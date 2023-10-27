World Musculoskeletal Collaboration and Licensing Deals Analysis Report and Directory 2023: Unprecedented Access to Deals Signed Since 2016 by the World's Leading Life Science Companies

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Musculoskeletal Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
"Muscloskeletal Collaboration and Licensing Deals" is a comprehensive report that offers unparalleled insights into the musculoskeletal deals made by leading biopharma companies worldwide. This updated report covers musculoskeletal deals from 2016 to 2023, providing in-depth information on these agreements.
One of the key highlights of this report is its access to deal payment terms as disclosed by the parties involved. Understanding the terms of these deals is essential for gaining insights into the negotiation process and what can be expected when entering into similar agreements. While payment details are often of great interest, the report goes beyond this by delving into the specifics of how payments are triggered and rights are transferred, offering valuable insights that may not be available through press releases or databases.
The report features a comprehensive list of collaboration and licensing deals announced since 2016, including financial terms wherever possible. It also provides links to online copies of actual licensing contract documents submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) by companies and their partners.
To help readers navigate the content, the initial chapters provide an introduction to musculoskeletal dealmaking and an analysis of trends in this field. Subsequent chapters cover financial deal terms in musculoskeletal agreements, the top 25 most active biopharma companies in musculoskeletal dealmaking, and a detailed review of musculoskeletal deals with available contract documents since 2016.
Additionally, the report includes a directory of musculoskeletal deals organized by therapeutic target, along with numerous tables and figures that illustrate trends and activities in musculoskeletal dealmaking over the specified period.
For easy reference, a comprehensive deal directory is provided, organized alphabetically by company and technology type. Each deal title includes a weblink to access an online version of the deal record and, when available, the contract document, offering convenient and on-demand access to these documents.
Key benefits
Musculoskeletal Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:
- Understand deal trends since 2016
- Browse musculoskeletal collaboration and licensing deals
- Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions
- Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties
- Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type
- Leading deals by value
- Most active dealmakers
- Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction
- Access contract documents - insights into deal structures
- Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
- Save hundreds of hours of research time
Musculoskeletal Collaboration and Licensing Deals includes:
- Trends in musculoskeletal dealmaking in the biopharma industry
- Overview of collaboration and licensing deal structure
- Directory of musculoskeletal deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology
- The leading musculoskeletal deals by value
- Most active musculoskeletal licensing dealmakers
Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in musculoskeletal dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Musculoskeletal partnering over the years
2.3. Musculoskeletal partnering by deal type
2.4. Musculoskeletal partnering by industry sector
2.5. Musculoskeletal partnering by stage of development
2.6. Musculoskeletal partnering by technology type
2.7. Musculoskeletal partnering by therapeutic indication
Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for musculoskeletal partnering
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Disclosed financials terms for musculoskeletal partnering
3.3. Musculoskeletal partnering headline values
3.4. Musculoskeletal deal upfront payments
3.5. Musculoskeletal deal milestone payments
3.6. Musculoskeletal royalty rates
Chapter 4 - Leading musculoskeletal deals and dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active in musculoskeletal partnering
4.3. List of most active dealmakers in musculoskeletal
4.4. Top musculoskeletal deals by value
Chapter 5 - Musculoskeletal contract document directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Musculoskeletal partnering deals where contract document available
Chapter 6 - Musculoskeletal dealmaking by therapeutic target
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Deals by musculoskeletal therapeutic target
Deal Directory
Deal directory - Musculoskeletal deals by company A-Z 2016 to 2023
Deal directory - Musculoskeletal deals by technology type 2016 to 2023
Deal type definitions
Table of figures
Figure 1: Musculoskeletal partnering since 2016
Figure 2: Musculoskeletal partnering by deal type since 2016
Figure 3: Musculoskeletal partnering by industry sector since 2016
Figure 4: Musculoskeletal partnering by stage of development since 2016
Figure 5: Musculoskeletal partnering by technology type since 2016
Figure 6: Musculoskeletal partnering by indication since 2016
Figure 7: Musculoskeletal deals with a headline value
Figure 8: Musculoskeletal deals with upfront payment values
Figure 9: Musculoskeletal deals with milestone payment
Figure 10: Musculoskeletal deals with royalty rates
Figure 11: Active musculoskeletal dealmaking activity since 2016
Figure 12: Top musculoskeletal deals by value since 2016
Companies Mentioned
- 3D-Side
- 3SBio
- A2A Pharmaceuticals
- Aavis Pharmaceuticals
- Abarca
- Abbvie
- AbCellera
- AC Bioscience
- Accenture
- Actigraph
- Activbody
- Active Implants
- Adaptive Health
- Additive Orthopaedics
- Advanced Human Imaging
- AdventHealth
- Affinia Therapeutics
- AGC Asahi Glass
- AgNovos Healthcare
- AgomAb Therapeutics
- Akashi Therapeutics
- AKL Research and Development
- AlfaMed
- Aligos Therapeutics
- AliMed
- Alkem Laboratories
- Allergan
- AlloSource
- Almirall
- Alpine Immune Sciences
- Altamira Bio
- Altasciences
- Alvogen
- Alvotech
- Ambry Genetics
- Amedica
- Amend Surgical
- American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine
- Amgen
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals
- AMRA
- AMRA Medical
- Anagenesis Biotechnologies
- Analysis Group
- AnaMar
- Angelini Pharma
- Angers University
- Anika Therapeutics
- ANI Pharmaceuticals
- Antares Pharma
- Antibe Therapeutics
- Apexigen
- Apple
- Apsen Farmacutica
- Aptahem
- Aptorum Group
- Aralez Pharmaceuticals
- Aratana Therapeutics
- Aravive Biologics
- argenx
- ARK Crystal
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
- Arthrex
- Arthrosi Therapeutics
- Artialis
- Asahi Kasei
- Ascendis Pharma
- AskAt
- Asklepios Biopharmaceutical
- Assertio Therapeutics
- Astellas Pharma
- AstraZeneca
- Athrotech
- Atnahs Pharma
- Audentes Therapeutics
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
- Australian Research Council
- Autotelic BIO
- Avalere Health
- Avanos Medical
- Aveta Biomics
- AveXis
- Avidity Biosciences
- Avion Pharmaceuticals
- AWB Schraubtechnik und Industriebedarf
- Axovant Gene Therapies
- Azellon Cell Therapeutics
- Aziyo Biologics
- Back-A-Line
- Bacterin International
- Baebies
- Bamboo Therapeutics
- Bauerfeind
- Baxalta
- Bayer
- Baylor College of Medicine
- Bazis NN
- BC Platforms
- Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical
- Benitec Biopharma
- Berg
- BGI
- BillionToOne
- Bio-Thera Solutions
- BioAge Labs
- BioCanRx
- Biocomposites
- Biogen
- BioGen Medical
- Biohaven Pharmaceuticals
- BioInvent
- BioMarin Pharmaceutical
- BioMed X Innovation Center
- BionX Medical Technologies
- BioPharma Forest
- Bioqube Ventures
- Bioservo Technologies
- Biosolution
- Biosplice
- Bioventus
- BioVinc
- Bison & Rose
- Blue Belt Technologies
- Blueprint Medicines
- Bodycad
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Bone Biologics
- Bone Therapeutics
- Brickell Biotech
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- BRM Extremities
- BSN Medical
- Burke Therapeutics
- c-LEcta
- California Institute for Biomedical Research
- California Institute for Regenerative Medicine
- Calimmune
- Calliditas Therapeutics
- Camargo Pharmaceutical Services
- Camber Spine Technologies
- Can-Fite BioPharma
- CANbridge Pharmaceuticals
- Cantargia
- Capricor Therapeutics
- Capsigen
- CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield
- Carlsmed
- Carna BioSciences
- CartiHeal
- Cartiva
- CAS
- Casper Pharma
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
- cbdMD
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Celgene
- Celltech
- Cellthera Pharma
- Cell Therapy Catapult
- Celltrion
- Cellular Biomedicine
- Cel Sci
- Centinel Spine
- Centogene
- Cerhum
