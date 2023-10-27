Register Now for the 4th International Conference on Innovative Intelligent Industrial Production and Logistics (Rome, Italy - November 15-17, 2023)

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "4th International Conference on Innovative Intelligent Industrial Production and Logistics" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This conference places its primary focus on the realm of research and development, where innovative techniques, software solutions, and hardware advancements are harnessed to integrate intelligent systems into industrial production and logistics processes.
This undertaking is inherently linked to the concept of Industry 4.0, a term that encapsulates the ongoing shift towards automation and the seamless exchange of data within manufacturing technologies and operations. Key components encompass cyber-physical systems, the industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), industrial robotics, cloud computing, cognitive computing, and artificial intelligence (AI).
These cutting-edge technologies find versatile applications within industrial manufacturing, management, and supply chain logistics. Areas of utilization span transportation management to operational optimization, with a focus on enhancing efficiency and productivity.
While the following sections delve into specific topic areas, please note that the sub-topics provided are not exhaustive. Authors are encouraged to explore various aspects within this broad spectrum, ensuring creativity and innovation in their contributions.
Unlisted but related sub-topics are also acceptable, provided they fit in one of the following main topic areas:
- Industry of the Future
- Logistics
Agenda:
AREA 1: INDUSTRY OF THE FUTURE
- AI-Enhanced Cyber-Physical Systems
- Internet of Things and Services
- Virtual Enterprises and Interoperability
- Cloud-based Manufacturing Technologies
- Smart Manufacturing Systems & Network
- Green Intelligent Systems
- Knowledge Management in Industry
- New Advances in Industrial Automation and Robotics
- Digital Transformation Strategies of Industrial Enterprises
- Best Practices for Digital Transformation in Industry
- Effects of Industrial Digital Transformation on Society and Environment
- Artificial Intelligence Techniques for Industry
- Production Planning, Scheduling and Control
- Living Manufacturing Systems
- Systems Modeling and Simulation
- Digital Twins
- Artificial Intelligence applied to Intelligent Manufacturing
- Simulation
- Emulation
- Human Digital Twin
- Cognitive Digital Twins
AREA 2: LOGISTICS
- Informatics Applications
- Big Data and Data Analytics
- Enterprise Resource Planning
- Supply Chain and Logistics Engineering
- Digital Business Ecosystems in Logistics
- Semantic Interoperability Industry
Speakers
KEYNOTE SPEAKERS
- Dimitris Mourtzis, University of Patras, Greece
- Michele Dassisti, Politecnico di Bari, Italy
- Hani Hagras, University of Essex, United Kingdom
CONFERENCE CO-CHAIRS
- Kurosh Madani, University of Paris-EST Creteil (UPEC), France
- Oleg Gusikhin, Ford Motor Company, United States
- Herve Panetto, University of Lorraine, France
PROGRAM CHAIR
- Sergio Terzi, Politecnico di Milano, Italy
PROGRAM COMMITTEE MEMBERS
- Anna Adamik, Lodz University of Technology, Poland
- El-Houssaine Aghezzaf, Ghent University, Faculty of Engineering and Architecture, Belgium
- Claudio Alves, Universidade do Minho, Portugal
- Zeyar Aung, Khalifa University, United Arab Emirates
- Bojan Babic, University of Belgrade, Serbia
- Nouha Baccour, National Engineering School of Sfax of the University of Sfax, Tunisia
- Zbigniew A. Banaszak, Koszalin University of Technology, Poland
- Allison Barnard Feeney, NIST, United States
- Rajbir Singh Bhatti, Mount Royal University, Canada
- Endre Boros, Rutgers University, United States
- Patrick Brandtner, University of Applied Sciences Steyr, Austria
- Hing Kai Chan, University of Nottingham Ningbo China, China
- Vincent Chapurlat, IMT Mines Ales, France
- Ferdinando Chiacchio, University of Catania, Italy
- Law Chong Seng, Southern University College, Malaysia
- Sesh Commuri, University of Nevada, Reno, United States
- Mohammed Dahane, University of Lorraine, France
- Jay Daniel, University of Derby, United Kingdom
- Mauro Dell'Amico, University Modena Reggio Emilia, Italy
- Xavier Delorme, Ecole Nationale Superieure des Mines de Saint-Etienne, France
- Burak Eksioglu, University of Arkansas, United States
- Alejandro Escudero-Santana, University of Seville, Spain
- Piotr Gaj, Silesian University of Technology, Poland
- Pezhman Ghadimi, University College Dublin, Ireland
- Rohollah Ghasemi, University of Tehran, Iran, Islamic Republic of
- Mikael Gidlund, Department of Information Systems and Technology (IST), Mid Sweden University, Sweden
- Manuel Gilberto Gilberto Santos, Polytechnic Institute of Cavado and Ave, Portugal
- Virginie Goepp, Institut National des Sciences Appliquees de Strasbourg, France
- Marvin E. Gonzalez, College of Charleston, United States
- Cathal Heavey, University of Limerick, Ireland
- Ayad Hendalianpour, Independent Researcher, Iran, Islamic Republic of
- Benoit Iung, University of Lorraine, France
- Stanislaw Iwan, Maritime University of Szczecin, Poland
- Zivana Jakovljevic, University of Belgrade - Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, Serbia
- Imad Jawhar, Al Maaref University, Lebanon
- Bernard Kamsu-Foguem, National School Engineers Tarbes, France
- Arkadiusz Kawa, Institute of Logistics and Warehousing, Poland
- Manas Khatua, Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, India
- Mladen Krstic, University of Belgrade, Serbia
- Seokcheon Lee, Purdue University, United States
- Paulo P. Leitao, Polytechnic Institute of Braganca, Portugal
- Yongjian Li, Nankai University, China
- Andre Andrade Longaray, Federal Foundation University of Rio Grande, Brazil
- Sergio Martin, UNED - Spanish University for Distance Education, Spain
- Peter Marwedel, TU Dortmund, Germany
- Andrea Matta, Politecnico di Milano, Italy
- Jorn E. Mehnen, The University of Strathclyde, United Kingdom
- Rafal Michalski, Wroclaw University of Science and Technology, Poland
- Marko Mladineo, University of Split, Croatia
- Arturo Molina, Tecnologico de Monterrey, Mexico
- Young Moon, Syracuse University, United States
- Christian Neureiter, Salzburg University of Applied Sciences, Austria
- Yaodong Ni, University of International Business and Economics, China
- Sang Do Noh, Prof., Department of Industrial Engineering, Sungkyunkwan University, Korea, Republic of
- Mohammad Lutfi Bin B. Othman, Universiti Putra Malaysia, Malaysia
- Nursel Ozturk, Bursa Uludag University, Turkey
- Anthony M. M. Pagano, University of Illinois at Chicago, United States
- Erwin Rauch, Free University of Bozen, Italy
- Gelli Ravikumar, Iowa State University, United States
- Francisco Restivo, Catholic University of Portugal, Portugal
- Stefano Rinaldi, University Brescia, Italy
- Michela Robba, University Genoa, Italy
- Andre Dionisio Rocha, NOVA University of Lisbon, Portugal
- David Romero, Tecnologico de Monterrey, Mexico
- Beata Mrugalska Beata Salmanowicz, Poznan University of Technology, Poland
- Vikram Sharma, The LNM Institute of Information Technology, India
- Neeraj Kumar Singh, National School Electrical Electronics Computer Hydraulics Telecommunications, France
- Dongping Song, University of Liverpool, United Kingdom
- Samir K Srivastava, Indian Institute Management Ranchi, India
- Bruno Vallespir, University of Bordeaux, France
- Nubia Velasco, Universidad de los Andes, Colombia
- Francois Vernadat, University of Lorraine, France
- Ramon Vilanova, Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona, Spain
- Wei Wang, Xi'an Jiaotong Liverpool University, China
- Morteza Yazdani, Universidad Autonoma de Madrid, Spain
- Yuehwern Yih, Purdue University, United States
- Hongnian Yu, Bournemouth University, United Kingdom
- Simone Zanoni, University of Brescia, Italy
