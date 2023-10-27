Global Fiber Drums Strategic Business Report 2023-2030 with Focus on Key Players Such as CDF Corp, C.L. Smith Co, Fibrestar Drums, & JohnPac

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fiber Drums - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Fiber Drums Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2030
The global market for Fiber Drums estimated at US$681.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The report presents a 16-year perspective, indicating the percentage breakdown of value sales for various regions for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030. The analysis covers different types of Fiber Drums, including Below 25 Gallons, 25-50 Gallons, 50-75 Gallons, and Above 75 Gallons, as well as various materials like Metal, Fiber, Plastic, and Other Types. It also delves into specific end-use applications such as Chemical, Food & Beverage, Pharma/Cosmetic, Petrochemical/Lubricant, and Other Applications.
Below 25 Gallons, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$126.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the 25-50 Gallons segment is estimated at 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $183.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR
The Fiber Drums market in the U.S. is estimated at US$183.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$187.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
In the report, it provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Fiber Drums market across various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. It includes an independent analysis of annual sales in US$ Thousand for the years 2022 through 2030 and calculates the % CAGR. Additionally, it offers a historic review of sales data from 2014 through 2021 with % CAGR.
For each section, the report provides insights into the past, current, and future trends in Fiber Drum sales, offering valuable market intelligence for businesses and stakeholders in the industry.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Fiber Drums Market Faces the Music with Knock-on Effect of COVID-19 Pandemic
- Pandemic Impact on the Packaging Industry, One of the Key End-Uses of Fiber Drums
- Fiber Drums - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- An Introduction to Drums and Fiber Drums
- Benefits of Fiber Drums
- Applications
- Regulations
- Global Fiber Drums Market Marches Ahead to Rhythmic Drumbeat: Market Prospects & Outlook
- Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Segmental Analysis
- World Fiber Drums Market by Capacity (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Below 25 Gallons, 25-50 Gallons, 50-75 Gallons, and Above 75 Gallons
- World Fiber Drums Market by Closure Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Metal Closure, Fiber Closure, Plastic Closure, and Other Closure Types
- World Fiber Drums Market by Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Chemical, Food & Beverage, Pharma / Cosmetic, Petrochemical / Lubricant, and Other Applications
- Regional Analysis
- World Fiber Drums Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)
- World Fiber Drums Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Fiber Drums Offer Innumerable Benefits for Businesses
- Factors Influencing Packaging Industry & Implications for Fiber Drums
- Fiber Drums to Change Protective Packaging Game with Versatility & Protective Storage Advantages
- Dumping System for Fiberboard Drums
- Environmental Benefit of Using Fiber Products
- Rise of E-Commerce & Packaging Demand: The Power of Two for Fiber Drums
- Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period 2017-2023
- Leading Retail E-Commerce Countries Worldwide: Ranked by Sales in $ Billion for 2019E
- Favorable Demographics Strengthen Market Prospects
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
- Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050
- Urban Sprawl Encourages a Positive Tide
- World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050P
- Sustained Demand for Food and Beverages Leading to Increased Farm Productivity Instigates Robust Demand
- Global Food Scenario: Key Facts
- Global Crop Production by Crop Type (in Million Metric Tons): 2017-2020
- Food Demand Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027
- Manufacturing Sector to Remain an Important Consumer: Fiber Drums offer Protection to Products
- Established Use Case in Chemicals and Petrochemicals Sector Augurs Well
- Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$ Billion) for 2015-2021
- Pharmaceutical Industry: A Promising Application for Fiber Drum Packaging
- Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
- Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries for 2018
- Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Demand for Fiber Drums in Packaging
- Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
- Rapid Growth of Generic Drugs to Drive Demand
- Global Generic Drugs Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2019, 2022 & 2025
- Increasing Sales of OTC Drugs Presents Opportunity for Pharma Packaging Makers
- Global OTC Drugs Market Breakdown by Product (in %): 2020E
- Contract Packaging Trend Augurs Well for Fiber Drums Used in Pharma Packaging
