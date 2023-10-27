World Musculoskeletal Collaboration and Licensing Deals Analysis Report and Directory 2023: Unprecedented Access to Deals Signed Since 2016 by the World's Leading Life Science Companies

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Musculoskeletal Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Muscloskeletal Collaboration and Licensing Deals" is a comprehensive report that offers unparalleled insights into the musculoskeletal deals made by leading biopharma companies worldwide. This updated report covers musculoskeletal deals from 2016 to 2023, providing in-depth information on these agreements.

One of the key highlights of this report is its access to deal payment terms as disclosed by the parties involved. Understanding the terms of these deals is essential for gaining insights into the negotiation process and what can be expected when entering into similar agreements. While payment details are often of great interest, the report goes beyond this by delving into the specifics of how payments are triggered and rights are transferred, offering valuable insights that may not be available through press releases or databases.

The report features a comprehensive list of collaboration and licensing deals announced since 2016, including financial terms wherever possible. It also provides links to online copies of actual licensing contract documents submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) by companies and their partners.

To help readers navigate the content, the initial chapters provide an introduction to musculoskeletal dealmaking and an analysis of trends in this field. Subsequent chapters cover financial deal terms in musculoskeletal agreements, the top 25 most active biopharma companies in musculoskeletal dealmaking, and a detailed review of musculoskeletal deals with available contract documents since 2016.

Additionally, the report includes a directory of musculoskeletal deals organized by therapeutic target, along with numerous tables and figures that illustrate trends and activities in musculoskeletal dealmaking over the specified period.

For easy reference, a comprehensive deal directory is provided, organized alphabetically by company and technology type. Each deal title includes a weblink to access an online version of the deal record and, when available, the contract document, offering convenient and on-demand access to these documents.

Key benefits

Musculoskeletal Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:

Understand deal trends since 2016

Browse musculoskeletal collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Musculoskeletal Collaboration and Licensing Deals includes:

Trends in musculoskeletal dealmaking in the biopharma industry

Overview of collaboration and licensing deal structure

Directory of musculoskeletal deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology

The leading musculoskeletal deals by value

Most active musculoskeletal licensing dealmakers

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in musculoskeletal dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Musculoskeletal partnering over the years

2.3. Musculoskeletal partnering by deal type

2.4. Musculoskeletal partnering by industry sector

2.5. Musculoskeletal partnering by stage of development

2.6. Musculoskeletal partnering by technology type

2.7. Musculoskeletal partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for musculoskeletal partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for musculoskeletal partnering

3.3. Musculoskeletal partnering headline values

3.4. Musculoskeletal deal upfront payments

3.5. Musculoskeletal deal milestone payments

3.6. Musculoskeletal royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading musculoskeletal deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in musculoskeletal partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in musculoskeletal

4.4. Top musculoskeletal deals by value



Chapter 5 - Musculoskeletal contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Musculoskeletal partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Musculoskeletal dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by musculoskeletal therapeutic target



Deal Directory

Deal directory - Musculoskeletal deals by company A-Z 2016 to 2023

Deal directory - Musculoskeletal deals by technology type 2016 to 2023

Deal type definitions



Table of figures

Figure 1: Musculoskeletal partnering since 2016

Figure 2: Musculoskeletal partnering by deal type since 2016

Figure 3: Musculoskeletal partnering by industry sector since 2016

Figure 4: Musculoskeletal partnering by stage of development since 2016

Figure 5: Musculoskeletal partnering by technology type since 2016

Figure 6: Musculoskeletal partnering by indication since 2016

Figure 7: Musculoskeletal deals with a headline value

Figure 8: Musculoskeletal deals with upfront payment values

Figure 9: Musculoskeletal deals with milestone payment

Figure 10: Musculoskeletal deals with royalty rates

Figure 11: Active musculoskeletal dealmaking activity since 2016

Figure 12: Top musculoskeletal deals by value since 2016





Companies Mentioned





3D-Side

3SBio

A2A Pharmaceuticals

Aavis Pharmaceuticals

Abarca

Abbvie

AbCellera

AC Bioscience

Accenture

Actigraph

Activbody

Active Implants

Adaptive Health

Additive Orthopaedics

Advanced Human Imaging

AdventHealth

Affinia Therapeutics

AGC Asahi Glass

AgNovos Healthcare

AgomAb Therapeutics

Akashi Therapeutics

AKL Research and Development

AlfaMed

Aligos Therapeutics

AliMed

Alkem Laboratories

Allergan

AlloSource

Almirall

Alpine Immune Sciences

Altamira Bio

Altasciences

Alvogen

Alvotech

Ambry Genetics

Amedica

Amend Surgical

American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine

Amgen

Amneal Pharmaceuticals

AMRA

AMRA Medical

Anagenesis Biotechnologies

Analysis Group

AnaMar

Angelini Pharma

Angers University

Anika Therapeutics

ANI Pharmaceuticals

Antares Pharma

Antibe Therapeutics

Apexigen

Apple

Apsen Farmacutica

Aptahem

Aptorum Group

Aralez Pharmaceuticals

Aratana Therapeutics

Aravive Biologics

argenx

ARK Crystal

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arthrex

Arthrosi Therapeutics

Artialis

Asahi Kasei

Ascendis Pharma

AskAt

Asklepios Biopharmaceutical

Assertio Therapeutics

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Athrotech

Atnahs Pharma

Audentes Therapeutics

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Australian Research Council

Autotelic BIO

Avalere Health

Avanos Medical

Aveta Biomics

AveXis

Avidity Biosciences

Avion Pharmaceuticals

AWB Schraubtechnik und Industriebedarf

Axovant Gene Therapies

Azellon Cell Therapeutics

Aziyo Biologics

Back-A-Line

Bacterin International

Baebies

Bamboo Therapeutics

Bauerfeind

Baxalta

Bayer

Baylor College of Medicine

Bazis NN

BC Platforms

Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical

Benitec Biopharma

Berg

BGI

BillionToOne

Bio-Thera Solutions

BioAge Labs

BioCanRx

Biocomposites

Biogen

BioGen Medical

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals

BioInvent

BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMed X Innovation Center

BionX Medical Technologies

BioPharma Forest

Bioqube Ventures

Bioservo Technologies

Biosolution

Biosplice

Bioventus

BioVinc

Bison & Rose

Blue Belt Technologies

Blueprint Medicines

Bodycad

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bone Biologics

Bone Therapeutics

Brickell Biotech

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Bristol-Myers Squibb

BRM Extremities

BSN Medical

Burke Therapeutics

c-LEcta

California Institute for Biomedical Research

California Institute for Regenerative Medicine

Calimmune

Calliditas Therapeutics

Camargo Pharmaceutical Services

Camber Spine Technologies

Can-Fite BioPharma

CANbridge Pharmaceuticals

Cantargia

Capricor Therapeutics

Capsigen

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

Carlsmed

Carna BioSciences

CartiHeal

Cartiva

CAS

Casper Pharma

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

cbdMD

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Celgene

Celltech

Cellthera Pharma

Cell Therapy Catapult

Celltrion

Cellular Biomedicine

Cel Sci

Centinel Spine

Centogene

Cerhum





