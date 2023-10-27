Infection Control Supplies Market Size Worth $4.38 Billion, Globally, by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The infection control supply market encompasses a wide range of products and equipment designed to prevent and control the spread of infection in various settings, including healthcare facilities, laboratories, and public spaces. The prevalence of hospital-acquired infections remains a significant concern in healthcare settings. As a result, there is a growing demand for infection control supplies such as disinfectants, hand sanitizers, and personal protective equipment to reduce the risk of infections among patients and healthcare workers. Expanding healthcare infrastructure and increased healthcare spending globally have increased the demand for infection control supplies to ensure patient safety and hygiene.

According to our new research study on “ Infection Control Supplies Market covers analysis By Type (Sterilization Equipment, Cleaning and disinfection Equipment, Disposable Safety Products, and Others) and End User (Healthcare Facilities, Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Companies, Laboratories, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America),” the infection control supplies market size is expected to reach $4.38 billion by 2030 from $3.32 billion in 2022; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 3.4% from 2022 to 2030. The growth of global infection control supplies market is attributed to the increasing incidence of hospital-acquired infections, which propel market growth.





Global Infection Control Supplies Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Advanced Sterilization Products, Systec GMBH, Ecolab, Belimed., STERUS Corporation, Cardinal Health, Getinge AB, Matachana Group, Contec Healthcare, and Pal International are among the leading companies operating in the infection control supplies market. These players focus on expanding and diversifying their market presence and acquiring a novel customer base, tapping prevailing business opportunities in the infection control supplies market. Many market players are launching innovative products with advanced features in the infection control supplies market.

In May 2021, Medline launched a new product, "ReadyPrep CHG cloths." This new product holds 40% domestic market share within two years.

In February 2023, Home Depot and Ecolab launched Ecolab Scientific Clean. The latest line of products gave both Pro and DIY customers in-store access in innovative cleaning technology.

In November 2022, Cardinal Health launched Velocare, a last-mile fulfillment solution and a supply chain network capable of reaching patients in 1-2 hours with critical products and services required for hospital-level care at home.





Growing Healthcare Industry and Outsourcing of Operations in Developing Nations to Boost Infection Control Supplies Market Growth During 2022 to 2030:

Australia records over 165,000 healthcare-associated severe infections in hospitals annually, according to the Australian Commission on Safety and Quality in Healthcare. Nosocomial infections are the most common complication in hospital patients. The Ministry of Health expected hospitals to set up a HAI management committee in China. Rise in the number of surgical procedures that require high-intensity infection prevention & control, a surge in the number of government awareness programs to ensure a high degree of infection prevention, a rise in the geriatric population, and a surge in cases of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, obesity, diabetes, cancer, and respiratory disorders are the factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market. Owing to the rising formulation of guidelines for infection control worldwide, the infection control supplies market is expected to fuel growth opportunities during the 2022-2030.

The incidence of hospital acquired infection (HAI) in India is higher as compared in Western countries. Over the past years, there has been an increase in HAIs in patients in India. The infections are caused by not following the infection control guidelines, such as hand hygiene, use of outdated technology, abuse or overuse of antibiotics, and more. These infections also lead to morbidity, mortality, and increased patient financial burden. Implementing appropriate guidelines and preventing illness with bacterial resistance rather than antibiotic treatment will help reduce the disease burden. Furthermore, according to the Australasian College for Infection Prevention and Control, approximately 165,000 hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) were diagnosed in private and public hospitals in Australia in 2018, considered one of the most common complications in hospitalized patients. HAI also contributes to a significant increase in the morbidity and mortality rate and an exponentially increasing risk of readmission within 12 months. HAI rates can be reduced significantly by implementing infection control procedures and equipment such as hygiene washers and disposable slings. Thus, the market is expected to grow during the forecasted period due to the increasing HAIs.





Global Infection Control Supplies Market: Segmental Overview

The “Infection Control Supplies Market” is segmented based on type, end-user, and geography. The market is segmented based on type into sterilization equipment, cleaning and disinfection equipment, disposable safety products, and others. The sterilization equipment segment is further segmented into heat sterilization equipment, radiation sterilization equipment, filtration sterilization equipment, consumables & accessories. By disposable safety products, the infection control supplies market is further segmented into gloves & goggles, covers & closures, face masks, surgical drapes and gowns, and others. The sterilization equipment segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during 2022–2030. Based on end users, the infection control supplies market is segmented into healthcare facilities, medical device & pharmaceutical companies, laboratories, and others. The healthcare facilities segment held the largest market share in 2022, and the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2022–2030).









