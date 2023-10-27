Global Dermatology Collaboration and Licensing Deals and Agreements Analysis Report 2023 with Directory of Dermatology Deal Records Signed Since 2016

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dermatology Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Dermatology Collaboration and Licensing Deals" is a comprehensive report that offers unparalleled insights into dermatology deals made by leading biopharma companies globally. This updated report covers dermatology deals from 2016 to 2023, providing detailed information on these agreements.

A significant feature of this report is its access to deal payment terms as disclosed by the parties involved. Having insights into these terms is crucial for understanding the negotiation process and what can be expected when entering into similar agreements. While payment details are of great interest, the report goes further by providing specifics on how payments are triggered and rights are transferred. This information is often not readily available through press releases or databases.

The report features a comprehensive list of collaboration and licensing deals announced since 2016, including financial terms wherever possible. It also provides links to online copies of actual licensing contract documents submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) by companies and their partners.

To help readers navigate the content, the initial chapters provide an introduction to dermatology dealmaking and an analysis of trends in this field. Subsequent chapters cover financial deal terms in dermatology agreements, the top 25 most active biopharma companies in dermatology dealmaking, and a detailed review of dermatology deals with available contract documents since 2016.

Additionally, the report includes a directory of dermatology deals organized by therapeutic target, along with numerous tables and figures that illustrate trends and activities in dermatology dealmaking over the specified period.

For ease of reference, a comprehensive deal directory is provided, organized alphabetically by company and technology type. Each deal title includes a weblink to access an online version of the deal record and, when available, the contract document, offering convenient and on-demand access to these documen

Key benefits

Dermatology Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:

Understand deal trends since 2016

Browse dermatology collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Dermatology Collaboration and Licensing Deals includes:

Trends in dermatology dealmaking in the biopharma industry

Overview of collaboration and licensing deal structure

Directory of dermatology deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology

The leading dermatology deals by value

Most active dermatology licensing dealmakers

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in dermatology dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Dermatology partnering over the years

2.3. Dermatology partnering by deal type

2.4. Dermatology partnering by industry sector

2.5. Dermatology partnering by stage of development

2.6. Dermatology partnering by technology type

2.7. Dermatology partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for dermatology partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for dermatology partnering

3.3. Dermatology partnering headline values

3.4. Dermatology deal upfront payments

3.5. Dermatology deal milestone payments

3.6. Dermatology royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading dermatology deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in dermatology partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in dermatology

4.4. Top dermatology deals by value



Chapter 5 - Dermatology contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Dermatology partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Dermatology dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by dermatology therapeutic target

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qgj12s

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.