SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions
SSH Communications Security Plc. has yesterday received the following notification:
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Teemu Tunkelo
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj
LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 41800/5/5
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-10-26
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008270
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 502 Unit price: 1.35 EUR
(2): Volume: 2350 Unit price: 1.35 EUR
(3): Volume: 1120 Unit price: 1.35 EUR
(4): Volume: 6 Unit price: 1.35 EUR
(5): Volume: 3000 Unit price: 1.36 EUR
(6): Volume: 22 Unit price: 1.37 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(6): Volume: 7000 Volume weighted average price: 1.35435 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552
