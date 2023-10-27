Global Integrated Passive Devices (IPD) Market Intelligence Report 2023-2030: Miniaturization Trend and High Performance Devices Fuel Demand

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Integrated Passive Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Integrated Passive Devices Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2030



The global market for Integrated Passive Devices estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The report break down aspects such as materials (Silicon, Glass, Other Materials), wireless technologies (WLAN, Cellular, GPS, Bluetooth, Other Wireless Technologies), applications (EMS & EMI Protection, RF IPD, LED Lighting, Other Applications), and end-uses (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Communications, Aerospace & Defense, Other End-Uses).

Silicon, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.6% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Glass segment is estimated at 8.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $361.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR



The Integrated Passive Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$361.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$336 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

This report also provides an extensive analysis of the global market for integrated passive devices (IPDs) and related materials and technologies. The data covers various aspects, including annual sales figures in US$ Thousand for the years 2014 through 2030, percentage Compound Annual Growth Rates (% CAGR), and geographic region-wise breakdowns, such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 7.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR.

This report also provides exclusive access to information about competitors like Infineon Technologies AG, Molex LLC, amongst others.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Semiconductor Trends for Specific End-Use Categories

COVID-19 Pandemic Storm Warrants New Strategies to Help Semiconductor Leaders Secure New Lease of Life

Falling Consumer Confidence Impacts Sales of Automotive and Consumer Electronics

Industrial Activity Remains Subdued Amidst the Pandemic

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Impact of COVID-19 on IPDs in the Electronics and Semiconductors Industry

Sustainable Strategies of Manufacturers to Counter Supply Chain Issues

An Introduction to Integrated Passive Devices

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Silicon-based IPDs Lead Global Market

Developing Regions Promise High Growth

Competition

Integrated Passive Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for IPDs from Consumer Electronics Industry

Global Opportunity for Consumer Electronics (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

IPD Usage in Electronic Assembly

Miniaturization Trend and High Performance Devices Fuel Demand for IPDs

Rising Smartphone Adoption Strengthens Demand for IPDs

Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021

Smartphone Adoption Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021

Apple to Adopt IPDs in 3nm 2022 iDevices to Boost Battery Size

Growing Complexity of Vehicle Electronics Fuel Demand for IPDs

Automotive Electronics as a Percentage (%) of Vehicle Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030

Average Value of In-Vehicle Electronics Per Vehicle (In US$) for the Years 2018, 2025 & 2030

Market to Benefit from the Rising Use of Automotive Infotainment Systems

World Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market by Product (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Infotainment & Navigation, Information Display, Instrument Cluster, Telematics, HUD, and Other Products

Growing Reliability of In-Car Internet & Networking to Fuel Demand for Infotainment Systems

Advanced On-Board Infotainment Systems Make Their Way Into the Market

COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Automotive Industry

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Robust Outlook for EVs Opens New Avenues of Growth for IPDs Market

Global Electric Vehicle Sales % Change in 2020

Global Electric Passenger Car Stock (In Million Units) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2025P

5G Network Adoption to Spur Need for IPDs

5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022

Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology for 2019 and 2025

Rising Use of IPDs in Wearable Devices Augurs Well for the Market

Global Wearable Electronics Market Breakdown of Unit Sales (in %) by Region (2018 & 2022)

Global Wearables Shipments Breakdown (in %) by Product for 2020 & 2024

LED Lighting: A Prominent Application

Global LED Lighting Market in US$ Million by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027

Adoption of Smart Home Automation Solutions Spur Demand for IPDs

Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Integrated Passive Components Play a Vital Role in PCB Board Technology Development

Research Focus on Integration of Passive Components in 3D Configurations

Chipset Specific IPDs for IoT Applications

Role of Photosensitive Glass Ceramics in Enabling High-Performance RF Devices

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 39 Featured)

Infineon Technologies AG

Molex LLC

Bourns, Inc.

M/A-COM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.

Koa Speer Electronics, Inc.

Darfon Electronics Corporation

Johanson Technology, Inc.

Global Communication Semiconductors, LLC

3D Glass Solutions, Inc.

Corry Micronics, Inc.

Fraunhofer Institute for Reliability and Microintegration IZM

Allied Components International

Maxtena, Inc.

KYOCERA AVX Components Corporation

JCET Group

