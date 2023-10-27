United States Smart Home Market Insights Report 2023 - Service Adoption, Household Spending Intentions, Churn, and Key Tracking Metrics on Leading Industry Players

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Home Dashboard 2Q 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Smart Home Dashboard visualizes the most important metrics informing the strategic decision making of companies across the connected home market.
Consumer Insights Dashboards present survey-based consumer research that tracks movement of foundational market metrics, such as product or service adoption, household spending intentions, churn, and key tracking metrics on leading industry players.
Key Topics Covered:
Industry Benchmarks
Smart Home Device Ownership
- Number of Smart Home Devices Owned
- Average Smart Home Devices Owned
- Smart Home Control Platforms and Devices
- Smart Home Device Purchases and Intentions to Buy
- Smart Safety & Security Device Ownership
- Smart Energy, Lighting, Water Device Ownership
- Smart Appliance Ownership
- Smart Speaker or Smart Display Ownership
Smart Home Device Purchasing
- Smart Security & Safety Device Purchases
- Smart Energy, Lighting, Water Device Purchases
- Smart Appliance Purchases
- Smart Safety & Security Devices: Channel Purchase Location
- Smart Energy Devices: Channel Purchase Location
- Average Selling Price (ASP): Select Smart Home Devices
- Smart Safety and Security Devices: Top 5Brands Purchased
- Smart Energy Devices: Top 5 Brands Purchased
- Purchase Intention: Smart Safety & Security Devices
- Purchase Intention: Smart Energy, Lighting, Water Device
- Purchase Intention: Smart Appliance
- Future Purchase and Ecosystem Integration Considerations
Appendix
