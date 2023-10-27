Global Rail Transport Market Report 2023-2032: Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Technology Revolutionizes Rail Transportation

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rail Transport Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rail transport industry, comprising passenger rail services and freight transport, has witnessed substantial growth and transformation. Staying informed about market behavior, emerging trends, and opportunities is vital to maintaining a competitive edge in this swiftly expanding sector. A comprehensive rail transport market research report is now available, offering a thorough view of this dynamic industry.

Key Highlights:

The global rail transport market increased from $505.41 billion in 2022 to $538.55 billion in 2023, achieving a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. It is expected to reach $677.78 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.9%.

The report highlights the impact of global events such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry, offering valuable insights into market dynamics.

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) technology is transforming rail transportation by optimizing energy usage, enhancing operational management, ensuring safety, and reducing costs.

The market is segmented into passenger rail transport and rail freight, and further by distance (long-distance and short-distance), and destination (domestic and international). End-use industries such as mining, construction, agriculture, and more are also considered.

Key Companies:

China Railway Corporation

Duetsche Bahn AG

Indian Railways

JSC Russian Railways

BNSF Railway

Union Pacific Corp

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Central Japan Railway Co

Canadian National Railway

CSX Corp

Key Questions Answered:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for rail transport?

How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets?

What forces will shape the market going forward?

The rail transport market global report answers all these questions and many more.

Factors Shaping the Market:

The rail transport market's growth is driven by stable economic forecasts for both developed and developing countries. Stable economic growth is expected to increase investments in end-user markets, further propelling the market.

Technological Advancements:

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) technology is gaining popularity in the rail transportation sector, improving safety and energy efficiency. Companies such as Thales Group, Alstom S.A., Bombardier Transportation, and others offer ADAS for locomotives.

This comprehensive rail transport market research report equips industry stakeholders with essential insights and data to navigate this dynamic market.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 400 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $538.55 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $677.78 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global



