary reason for conducting the Placing was to accelerate and expand the clinical development of the Company’s main drug candidate, bexmarilimab. The proceeds will also be used to advance bexmarilimab commercial scale production, to support general corporate purposes and other pipeline development, and to strengthen the Company’s balance sheet. Raising of at least EUR 3.0 million was also required to secure that the Company meets all its financial and operational covenants by 27 October 2023, as per agreed waivers with IPF Partners.

A total of 2,491,998 Placing Shares have been issued and registered in the Finnish Trade Register today on 27 October 2023. Following the issuance, the aggregate number of ordinary shares in the Company is 68,738,520. As a part of the Placing, the 2,491,998 Placing Shares are further conveyed to investors with payment and settlement (delivery against payment of the Issue Price in full) expected to be completed on or about 31 October 2023. The Placing Shares confer a right to dividends and other shareholder rights from the payment and settlement to investors. One Placing Share entitles the holder to one vote in the general meeting of the Company. Following, and subject to, the completion of the settlement in full, the Company will have no shares in treasury and therefore, the total number of voting rights in Faron will be 68,738,520 (the "New Number of Shares and Votes"). This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify an interest in, or a change to their interest in, the New Number of Shares and Votes of the Company.

Trading in the Placing Shares is expected to commence on First North and AIM on or about 30 October 2023.

Related Party Transaction

Timo Syrjälä, an existing shareholder in the Company, has subscribed for 350,000 Placing Shares in aggregate, for an aggregate subscription value of EUR 997,500 at the Issue Price. Following the Placing, Mr. Syrjälä's total holding in the Company's shares, which includes his indirect holding through Acme Investments SPF Sarl ("Acme"), an entity wholly owned by Mr. Syrjälä, will be 13,410,336 shares, representing 19.5 % of the New Number of Shares and Votes. Mr Syrjälä is a "Substantial Shareholder" in the Company for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies (the "AIM Rules"). His subscription for Placing Shares pursuant to the Placing is a related party transaction for the purposes of the AIM Rules, the First North Rulebook and the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act. The Directors of the Company, all of whom are independent of Mr. Syrjälä, having consulted with Cairn Financial Advisers LLP, the Company's nominated adviser for the purposes of the AIM Rules, consider the terms of the participation by Mr. Syrjälä in the Placing to be fair and reasonable insofar as shareholders are concerned.

About Bexmarilimab

Bexmarilimab is Faron's wholly owned, investigational immunotherapy designed to overcome resistance to existing treatments and optimize clinical outcomes, by targeting myeloid cell function and igniting the immune system. Bexmarilimab binds to Clever-1, an immunosuppressive receptor found on macrophages leading to tumor growth and metastases (i.e. helps cancer evade the immune system). By targeting the Clever-1 receptor on macrophages, bexmarilimab alters the tumor microenvironment, reprogramming macrophages from an immunosuppressive (M2) state to an immunostimulatory (M1) one, upregulating interferon production and priming the immune system to attack tumors and sensitizing cancer cells to standard of care.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Faron (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies. Its mission is to bring the promise of immunotherapy to a broader population by uncovering novel ways to control and harness the power of the immune system. The Company's lead asset is bexmarilimab, a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody, with the potential to remove immunosuppression of cancers through targeting myeloid cell function. Bexmarilimab is being investigated in Phase I/II clinical trials as a potential therapy for patients with hematological cancers in combination with other standard treatments. Further information is available at www.faron.com.

