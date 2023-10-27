COVID-19 Pandemic and Rising Raw Material Costs Challenge Handbag Manufacturers

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Handbag & Purse Manufacturing - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Demand for global handbag manufacturers has decreased in 2023 due to uncertain macroeconomic conditions. As discretionary goods, handbag products have seen reduced consumer demand during periods of economic uncertainty, resulting in a 2.3% decline in industry revenue over the past five years.

Industry revenue is projected to reach $161.6 billion in 2023, with an estimated 0.9% increase. The pandemic has also led to rising raw material costs, impacting industry profitability.

Operators in the Global Handbag and Purse Manufacturing industry produce handbags, purses, wallets, and other accessories, as well as luggage and smaller-sized leather containers.

This report provides insights into the industry's scope, size, disposition, and growth, along with key sensitivities and success factors. It also includes a five-year industry forecast, growth rates, and an analysis of key industry players and their market shares.

As the industry navigates economic challenges, manufacturers are closely monitoring conditions and consumer behavior to drive future growth.

