Myopia and Presbyopia Treatment Landscape Report 2023: Market is Expected to Reach $33.7 Billion by 2030 - AI and Robotics Revolutionize Surgical Procedures

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Myopia And Presbyopia Treatment Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report By Myopia Treatment Type (Corrective, Surgical), By Presbyopia Treatment Type (Prescription, Contact Lenses), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global myopia and presbyopia treatment market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected size of USD 33.7 billion by 2030 and a notable CAGR of 8.8%. This growth is attributed to significant research and development efforts focused on addressing these eye disorders, driving market expansion.

One of the primary drivers of market growth is the escalating prevalence of myopia and high myopia. In recent years, there has been a steep increase in myopia cases in developing countries across Asia Pacific, including Japan, China, Singapore, and the Republic of Korea.

Opportunities abound for industry players to introduce effective treatment solutions in response to the growing prevalence of myopia and presbyopia. Notably, the United States is witnessing a substantial rise in myopia and presbyopia cases, particularly among individuals over 42 years old. The market is poised for growth in developed countries, driven by the introduction of technologically advanced surgical options and high adoption rates.

The market is witnessing advancements in diagnostic and surgical treatment solutions, including LASIK, LASEK, and PRK. Integration of these techniques with artificial intelligence and robot-assisted surgical tools is expected to drive an increase in surgical procedures. Furthermore, the introduction of multifocal intraocular lenses and implantable contact lenses is set to have a positive impact on market growth.

Key Market Highlights:

Myopia Treatment Type: Single prescription corrective lenses held a significant market share in 2022 due to the progression of myopia with age, necessitating frequent changes of corrective lenses.

Presbyopia Treatment Type: The progressive multifocal segment is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, driven by its wide acceptance and aesthetic advantages.

Multifocal Contact Lenses: This segment held the second-largest share in 2022, primarily due to easy availability and effective outcomes.

Regional Dominance: Asia Pacific emerged as the leading regional market in 2022, driven by the rising demand for myopia and presbyopia contact lenses for vision correction.

In conclusion, the global myopia and presbyopia treatment market is on a robust growth trajectory, fueled by increasing research efforts, surging prevalence of eye disorders, and technological advancements in treatment options. The market presents lucrative opportunities for industry players to meet the growing demand for effective solutions in addressing these vision-related challenges.

Company Profiles

Zeimer Ophthalmic Systems AG

NIDEK CO. LTD.

Johnson & Johnson Vision

ZEISS International

ALCON VISION LLC

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Haag-Streit UK

Topcon Corporation

Essilor Ltd.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $17.44 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $33.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Type outlook

2.2.2. Regional outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Myopia and Presbyopia Treatment Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Reimbursement framework

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4.3. Industry challenges

3.5. Myopia and Presbyopia Treatment Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.5.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.5.4. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Myopia Treatment Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definitions and Scope

4.1.1. Corrective

4.1.1.1. Prescription Lenses

4.1.1.1.1. Single

4.1.1.1.2. Bifocal

4.1.1.1.3. Trifocal

4.1.1.1.4. Others

4.1.1.2. Contact Lenses

4.1.2. Surgical

4.1.3. Drugs

4.2. Myopia Treatment Type Market Share, 2022 and 2030

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global Myopia and Presbyopia Treatment Market by Myopia Treatment Type Outlook

4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the following

4.5.1. Corrective

4.5.1.1. Prescription Lenses

4.5.1.1.1. Single

4.5.1.1.2. Bifocal

4.5.1.1.3. Trifocal

4.5.1.1.4. Others

4.5.1.2. Contact Lenses

4.5.2. Surgical

4.5.3. Drugs



Chapter 5. Presbyopia Treatment Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definitions and Scope

5.1.1. Prescription Lenses

5.1.1.1. Reading Glasses

5.1.1.2. Bifocals

5.1.1.3. Trifocals

5.1.1.4. Progressive Multifocals

5.1.1.5. Office Progressives

5.1.2. Contact Lenses

5.1.2.1. Bifocal

5.1.2.2. Multifocal

5.1.2.3. Monovison

5.1.2.4. Modified Monovision

5.1.3. Intraocular Lenses

5.1.4. Refractive Surgery

5.2. Presbyopia Treatment Type Market Share, 2022 and 2030

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Global Myopia and Presbyopia Treatment Market by Presbyopia Treatment Type Outlook

5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the following

5.5.1. Prescription Lenses

5.5.1.1. Reading Glasses

5.5.1.2. Bifocals

5.5.1.3. Trifocals

5.5.1.4. Progressive Multifocals

5.5.1.5. Office Progressives

5.5.2. Contact Lenses

5.5.2.1. Bifocal

5.5.2.2. Multifocal

5.5.2.3. Monovison

5.5.2.4. Modified Monovision

5.5.3. Intraocular Lenses

5.5.4. Refractive Surgery



Chapter 6. Myopia and Presbyopia Treatment: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional market share analysis, 2022 and 2030

6.2. Regional Market Dashboard

6.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot

6.4. Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2022



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization

7.3. Vendor Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jiz27j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment