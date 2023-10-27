3DX Industries, Inc. Achieves JCP Compliance

SEATTLE, WA, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – 3DX Industries Inc. (OTCM: DDDX), a leading global manufacturing company specializing in cutting-edge additive manufacturing capabilities, announces it is now qualified as an Additive Manufacturer under the United States Department of Defense - Joint Certification Program (JCP).

JCP Qualification: A Milestone in Quality Assurance and Procurement

3DX Industries, Inc. is excited to announce it is now qualified to bid on government contracts through the US Department of Defense JCP program, a pivotal milestone that underscores our dedication to quality and opens doors to new procurement opportunities specifically within the government contract sector. This achievement signifies our company's commitment to meeting the rigorous standards required for government contracts.

The JCP qualification validates our commitment to adhering to the industry's highest quality benchmarks. We are confident that this achievement will pave the way for exciting collaborations in the government sector.

A Testimony to Our Promise: Delivering on Commitments

3DX has consistently communicated its dedication to delivering quality manufacturing solutions. By achieving this qualification 3DX Industries emphasizes its reliability as a manufacturing partner, whether in the private or government sector. We are committed to consistently providing high-quality components, innovative solutions, and top-notch services to our clients and partners.

3DX Industries is excited about the opportunities that lie ahead. We will continue to enhance our processes, elevate our quality standards, and expand our partnerships, striving to exceed the expectations of our clients and shareholders.

For more information about 3DX Industries, Inc., and our recent developments, please visit our official website at www.3dxindustries.com or contact us directly at info@3dxindustries.com

About the Company: 3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCM: DDDX) is a leading manufacturer specializing in additive and subtractive manufacturing capabilities. The company is committed to pioneering innovative solutions and driving advancements in the manufacturing industry. Through strategic partnerships, extensive research and development, and a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction, 3DX Industries is poised to capitalize on emerging opportunities and deliver sustainable growth.

Safe Harbor: 3DX encourages those interested in our Company to rely only on information included in our filings. Statements released by 3DX Industries, Inc. that are not purely historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's expectations, hopes, intentions, and strategies for the future. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance. The company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risk factors include but are not limited to general economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors as discussed in the company's filings. The company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release.

