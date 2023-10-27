United States Smart Home Market Insights Report 2023 - Service Adoption, Household Spending Intentions, Churn, and Key Tracking Metrics on Leading Industry Players

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Home Dashboard 2Q 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Smart Home Dashboard visualizes the most important metrics informing the strategic decision making of companies across the connected home market.

Consumer Insights Dashboards present survey-based consumer research that tracks movement of foundational market metrics, such as product or service adoption, household spending intentions, churn, and key tracking metrics on leading industry players.

Key Topics Covered:

Industry Benchmarks

Smart Home Device Ownership

Number of Smart Home Devices Owned

Average Smart Home Devices Owned

Smart Home Control Platforms and Devices

Smart Home Device Purchases and Intentions to Buy

Smart Safety & Security Device Ownership

Smart Energy, Lighting, Water Device Ownership

Smart Appliance Ownership

Smart Speaker or Smart Display Ownership

Smart Home Device Purchasing

Smart Security & Safety Device Purchases

Smart Energy, Lighting, Water Device Purchases

Smart Appliance Purchases

Smart Safety & Security Devices: Channel Purchase Location

Smart Energy Devices: Channel Purchase Location

Average Selling Price (ASP): Select Smart Home Devices

Smart Safety and Security Devices: Top 5Brands Purchased

Smart Energy Devices: Top 5 Brands Purchased

Purchase Intention: Smart Safety & Security Devices

Purchase Intention: Smart Energy, Lighting, Water Device

Purchase Intention: Smart Appliance

Future Purchase and Ecosystem Integration Considerations

Appendix

