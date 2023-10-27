Mineral Global Market Report 2023-2032: Advanced Ceramics - Transforming the Landscape of Non-Metallic Minerals

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mineral Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mineral market, which encompasses vital materials like cement, concrete products, glass, clay products, and more, is of significant importance across various sectors including construction, manufacturing, and energy.

A recent mineral market research report aims to provide industry stakeholders with an extensive understanding of the current landscape and future scenarios in this sector.

Key Highlights:

The global mineral market reached $968.07 billion in 2022 and is projected to rise to $1044.55 billion in 2023, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The market is set to reach $1378.46 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.2%.

The report provides an in-depth perspective on high taxation on specific mineral products, offering valuable insights for strategic planning.

Advanced ceramics, recognized for their cost-effectiveness and superior performance, have experienced significant growth, reaching $10.41 billion in 2021.

The Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the mineral market in 2022, followed by Western Europe.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by type, application, and end user, including Cement and Concrete Products, Glass and Glass Products, Other Non-Metallic Mineral Products, Clay Products and Refractories, Lime and Gypsum Products, Chemicals Manufacturing, Metallurgy, Electrical Grid Infrastructure, Electronics, Glass Products, Vehicles, and more.

Leading Companies:

China National Building Material Group Co. Ltd.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

LafargeHolcim Ltd.

HeidelbergCement AG

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited

CRH plc

Votorantim S.A

Cemex SAB de CV

Guardian Industries LLC

Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

Regional Analysis:

The report covers an extensive list of countries in its analysis, including Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, and many more.

Factors Influencing the Market:

The mineral products market faced significant challenges due to the outbreak of COVID-19, disrupting supply chains and leading to a decrease in consumption. However, it is expected to recover from this shock, as the pandemic's effects are considered a 'black swan' event and not tied to ongoing market or global economic weaknesses.

Taxation Impact:

High taxes on certain mineral products, such as cement and concrete items, limited the market's growth. These heavy taxes have impacted the industry's profitability and pricing models.

Opportunities and Challenges:

The report provides insights into market trends, opportunities, and competitive analysis, helping stakeholders navigate this dynamic industry. It covers external factors like the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, advancements in technology such as advanced ceramics, and the implications of high taxation on certain mineral products.

This comprehensive mineral market research report offers essential insights and data for businesses and professionals seeking to make informed decisions in the mineral industry.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 400 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1044.55 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $1378.46 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global



