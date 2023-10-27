Global Lung Cancer Diagnostics Strategic Research Report 2023: Imaging Tests Segment and US Leads, Molecular Tests Category and Asia-Pacific to Witness Growth

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lung Cancer Diagnostics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2030



The global market for Lung Cancer Diagnostics estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Additionally, the dataset segments the market into various diagnostic methods, such as Imaging Tests, Sputum Cytology, Molecular Tests, Biopsy, and Other Tests, providing sales analysis for each category. It also delves into specific types of lung cancer, including Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and Small-Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC), as well as the end-users of these diagnostic services, including Hospital Laboratories, Cancer Research Institutes, and Other End-Uses.

Imaging Tests, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.4% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Sputum Cytology segment is estimated at 7.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The dataset also includes historical data for the years 2014 through 2021, offering insights into the market's growth over time. It further provides a 16-year perspective for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030, with a percentage breakdown of value sales by geographic region, allowing for a comprehensive understanding of the global Lung Cancer Diagnostics market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $675 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.3% CAGR



The Lung Cancer Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$675 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

This dataset provides a detailed analysis of the global Lung Cancer Diagnostics market. It includes recent, current, and future assessments of the market's performance across various geographic regions, such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The analysis is presented in terms of annual sales in US$ Thousand for the years 2022 through 2030, along with corresponding percentage Compound Annual Growth Rates (% CAGR).

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Early Detection of Lung Cancer Takes Precedence, Driving the Demand for Lung Cancer Diagnostics

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer - The More Prominent of the Two Lung Cancer Types

Imaging Tests Segment Dominates the Market, Molecular Tests Category to Witness High Growth

US Leads the Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

Lung Cancer Diagnostics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Prevalence and Incidence of Lung Cancer to Push the Demand for Early Diagnoses

Age-Standardized Lung Cancer Rates for Select Countries

Age-Standardized Lung Cancer Rates in Men for Select Countries

Age Standardized Lung Cancer Rates in Women for Select Countries

Lung Cancer-Specific Biomarkers to Spur Market Growth

Select Lung Cancer Biomarkers

New Potential Biomarker for Early Stage Lung Cancer Identified in a Recent NCI Study (2019)

Advancements and Research Initiatives in Lung Cancer Diagnostics Space

EFIRM Test for Detection of Lung Cancer-related EGFR Mutations in NSCLC Patients

A Glance at Select Recent Launches of Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests

New Product Launches/Approvals in the Lung Cancer Diagnostics

Recent Approvals

Liquid Biopsies Grow in Value as a Diagnostic Tool Supporting Therapy Decisions in NSCLCs

Effervescent Rate of New Innovations & Product Development Will Make Liquid Biopsy a Readily Available Option for Patients in the Coming Years

High Cigarette Consumption/Rise in Prevalence of Smoking Increases the Incidence of Lung Cancer

Cigarette Consumption Per Year Per Person Across Select Countries: 2016

Top 15 Countries with the Highest Smoking Rates: 2015

Increasing Number of Awareness Programs for Lung Cancer and Symptoms

Growing Availability of Government/Private Funding for R&D to Develop Lung Cancer Diagnostics

National Cancer Institute Research Funding for Lung Cancer in US$ Million for the Years 2014 through 2017

Aging Demographics & Unhealthy Lifestyles Raise the Risk of Cancer

Cancer Prone Sites based on Age

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

