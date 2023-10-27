Register Now for the 4th International Conference on Innovative Intelligent Industrial Production and Logistics (Rome, Italy - November 15-17, 2023)

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "4th International Conference on Innovative Intelligent Industrial Production and Logistics" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This conference places its primary focus on the realm of research and development, where innovative techniques, software solutions, and hardware advancements are harnessed to integrate intelligent systems into industrial production and logistics processes.

This undertaking is inherently linked to the concept of Industry 4.0, a term that encapsulates the ongoing shift towards automation and the seamless exchange of data within manufacturing technologies and operations. Key components encompass cyber-physical systems, the industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), industrial robotics, cloud computing, cognitive computing, and artificial intelligence (AI).

These cutting-edge technologies find versatile applications within industrial manufacturing, management, and supply chain logistics. Areas of utilization span transportation management to operational optimization, with a focus on enhancing efficiency and productivity.

While the following sections delve into specific topic areas, please note that the sub-topics provided are not exhaustive. Authors are encouraged to explore various aspects within this broad spectrum, ensuring creativity and innovation in their contributions.

Unlisted but related sub-topics are also acceptable, provided they fit in one of the following main topic areas:

Industry of the Future

Logistics

Agenda:

AREA 1: INDUSTRY OF THE FUTURE

AI-Enhanced Cyber-Physical Systems

Internet of Things and Services

Virtual Enterprises and Interoperability

Cloud-based Manufacturing Technologies

Smart Manufacturing Systems & Network

Green Intelligent Systems

Knowledge Management in Industry

New Advances in Industrial Automation and Robotics

Digital Transformation Strategies of Industrial Enterprises

Best Practices for Digital Transformation in Industry

Effects of Industrial Digital Transformation on Society and Environment

Artificial Intelligence Techniques for Industry

Production Planning, Scheduling and Control

Living Manufacturing Systems

Systems Modeling and Simulation

Digital Twins

Artificial Intelligence applied to Intelligent Manufacturing

Simulation

Emulation

Human Digital Twin

Cognitive Digital Twins

AREA 2: LOGISTICS

Informatics Applications

Big Data and Data Analytics

Enterprise Resource Planning

Supply Chain and Logistics Engineering

Digital Business Ecosystems in Logistics

Semantic Interoperability Industry

Speakers

KEYNOTE SPEAKERS

Dimitris Mourtzis, University of Patras, Greece

Michele Dassisti, Politecnico di Bari, Italy

Hani Hagras, University of Essex, United Kingdom

CONFERENCE CO-CHAIRS

Kurosh Madani, University of Paris-EST Creteil (UPEC), France

Oleg Gusikhin, Ford Motor Company, United States

Herve Panetto, University of Lorraine, France

PROGRAM CHAIR

Sergio Terzi, Politecnico di Milano, Italy

PROGRAM COMMITTEE MEMBERS

Anna Adamik, Lodz University of Technology, Poland

El-Houssaine Aghezzaf, Ghent University, Faculty of Engineering and Architecture, Belgium

Claudio Alves, Universidade do Minho, Portugal

Zeyar Aung, Khalifa University, United Arab Emirates

Bojan Babic, University of Belgrade, Serbia

Nouha Baccour, National Engineering School of Sfax of the University of Sfax, Tunisia

Zbigniew A. Banaszak, Koszalin University of Technology, Poland

Allison Barnard Feeney, NIST, United States

Rajbir Singh Bhatti, Mount Royal University, Canada

Endre Boros, Rutgers University, United States

Patrick Brandtner, University of Applied Sciences Steyr, Austria

Hing Kai Chan, University of Nottingham Ningbo China, China

Vincent Chapurlat, IMT Mines Ales, France

Ferdinando Chiacchio, University of Catania, Italy

Law Chong Seng, Southern University College, Malaysia

Sesh Commuri, University of Nevada, Reno, United States

Mohammed Dahane, University of Lorraine, France

Jay Daniel, University of Derby, United Kingdom

Mauro Dell'Amico, University Modena Reggio Emilia, Italy

Xavier Delorme, Ecole Nationale Superieure des Mines de Saint-Etienne, France

Burak Eksioglu, University of Arkansas, United States

Alejandro Escudero-Santana, University of Seville, Spain

Piotr Gaj, Silesian University of Technology, Poland

Pezhman Ghadimi, University College Dublin, Ireland

Rohollah Ghasemi, University of Tehran, Iran, Islamic Republic of

Mikael Gidlund, Department of Information Systems and Technology (IST), Mid Sweden University, Sweden

Manuel Gilberto Gilberto Santos, Polytechnic Institute of Cavado and Ave, Portugal

Virginie Goepp, Institut National des Sciences Appliquees de Strasbourg, France

Marvin E. Gonzalez, College of Charleston, United States

Cathal Heavey, University of Limerick, Ireland

Ayad Hendalianpour, Independent Researcher, Iran, Islamic Republic of

Benoit Iung, University of Lorraine, France

Stanislaw Iwan, Maritime University of Szczecin, Poland

Zivana Jakovljevic, University of Belgrade - Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, Serbia

Imad Jawhar, Al Maaref University, Lebanon

Bernard Kamsu-Foguem, National School Engineers Tarbes, France

Arkadiusz Kawa, Institute of Logistics and Warehousing, Poland

Manas Khatua, Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, India

Mladen Krstic, University of Belgrade, Serbia

Seokcheon Lee, Purdue University, United States

Paulo P. Leitao, Polytechnic Institute of Braganca, Portugal

Yongjian Li, Nankai University, China

Andre Andrade Longaray, Federal Foundation University of Rio Grande, Brazil

Sergio Martin, UNED - Spanish University for Distance Education, Spain

Peter Marwedel, TU Dortmund, Germany

Andrea Matta, Politecnico di Milano, Italy

Jorn E. Mehnen, The University of Strathclyde, United Kingdom

Rafal Michalski, Wroclaw University of Science and Technology, Poland

Marko Mladineo, University of Split, Croatia

Arturo Molina, Tecnologico de Monterrey, Mexico

Young Moon, Syracuse University, United States

Christian Neureiter, Salzburg University of Applied Sciences, Austria

Yaodong Ni, University of International Business and Economics, China

Sang Do Noh, Prof., Department of Industrial Engineering, Sungkyunkwan University, Korea, Republic of

Mohammad Lutfi Bin B. Othman, Universiti Putra Malaysia, Malaysia

Nursel Ozturk, Bursa Uludag University, Turkey

Anthony M. M. Pagano, University of Illinois at Chicago, United States

Erwin Rauch, Free University of Bozen, Italy

Gelli Ravikumar, Iowa State University, United States

Francisco Restivo, Catholic University of Portugal, Portugal

Stefano Rinaldi, University Brescia, Italy

Michela Robba, University Genoa, Italy

Andre Dionisio Rocha, NOVA University of Lisbon, Portugal

David Romero, Tecnologico de Monterrey, Mexico

Beata Mrugalska Beata Salmanowicz, Poznan University of Technology, Poland

Vikram Sharma, The LNM Institute of Information Technology, India

Neeraj Kumar Singh, National School Electrical Electronics Computer Hydraulics Telecommunications, France

Dongping Song, University of Liverpool, United Kingdom

Samir K Srivastava, Indian Institute Management Ranchi, India

Bruno Vallespir, University of Bordeaux, France

Nubia Velasco, Universidad de los Andes, Colombia

Francois Vernadat, University of Lorraine, France

Ramon Vilanova, Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona, Spain

Wei Wang, Xi'an Jiaotong Liverpool University, China

Morteza Yazdani, Universidad Autonoma de Madrid, Spain

Yuehwern Yih, Purdue University, United States

Hongnian Yu, Bournemouth University, United Kingdom

Simone Zanoni, University of Brescia, Italy

