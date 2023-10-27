Iceland Seafood International hf: Ægir Páll Friðbertsson starting as the CEO of Iceland Seafood International hf

Reference is made to an announcement dated on 25 September 2023, on the appointment of Ægir Páll Friðbertsson as new CEO of Iceland Seafood International hf (Iceland Seafood), succeeding Bjarni Ármannsson who is stepping down after five years with Iceland Seafood. The appointment is taking effect today on 27 October 2023 with Ægir Páll taking over as the CEO of Iceland Seafood.