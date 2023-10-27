United States Doughnut Stores Market 2023: Brand Recognition and Greater Product Offerings have Driven Industry Growth

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Doughnut Stores in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Doughnut Stores industry is running rings around its competition in the food service sector as major doughnut chains expand their menu offerings well beyond doughnuts. Both increased consumer confidence and consumer spending have facilitated individual spending on small luxuries, such as coffee and doughnuts.

In 2020, doughnut stores, along with the broader food service sector, saw revenue decline as a result of mandatory shutdowns and restrictions to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. However, restrictions on the food sector have eased since 2021 and so too has consumer demand for food outside of the home, benefiting the industry. As a result, industry revenue is expected to increase an annualized 0.7% to $7.4 billion over the five years to 2023. In 2023 alone, industry revenue is forecast to grow 0.8% as inflationary pressures raise doughnut prices.

This industry is comprised of establishments that primarily prepare or serve doughnuts. Purchases may be consumed on-site, taken out or delivered. A doughnut is usually sweet, deep-fried flour dough that has been shaped into a ring or sphere. Some contain fillings, such as jam or custard, and some have toppings, such as frosting or sprinkles.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

