Gantry Robot Market Size, Sales, Installed Base, Segmental Share, Trends and Forecast, 2023-2030 | Market Report by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Gantry Robot Market value is estimated at a whopping US$ 3 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 5.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The global gantry robot market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 5.8% during the forecast period 2023-2030. Gantry robots are increasingly being used in manufacturing to automate tasks such as material handling, welding, and painting. This is due to the need to improve productivity and quality while reducing costs and labor.

Manufacturing processes are becoming increasingly complex, and gantry robots are well-suited to handle these complex tasks. Gantry robots are precise and accurate, and they can be programmed to perform a wide range of tasks. Moreover, Emerging markets such as China and India are experiencing rapid economic growth, and this is leading to an increase in the adoption of gantry robots in these markets. Gantry robots are helping businesses in these markets to improve their productivity and competitiveness.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global gantry robot market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, crop type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global gantry robot market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global gantry robot market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Gantry Robot Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, 4-Axis gantry robots are the most versatile type of gantry robot. They can move in four axes, which gives them a wide range of motion. This makes them suitable for a wide range of applications, such as material handling, welding, painting, and assembly.

Based on application, the Handling segment is dominating the global gantry robot market. Gantry robots are well-suited for handling applications due to their large workspace and high payload capacity. Gantry robots can be used to handle a wide range of materials, including raw materials, finished products, and work-in-progress.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 3 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 4.4 billion Growth Rate 5.8% Key Market Drivers Rising demand for automation in manufacturing

Increasing complexity of manufacturing processes

Growing adoption of gantry robots in emerging markets

Technological advancements in gantry robots Companies Profiled KUKA AG

Liebherr

Bosch

Yamaha Motors

Macron Dynamics

IAI

Fisnar

Yaskawa

STON ROBOT

Hirata

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global gantry robot market include,

In March 2023, Berkshire Grey Inc. announced that it entered into a definitive merger agreement with SoftBank Group Corp. and its affiliate. SoftBank has been an investor in Berkshire Grey since 2019.

In June 2020, Caterpillar Inc. announced they’ve acquired select assets and hired employees from San Francisco, California-based robot and autonomy technology solutions company Marble Robot, Inc. The acquisition is part of the company’s automation and autonomy strategy and demonstrates a commitment to the next generation of jobsite solutions.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global gantry robot market growth include KUKA AG, Liebherr, Bosch, Yamaha Motors, Macron Dynamics, IAI, Fisnar, askawa, STON ROBOT, and Hirata, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global gantry robot market based on type, application and region.

Global Gantry Robot Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type 1-Axis 2-Axis 3-Axis 4-Axis

Global Gantry Robot Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Handling Assembling & Disassembling Welding & Soldering Processing Others

Global Gantry Robot Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Gantry Robot Market US Canada Latin America Gantry Robot Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Gantry Robot Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Gantry Robot Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Gantry Robot Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Gantry Robot Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Gantry Robot Report:

What will be the market value of the global gantry robot market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global gantry robot market?

What are the market drivers of the global gantry robot market?

What are the key trends in the global gantry robot market?

Which is the leading region in the global gantry robot market?

What are the major companies operating in the global gantry robot market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global gantry robot market?

