Global Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $116.2 Billion by 2030 - Digital Health Investments Exhibit Solid Trajectory, Providing Growth Opportunities

Global Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market to Reach $116.2 Billion by 2030



The global market for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) estimated at US$65.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$116.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.7% CAGR and reach US$52.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Hardware segment is estimated at 5.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $21.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR



The Hospital Information Systems (HIS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$21.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 6.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.

This robust analysis also includes a focused look at over 200 competitors, offering clear comparable metrics that can guide strategic business decisions.



What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET OVERVIEW

IT Revolutionizing the Healthcare Industry

COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Digitalization in Healthcare

Pandemic Expedites Healthcare Ecosystem's Evolution for Better Care & Cost Savings

Companies Focus on the Development of Innovative Digital Health Solutions

Pandemic-Led Focus on Digitization Augurs Well for Hospital Information Systems Market

An Introduction to Hospital Information Systems (HIS)

Major Benefits of HIS

HIS - A Source of Key Information

Types of Hospital Information Systems

Global Market Outlook

Rising Adoption of Integrated Software

Cloud-based Deployment to Witness Higher Growth

Population Health Management and Electronic Health Records Segments Post Major Gains

Developed Regions Lead, Future Growth Led by Faster Adoption in Developing Economies

Competition

Hospital Information Systems (HIS) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Myriad Advantages of Hospital Information Systems Spur Adoption

Increasing Complexity of Healthcare Operations to Spur Demand for Healthcare IT Solutions

Digital Health Investments Exhibit Solid Trajectory, Providing Growth Opportunities for HIS Market

US Digital Health Funding in US$ Billion: 2011-2021

Number of Mega Deals (US$ 100 Million +) in Digital Health Space: 2018-2021

Top Funded Clinical Indications (in US$ Billion): 2020 & 2021

Hospital Information Systems Play a Pivotal Role in Healthcare Digitization

Global Healthcare IT Market: Percentage Breakdown of Spending by Sector (2022E)

How Digital Transformation Can Improve Operational Decisions of Hospitals

Advancing Technology Trends Paving the Way for Accelerated Adoption of Hospital Information Systems

Applications Scope for AI and other Related Technologies Expand Rapidly

Enhanced Focus on Prevention of Data Breach Incidents

Increased Prominence of IoMT

Telehealth Adoption Increases

AR, VR and Digital Twins Reduce Time-to-Market for New Med Tech

Integration of Wearable Devices into Patient Care

Data Analytics and Big Data

Focus on Data Sharing ad Interoperability among Healthcare Organizations to Increase

Remote Patient Monitoring

Predictive Analytics Capabilities amid the Pandemic

Cloud Computing

Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

Cognitive Automation to Assist in Digital Transformation

Other Notable Trends

As Telehealth Services Gain Prominence in Healthcare Industry, Hospital Information Systems Become Vital for Seamless Operations

Growing Importance of Sharing Healthcare Data in the COVID-19 Era Augurs Well for HIS Market

The Move to Cloud Gains Momentum among Hospitals, Driving Market Gains

Pandemic-Driven Shift Towards Smart Hospitals to Accelerate Adoption of Hospital Information Systems

Proliferation of Smart Devices Bodes Well for Market Growth

Smartphone Adoption as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021

Artificial Intelligence to Play a Significant Role in Automation and Improving Clinical Outcomes

Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market by Application: 2021

Rise in Integration of Disruptive Technologies in EHR

Role of Blockchain Technology in EHR Evolution

Blockchain Enables Precision Medicine and Patient-Driven System

Key Technologies Likely to Impact Next-Generation EHRs

Rise in Use of AI to Build Smart EHR System

Machine Learning-based Methods Streamline Clinical Workflow

Digital Medical Records Face Serious Challenges from Cybersecurity Issues

EHR Interoperability and Associated Issues

Aging Population and Expanding Patient Pool Continues to Drive Importance of Hospital Information Systems

Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Rising Need to Reduce Healthcare Costs to Fuel HIS Adoption

Major Challenges Facing Hospital Information Systems

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 205 Featured)

Akhil Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Athenahealth Inc.

Cerner Corporation

CPSI

eClinicalWorks

e-MDs, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

McKesson Corporation

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

NTT DATA Corporation

NXGN Management, LLC.

QuadraMed Affinity Corporation

Siemens Medical Solutions USA Inc.

SoftLink International Pvt. Ltd.

Sysmex (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd

Wipro Limited

