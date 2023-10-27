Global Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $116.2 Billion by 2030 - Digital Health Investments Exhibit Solid Trajectory, Providing Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hospital Information Systems (HIS) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market to Reach $116.2 Billion by 2030
The global market for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) estimated at US$65.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$116.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.7% CAGR and reach US$52.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Hardware segment is estimated at 5.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $21.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR
The Hospital Information Systems (HIS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$21.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 6.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.
This robust analysis also includes a focused look at over 200 competitors, offering clear comparable metrics that can guide strategic business decisions.
What`s New?
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
MARKET OVERVIEW
- IT Revolutionizing the Healthcare Industry
- COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Digitalization in Healthcare
- Pandemic Expedites Healthcare Ecosystem's Evolution for Better Care & Cost Savings
- Companies Focus on the Development of Innovative Digital Health Solutions
- Pandemic-Led Focus on Digitization Augurs Well for Hospital Information Systems Market
- An Introduction to Hospital Information Systems (HIS)
- Major Benefits of HIS
- HIS - A Source of Key Information
- Types of Hospital Information Systems
- Global Market Outlook
- Rising Adoption of Integrated Software
- Cloud-based Deployment to Witness Higher Growth
- Population Health Management and Electronic Health Records Segments Post Major Gains
- Developed Regions Lead, Future Growth Led by Faster Adoption in Developing Economies
- Competition
- Hospital Information Systems (HIS) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Myriad Advantages of Hospital Information Systems Spur Adoption
- Increasing Complexity of Healthcare Operations to Spur Demand for Healthcare IT Solutions
- Digital Health Investments Exhibit Solid Trajectory, Providing Growth Opportunities for HIS Market
- US Digital Health Funding in US$ Billion: 2011-2021
- Number of Mega Deals (US$ 100 Million +) in Digital Health Space: 2018-2021
- Top Funded Clinical Indications (in US$ Billion): 2020 & 2021
- Hospital Information Systems Play a Pivotal Role in Healthcare Digitization
- Global Healthcare IT Market: Percentage Breakdown of Spending by Sector (2022E)
- How Digital Transformation Can Improve Operational Decisions of Hospitals
- Advancing Technology Trends Paving the Way for Accelerated Adoption of Hospital Information Systems
- Applications Scope for AI and other Related Technologies Expand Rapidly
- Enhanced Focus on Prevention of Data Breach Incidents
- Increased Prominence of IoMT
- Telehealth Adoption Increases
- AR, VR and Digital Twins Reduce Time-to-Market for New Med Tech
- Integration of Wearable Devices into Patient Care
- Data Analytics and Big Data
- Focus on Data Sharing ad Interoperability among Healthcare Organizations to Increase
- Remote Patient Monitoring
- Predictive Analytics Capabilities amid the Pandemic
- Cloud Computing
- Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
- Cognitive Automation to Assist in Digital Transformation
- Other Notable Trends
- As Telehealth Services Gain Prominence in Healthcare Industry, Hospital Information Systems Become Vital for Seamless Operations
- Growing Importance of Sharing Healthcare Data in the COVID-19 Era Augurs Well for HIS Market
- The Move to Cloud Gains Momentum among Hospitals, Driving Market Gains
- Pandemic-Driven Shift Towards Smart Hospitals to Accelerate Adoption of Hospital Information Systems
- Proliferation of Smart Devices Bodes Well for Market Growth
- Smartphone Adoption as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021
- Artificial Intelligence to Play a Significant Role in Automation and Improving Clinical Outcomes
- Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market by Application: 2021
- Rise in Integration of Disruptive Technologies in EHR
- Role of Blockchain Technology in EHR Evolution
- Blockchain Enables Precision Medicine and Patient-Driven System
- Key Technologies Likely to Impact Next-Generation EHRs
- Rise in Use of AI to Build Smart EHR System
- Machine Learning-based Methods Streamline Clinical Workflow
- Digital Medical Records Face Serious Challenges from Cybersecurity Issues
- EHR Interoperability and Associated Issues
- Aging Population and Expanding Patient Pool Continues to Drive Importance of Hospital Information Systems
- Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
- Rising Need to Reduce Healthcare Costs to Fuel HIS Adoption
- Major Challenges Facing Hospital Information Systems
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 205 Featured)
- Akhil Systems Pvt. Ltd.
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
- Athenahealth Inc.
- Cerner Corporation
- CPSI
- eClinicalWorks
- e-MDs, Inc.
- GE Healthcare
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- McKesson Corporation
- Medical Information Technology, Inc.
- NTT DATA Corporation
- NXGN Management, LLC.
- QuadraMed Affinity Corporation
- Siemens Medical Solutions USA Inc.
- SoftLink International Pvt. Ltd.
- Sysmex (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
- Wipro Limited
