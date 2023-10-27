World Biologics Contract Development Market Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030: Biopharma Companies Partnering with CDOs Boosts Biologics Contract Development Market

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biologics Contract Development Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source (Mammalian, Microbial), By Service Type, By Indication (Oncology, Immunological Disorders), By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biologics contract development market size is expected to reach USD 13.8 billion by 2030, expanding at 8.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2030

Key drivers attributed to the growth include rising adoption of advanced technologies by biologics manufacturers, M&A, and clinical trials in developing nations.

The market includes organizations that offer services such as the development of cell lines, upstream and downstream processes, analytical methods, and formulations. These organizations specialize in developing and manufacturing stable cell lines that are extensively used in several important applications, including drug screening, gene functional studies, and biologic production.

Growing M&A and collaboration activities between biopharma companies and CDOs are yet another factor assisting in market growth allowing more financial stability and amalgamation of advanced & specialized technologies.

For instance, in September 2022, Lonza., collaborated with biotechnology company Touchlight to expand its product portfolio with different sources of DNA for developing mRNA. Touchlight entered into this partnership to expand its consumer base to the novel doggybone DNA (dbDNA) technology via Lonza's offerings.

Many biopharma and Pharma companies are increasingly looking to outsource their activities as it helps accelerate the workflow (speed) of the company, provide unique specialized services, decrease drug development costs, and provide expertise. These factors are expected to boost the biologics contract development industry's growth.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, most clinical trials were focused on developing new therapies for treating COVID-19. However, in the post-pandemic period, research is expected to focus on cancer owing to rising incidences

. Biologics such as monoclonal antibodies have gained significant popularity in treating cancer. The high potential of biologics in treating cancer and the growing number of cancer studies are likely to support the growth of the market in the coming years.

Biologics Contract Development Market Report Highlights

Mammalian source emerged as the largest product segment in 2022 with over 52.0% share, as the majority of research is being carried out using mammalian cell lines

Process development is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period, as many companies are opting to outsource the production of recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies (MABs)

North America dominated the global market in 2019. An increase in strategic acquisitions & partnerships and a rise in demand for specialized testing services are likely to have a positive impact

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to various amendments made by regulatory organizations to change clinical trials evaluation standards in tandem with global requirements and rising investment in the Asia Pacific region

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Increasing Adoption Of Advanced Technologies

Increasing Mergers And Collaborations

Favorable Environment For Clinical Trials In Developing Countries

Increasing Outsourcing Of R&D Activities

Market Restraint Analysis

Intellectual Property Rights Issues

Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

Biologics Contract Development: Market Analysis Tools

Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces

Pestel Analysis

COVID-19 Impact On The Biologics Contract Development Market

