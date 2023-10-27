Global Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market Report 2023: An Estimated $7.2 Billion Industry in 2028 - Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market is projected to grow at a promising CAGR of 4.9% over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 7.2 billion in 2028.

Trenchless pipe rehabilitation technologies have gained global attention due to their exceptional performance and numerous benefits, offering a way to repair, renew, or replace underground pipelines with minimal or no excavation.

The market for these technologies is diverse, featuring a multitude of local, regional, and global players. The competitive landscape in the trenchless pipe rehabilitation technology market has seen significant shifts, with different technologies and players dominating various regions. However, gradual consolidation has occurred over time, with major players acquiring smaller or local competitors.

These technologies offer several key advantages, making pipeline rehabilitation easier, cleaner, faster, and more cost-effective. They also avoid disrupting traffic and provide a seamless pipe relining process without unpleasant odors. The equipment and liner materials used in these technologies must adhere to certification and standards, such as NSF/ANSI 61, which ensure that materials for lining water main pipelines meet the required norms to prevent contamination of drinking water.

Government and municipal spending on infrastructure rehabilitation in various countries serve as a primary driver of the market. Additionally, increased awareness of trenchless (no-dig) technologies, particularly in emerging economies, contributes to market growth.

Aging water main and wastewater pipelines in major markets like the USA, Germany, and Canada, combined with the growing adoption of trenchless pipe rehabilitation technologies, are driving significant market expansion. For example, in the USA, there are over two million miles of water main pipes, many of which were installed in the mid-20th century. To address this aging infrastructure and meet the needs of a growing population, it is estimated that over US$1 trillion in investment will be required over the next 25 years.

In the USA, annual spending plans for pipe rehabilitation reached US$10.3 billion in 2022 and are projected to increase to US$11.3 billion in 2023, as reported in the 26th annual municipal sewer/water infrastructure report card. Similar trends are observed in other major countries in the market, such as Germany and Canada.

By Application Type



The market is segmented into water main pipes, wastewater pipes, and others. All three applications are estimated to witness promising growth in years to come; however, wastewater pipes are likely to remain dominant till 2025, and from 2026 onwards, water main pipes are likely to take over the leading position and then they are likely to remain dominant till 2028.

Trenched pipe repair usually takes twice the time as trenchless pipe rehabilitation, increasing costs considerably. Furthermore, trenched pipe repair requires digging up the whole yard, which could destroy the landscaping and any other permanent structures present in the yard. To avoid that cost and disturbance, a wide range of trenchless pipe rehabilitation methods are available in the market. CIPP is the most preferable method used for the rehabilitation of wastewater pipes.



By Method Type



The market is segmented as CIPP, Pipe Bursting, Slip-lining, SIPP, and Others. CIPP is projected to remain the most dominant method during the forecast period, whereas pipe bursting is to remain the fastest-growing method during the same period.

The high penetration of the CIPP technology is mainly due to its excellent performance over competing technologies along with its applicability in a wide range of pipe diameters. The installation time of the CIPP liner is five times faster than full pipe replacement.



Regional Analysis



North America is projected to remain the largest market for trenchless pipe rehabilitation during the forecast period. Most of the pipelines installed in the region have passed their retirement age or are approaching it; hence, there is a need for rehabilitation. Rehabilitation of infrastructure gives an extended life of around 30-50 years to the pipe.

The USA is the growth engine of the North American market. The USA is not only the largest market for trenchless pipe rehabilitation in North America but also in the world. The country is also among the early mover in trenchless pipe rehabilitation through material adoption and technology.



Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period primarily driven by Japan, China, and Australia. Aging pipeline infrastructure in key economies of the region is driving the demand for trenchless pipe rehabilitation. Incessantly increasing the infrastructure budget with the purpose to decrease water loss and improve water quality, and continuous shift towards trenchless technologies, are the major demand boosters of the Asia-Pacific's trenchless pipe rehabilitation market.

Key Topics Covered:

Application-Type Analysis

Water Main Pipes: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

Wastewater Pipes: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

Method-Type Analysis

CIPP: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

Pipe Bursting: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

Slip-Lining: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

SIPP: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

Pipe Diameter-Type Analysis

< 18-inch Pipes: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

18-36-inch Pipes: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

>36-inch Pipes: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

Regional Analysis

North American Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market: Country Analysis

The USA's Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market T&F (US$ Million)

Canadian Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market T&F (US$ Million)

Mexican Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market T&F (US$ Million)

European Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market: Country Analysis

German Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market T&F (US$ Million)

French Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market T&F (US$ Million)

Spanish Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market T&F (US$ Million)

The UK's Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market T&F (US$ Million)

RoE's Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market T&F (US$ Million)

Asia-Pacific's Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market: Country Analysis

Chinese Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market T&F (US$ Million)

Japanese Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market T&F (US$ Million)

Singaporean Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market T&F (US$ Million)

Australian Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market T&F (US$ Million)

RoAP's Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market T&F (US$ Million)

Rest of the World's (RoW) Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market: Country Analysis

Latin American Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market T&F (US$ Million)

The Middle Eastern Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market T&F (US$ Million)

Others' Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market T&F (US$ Million)

Competitive Analysis

Market Consolidation Level

Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis

Product Portfolio Analysis

Geographical Presence

Strategic Alliances

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Key Players

Aegion Corporation

PURIS Corporation

Per Aarsleff A/S

SAK Construction, LLC

Reline UV Group

SAERTEX Multicom GmbH

IMPREG Group

Ashimori Industry Co, Ltd

Michels Corporation

Spinello Companies

