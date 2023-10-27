Grid Batteries Seminar: Focus on Valuation, Design, Procurement, and Operations (Houston, United States - December 5-6, 2023)

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-Depth Seminar: Grid Batteries: Valuation, Design, Procurement, and Operations" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

All things batteries will be taught in context of valuation, design, procurement, and operations with an instructor who is recognized as a leading world expert and practitioner with many years of experience with batteries.

The advantage of this seminar is that you receive through multi-module seminar a comprehensive and detailed set of insights of the latest on Grid Batteries with perspectives on markets, regulatory, policy, suppliers, use cases, valuation, design, procurement, commissioning, operations, and advances in software.

Instructor runs a consulting practice and has many examples of the items in the training to show. Where applicable the Acelerex Grid Analytics planning tools will be used for examples for BESS modeling and simulations.

Who Should Attend:

Among those who will benefit from this training program include energy and electric power executives; attorneys; government regulators; traders & trading support staff; marketing, sales, purchasing & risk management personnel; accountants & auditors; plant operators; engineers; and corporate planners.

Types of companies that typically attend this program include energy producers and marketers; utilities; banks & financial houses; industrial companies; accounting, law firms; municipal utilities; government regulators and electric generators.

What You Will Learn

Session 1: Energy Storage Roadmap Planning and Policy Approaches

Session 2: Sizing and Designing Battery Energy Storage

Session 3: Battery Energy Storage Valuation Techniques

Session 4: Bess Procurement and Bidding Strategies

Session 5: BESS Commissioning and Performance Testing

Session 6: Forecasting, AI, and Blockchain Applications for Bess

Agenda



Module 1: Energy Storage Roadmap Planning and Policy Approaches



What Will You Learn



- Overview of battery technologies

- Current battery trends

- Mapping of storage technologies with identified services - scorecard



- Storage technology mapping

- Methodology

- Application ranking



- Battery Energy Storage use cases like Energy Arbitrage, Spinning Reserve, Non-Sync Spinning Reserve, Regulation, Operating Reserve, Renewables Integration, EV Charging, Frequency Response, Black Start, and Others

- Energy storage benefits for the power system

- Identification of electricity storage services to enable higher penetration of VRE - covering methods, etc.

- System Value Stacking for Energy Storage

- Orienting to Value stacking - Financial benefits of Energy Systems Storage Optimizing and Stacking system values:



- Grid/Utility values include transmission system, peaking replacement, frequency regulation, distribution, etc.

- Commercial values include microgrid, demand Charge Reduction - Peak demand shaving, optimizing RE use on site, resiliency - backup power for Utility outages, etc.



- Policy case studies with Energy Storage CA, MA, NY and others

- Microgrids and Island Grids Roadmap Planning and Policies

- Policy Approach's and Mechanisms

- Regulatory metrics

- Case studies on various BESS plant focus on utility scale.

- Analysis and methodology for the system value of electricity storage vs. other flexibility (ocgt, ccgt, engine, etc) options

- Competition for Battery Energy Storage? (e.g Hydrogen, LAES, etc.)

- Limitation of BESS and ways to create value stream.



Module 2: Sizing and Designing Battery Energy Storage



What Will You Learn



- Grid batteries why?, when?, where?, and how much?

- Incorporation of Batteries in Transmission Planning, Distribution Planning, and Integrated Resource Plans (IRPs)

- Battery Chemistries, Power-Density, Lifecycle.

- Comparison on other Competitive Storage Technologies of CSP and others

- Cooling, connection analysis, cycling, augmentation, balance of plant, standards, communication systems, software, testing

- Design considerations for battery projects such as augmentation

- BESS use cases: voltage support, congestion management, frequency management (spinning reserve and frequency regulation), energy arbitrage etc.

- Methodology to identify and determine energy storage services and sizing for various applications for the benefits of system - with exercise.

- Alternative Analysis Capacity Investment Analysis with BESS

- Production cost hourly and sub-hourly for BESS dispatch

- Stacked Services Emulator for temporal and simultaneous use cases.

- Evaluation and dispatch strategies for Stacked BESS applications with examples

- Power System Studies - BESS Modeling, Interconnection, and Impact Analysis

- Dispatch strategies in competitive markets for co-optimization of energy and ancillary services



Module 3: Battery Energy Storage Valuation Techniques



What Will You Learn



- Alternative Analysis of answering the Why, Where, When and How Much questions

- Production Cost for dispatch and analysis of batteries

- Stacked Services Emulator for co-optimization valuation of batteries in competitive markets.

- Battery Energy Storage valuation streams like Capacity deferral, fuel savings, VO&M savings, FO&M Savings, Primary, Secondary, and Tertiary Reserve Savings, Frequency Response, Black Start, T&D deferral, Cost to Load savings

- Cost Analysis with efficiency, cycles per day and cycles per year, losses, fade, augmentation, energy costs, capital costs, EPC costs, FOM, VOM, Battery End of Life Costs, others

- Assessing the viability of storage projects: System value vs. monetizable revenues - possible with case studies, example etc.

- Storage project viability analysis



- Project feasibility model

- Financial modeling

- Monetizable benefits and costs

- Assigning system value to individual storage projects

- Economic viability gap and missing money issue



- Understanding Financial Benefits of Energy Storage system with case studies



- Grid/Utility values (Transmission, peaking, frequency, voltage regulation, etc)

- Commercial Values (peak demand shaving, optimize RE, spinning reserve, backup power, demand charge reduction, etc.)



- How current or potential energy storage projects (BESS, etc) and value streams that they used to create positive ROI.

- How existing market monetized value streams refers to the non-monetized value streams available to Utilities.

- Grid Battery Market Revenue Calculations: ERCOT, PJM, ISO-NE, NYISO, CAISO, IESO, AESO, SPP, MISO

- Calculating frequency response and ancillary services revenues

- Valuation of Capacity Value

- Cost and benefit analysis for storage

- Detailed financial models for batteries including NPV, IRR, payback, gearing, and others.

- Discussion and comparisons on relevant incentive mechanism to support the BESS project, citing examples from international projects implementation.

- Assessment Techniques for Hybrid Battery Systems paired with Flow Batteries, Thermal Plant and Renewables

- Energy Storage Project Cost (for various application) and LCOE derivation for Worldwide and Asia - with exercise

- Energy Storage Life Cycle calculation / analysis / projection - with exercise

- Calculating PPA pricing for renewables plus batteries



Module 4: Procurement and Bidding Strategies



What Will You Learn



- The good, the bad, and the ugly of battery vendors

- Insights into the good, the bad, and the ugly for inverters

- Power batteries and Energy Batteries, LFP, Conventional Lithium Ion, Flow Batteries, others

- Battery characteristics and costs

- Battery Pack Technical Specifications: Storage size, optimum SOC windows, C-rate, battery configuration (series/parallel redundancy; AC or DC couple for hybrid configuration), cell temperature, battery types, relevant degradation issues, location, etc.

- PCS, BMS and EMS Technical Specifications: Operation mode, Charging and discharging strategies, monitoring and control of BESS requirements, SCADA requirement and other relevant components.

- Bid Strategy working with battery vendors.

- Evaluation of potential project bidders, partners, developer - methodology, key items, etc.

- Procurement Strategies

- Warrantees

- EPC, IPP, Storage-as-a-service,

- Project Development covering system design, specification, manufacturers, etc:



- Grid intertied (Parallel generation and operation)

- Stand Alone such as Off grid, Micro grids (islands,etc) , Load dedicated (Mines, etc), hybrid

- Battery chemistries

- AC vs DC Coupling

- Layouts and three lines

- Space planning (kWh/kW per sq ft)

- Initial cost considerations/differences



- Safety Requirements: Fire/safety design aspects and concern of BESS, disposal strategies (end of its useful life), popular standards.

- Waste Management for BESS - cost impact to LCOE etc.

- Functional specification - sample and review

- Origination documents, connection agreements

- Sample RFP/Tender documents/Template/Review

- Procurement auctions, bid strategy, auctions results, supply and demand, competitive differences

- Review of innovative ownership models and how to price them

- Stylized facts of auctions for procurement of batteries

- Project Implementation - process flow to deploy ESS plant

- Analysis and recommendation on energy storage operation

- 3rd party aggregators for ESS plant

- Available financing options for ESS plants with application mapping - added with case studies - for utilities, commercial industrial, and residential.

- Ways to attracts 3rd party financing options (any program or key enabler to boost the development of ESS plants)

- Example available experts



- EPC/Consultants

- Commissioning Agent

- O&M Team



- Site Prep process



- Land Acquisition/Permits

- Foundation/Pad

- Equipment delivery/installation



Module-5: BESS Commissioning and Performance Testing



What Will You Learn



- Use-cases and Performance Compliance Testing

- Battery testing standards as part of the commissioning of battery projects

- Grid BESS Performance measures - types of compliance and typical tests to demonstrate use cases.

- Commissioning Procedures

- Advance battery controls and automation

- Testing Protocols

- Testing Signals

- Battery Communication Systems

- IoT Testing Analyzer and Data Collection

- Examples of Live



Speakers:



Randell Johnson

CEO

Acelerex



Dr. Johnson is CEO of Acelerex and has expertise and experience in the Valuation, Design, Procurement, and Operations of Grid Batteries Dr. Johnson has been involved in the Energy Storage Road Map for the Maldives, Bermuda Energy Storage Sizing Study, New York Energy Storage Road Map, Massachusetts State of Charge Study, MISO Energy Storage Study, Ontario Energy Storage Study, and numerous other energy storage studies.

He was selected by the World Bank to study 100% carbon-free grids with energy storage and Acelerex software and methods were selected by the International Renewable Energy Agency for increasing penetration of renewables with energy storage. Dr. Johnson has invented and developed software for battery analytics and battery real time control.

He is expert at power markets and valuation of energy storage to maximize utilization of existing transmission systems and co-optimization of transmission and other resources in addition of co-optimization of energy and ancillary services. A Harvard Business Case has been written for energy storage that includes methods pioneered by Dr. Johnson. Dr. Johnson holds a Ph.D. in Power Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and an MS in Economics from Cass Business School, UK, and a Utility Corporate Finance Certificate for Gas and Electric Utilities from UConn Business School.

Dr. Johnson has background in strategy, regulatory finance, economic optimizations, quantitative finance, electricity and energy markets, public policy, technical grid design, real-time optimizations, and high-performance computing.



