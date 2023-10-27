Global Commercial Aircraft Emergency Generators Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast, 2023-2030 | New Market Report by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Commercial Aircraft Emergency Generators Market value is estimated at US$ 97.1 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 6.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The global commercial aircraft emergency generators market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 5.8% during the forecast period 2023-2030. The global commercial aircraft fleet is expected to grow from 25,824 in 2022 to 45,048 in 2032, according to Boeing. This growth is being driven by increasing passenger traffic and the need to replace aging aircraft.

Airlines and passengers are increasingly demanding more safety features on commercial aircraft. Emergency generators are essential for providing power to critical systems in the event of a main engine failure or other electrical emergency. Moreover, governments across the globe are implementing stricter regulations on the safety of commercial aircraft. These regulations require airlines to install and maintain high-quality emergency generators.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global commercial aircraft emergency generators market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, crop type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global commercial aircraft emergency generators market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global commercial aircraft emergency generators market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Request A Customization- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-commercial-aircraft-emergency-generators-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Global Commercial Aircraft Emergency Generators Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of application, the narrow-body aircraft segment is dominating the global commercial aircraft emergency generators market. Narrow-body aircraft are the most common type of commercial aircraft. They are used for short- and medium-haul flights. Narrow-body aircraft are typically smaller and lighter than wide-body aircraft, and they require less powerful emergency generators.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 97.1 million Market Size Forecast US$ 153.6 million Growth Rate 6.8% Key Market Drivers Growing commercial aircraft fleet

Rising demand for safety features

Stricter government regulations

Growing adoption of fly-by-wire systems Companies Profiled ATGI – Advanced Technologies Group

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Safran SA

UNITED TECHNOLOGIES

MAN Energy Solutions

Explore more about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-commercial-aircraft-emergency-generators-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global commercial aircraft emergency generators market include,

In January 2023, GenNx360 Capital Partners announced that GenServe, a portfolio company of GenNx360, has acquired Illini Power Products and Gen-Power.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global commercial aircraft emergency generators market growth include ATGI – Advanced Technologies Group, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Safran SA, UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, and MAN Energy Solutions, among others.

Get A Free Sample- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-commercial-aircraft-emergency-generators-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

RationalStat has segmented the global commercial aircraft emergency generators market based on application and region.

Global Commercial Aircraft Emergency Generators Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Narrow-Body Aircraft Wide-Body Aircraft Regional Aircraft

Global Commercial Aircraft Emergency Generators Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Commercial Aircraft Emergency GeneratorsMarket US Canada Latin America Commercial Aircraft Emergency GeneratorsMarket Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Commercial Aircraft Emergency GeneratorsMarket Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Commercial Aircraft Emergency GeneratorsMarket Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Commercial Aircraft Emergency GeneratorsMarket China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Commercial Aircraft Emergency GeneratorsMarket GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



For more information about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-commercial-aircraft-emergency-generators-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Key Questions Answered in the Commercial Aircraft Emergency Generators Report:

What will be the market value of the global commercial aircraft emergency generators market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global commercial aircraft emergency generators market?

What are the market drivers of the global commercial aircraft emergency generators market?

What are the key trends in the global commercial aircraft emergency generators market?

Which is the leading region in the global commercial aircraft emergency generators market?

What are the major companies operating in the global commercial aircraft emergency generators market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global commercial aircraft emergency generators market?

Running a year End discount of 20%- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-commercial-aircraft-emergency-generators-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Explore Our Trending Reports

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data - Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

sales@rationalstat.com

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245