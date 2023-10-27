United States Pay TV Market Report 2023: Market to Grow by $4.8 Billion During 2022-2027 - Growing Demand for Real Time Access to Live Programing, Events and News

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pay TV Market in US 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The pay TV market in US is forecasted to grow by USD 4.8 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 1.31%

The pay TV market in the United States is set to experience substantial growth in the coming years, primarily driven by the increasing preference for real-time access to live programming, events, and news. A comprehensive study on this market sheds light on key factors propelling its expansion.

The market's growth is attributed to several key drivers, including the high demand for live programming and sports content, the non-dependency on internet access for pay TV services, and cost-effective package offerings from pay TV networks. Additionally, the low maintenance requirements of cable TV and improvements in the user experience are expected to contribute significantly to the market's demand.

The report on the pay TV market in the US offers a holistic analysis, encompassing market size and forecasts, emerging trends, growth drivers, challenges, and a comprehensive vendor analysis covering approximately 25 key vendors in the industry. It provides an up-to-date assessment of the current market landscape, the latest trends and drivers shaping the industry, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis aims to assist clients in enhancing their market positioning. To achieve this, the report furnishes a detailed analysis of several leading pay TV market vendors in the US.

Furthermore, the report offers insights into upcoming trends and challenges that are expected to impact market growth. This information is invaluable for companies looking to formulate strategies and leverage forthcoming growth opportunities in the pay TV industry.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Anthem Sports and Entertainment

AT and T Inc.

Charter Communications Inc.

Cogeco Communications Inc.

Comcast Corp.

DISH Network L.L.C.

fuboTV Inc.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

Netflix Inc.

Nexstar Media Group Inc.

Olympusat Inc.

Paramount Global

SomosTV LLC

Sony Group Corp.

Telstra Corp. Ltd.

The Walt Disney Co.

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Fox Corp.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Pay TV market in US 2017 - 2021

4.2 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Technology

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Technology

6.3 Satellite TV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Cable TV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 IP TV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Technology



7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Household - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user



8 Market Segmentation by Type

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by Type

8.3 Postpaid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.4 Prepaid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.5 Market opportunity by Type



9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors



