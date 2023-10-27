SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions

SSH Communications Security Plc. has yesterday received the following notification:

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Teemu Tunkelo

Position: Chief Executive Officer



Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj

LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 41800/5/5

Transaction date: 2023-10-26

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008270

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 502 Unit price: 1.35 EUR

(2): Volume: 2350 Unit price: 1.35 EUR

(3): Volume: 1120 Unit price: 1.35 EUR

(4): Volume: 6 Unit price: 1.35 EUR

(5): Volume: 3000 Unit price: 1.36 EUR

(6): Volume: 22 Unit price: 1.37 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(6): Volume: 7000 Volume weighted average price: 1.35435 EUR





For further information, please contact:

Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552





