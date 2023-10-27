Oncology Drugs Market Set to Hit $347.3 Billion by 2032 Driven by Rising Cancer Prevalence: Persistence Market Research

New York, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide oncology drugs market is poised to achieve a market worth of $202.9 billion in 2022, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% to attain $347.3 billion by 2032.



Cancer, ranking as the third leading cause of death worldwide, follows cardiovascular, parasitic, and infectious diseases. Chemoprevention, involving synthetic or natural compounds, aims to inhibit or prevent carcinogenesis. Cancer treatment encompasses surgery, radiation, and pharmaceuticals. Surgery is the primary approach for early-stage cancer, while radiation therapy complements surgical procedures for localized treatment. Pharmaceutical drugs, including chemotherapy (CTX), are administered for their cytotoxic effects.

As of January 2023, the American Cancer Society reports an anticipated 28.0% increase in cancer patients in the U.S., reaching approximately 1,958,310 by the year's end. Oncology drugs primarily target reducing cancer cell count, tumor size, and symptom alleviation.

The global cancer drug market is thriving due to heightened public awareness about advanced cancer therapies. Increased investments by pharmaceutical companies in novel cancer drug research and development are expected to open new growth opportunities in the near future.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2022 US$ 202.9 Billion Estimated Revenue 2023 US$ 347.3 Billion Growth Rate - CAGR 5.5% Forecast Period 2022-2032 No. of Pages 406 Pages Market Segmentation By Drug Class, By Route of Administration, By Indication, By Distribution Channel, By Region Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa Companies Covered GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca plc, AbbVie, Pfizer Inc., Amgen Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (Celgene Corp), Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi S.A, Bayer AG and Others

Oncology Drugs Market Drivers

The oncology drugs market is driven by a variety of factors that are shaping its growth and development. These drivers include:

Rising Cancer Incidence: The primary driver of the oncology drugs market is the increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide. As the number of cancer cases continues to grow, the demand for effective oncology drugs to treat various types of cancer is also on the rise.

With an aging population, the incidence of cancer tends to increase. Elderly individuals are at a higher risk of developing cancer, which contributes to the demand for oncology drugs.

With an aging population, the incidence of cancer tends to increase. Elderly individuals are at a higher risk of developing cancer, which contributes to the demand for oncology drugs. Advancements in Research: Ongoing research and development in the field of oncology have led to the discovery of innovative drugs and therapies. These advancements offer new treatment options and improve patient outcomes.

Ongoing research and development in the field of oncology have led to the discovery of innovative drugs and therapies. These advancements offer new treatment options and improve patient outcomes. Personalized Medicine: Tailoring cancer treatment to the genetic makeup of individual patients has become more prevalent. This personalized approach is made possible through genetic testing and targeted therapies, driving the market's growth.

Tailoring cancer treatment to the genetic makeup of individual patients has become more prevalent. This personalized approach is made possible through genetic testing and targeted therapies, driving the market's growth. Biotechnology Advancements: Biotechnology has played a pivotal role in developing biologics and immunotherapies for cancer treatment. Monoclonal antibodies and other biotech innovations have expanded the range of available oncology drugs.

Biotechnology has played a pivotal role in developing biologics and immunotherapies for cancer treatment. Monoclonal antibodies and other biotech innovations have expanded the range of available oncology drugs. Increasing Healthcare Expenditure: Growing healthcare budgets in many countries, along with insurance coverage, enable more patients to access expensive oncology drugs. This increased affordability drives market growth.

Growing healthcare budgets in many countries, along with insurance coverage, enable more patients to access expensive oncology drugs. This increased affordability drives market growth. Combination Therapies: The use of combination therapies, which involve multiple drugs or treatment modalities, is becoming more common in cancer treatment. This approach can enhance treatment efficacy and is driving market growth.

The use of combination therapies, which involve multiple drugs or treatment modalities, is becoming more common in cancer treatment. This approach can enhance treatment efficacy and is driving market growth. Patient Advocacy Groups: Cancer patient advocacy groups and organizations are raising awareness, pushing for better treatments, and influencing policy changes, which can accelerate market growth.

Cancer patient advocacy groups and organizations are raising awareness, pushing for better treatments, and influencing policy changes, which can accelerate market growth. Increasing Cancer Screenings: Improved cancer screening programs and early detection efforts contribute to the identification of more cancer cases, leading to higher demand for oncology drugs.



Significant Advantages for Stakeholders

1. This report offers an intricate quantitative examination of ongoing oncology drugs market trends and forecasts spanning from 2022 to 2032. This analysis aids in the identification of prevailing market opportunities.

2. The comprehensive market analysis delves into various regions, offering insights that enable stakeholders to develop region-specific strategies, fostering a deeper understanding of current trends.

3. A thorough examination of the factors propelling and impeding the global oncology drugs market's growth is included in this report.

4. The forecasts presented in this report are the result of a comprehensive analysis of current trends and future market potential, projecting market value from 2022 to 2032.

5. Extensive regional analyses provide insights to empower companies in crafting strategic business initiatives.

6. Market leaders within this industry are featured and subjected to detailed strategy analyses in this report, contributing to a better grasp of the competitive landscape within the oncology drugs market.

Oncology Drugs Market Trends and Latest Developments

The oncology drugs market is dynamic, with several trends and recent developments shaping its landscape. Here are some in-depth trends and developments in this field:

Immunotherapy Dominance: Immunotherapy has revolutionized cancer treatment. Immune checkpoint inhibitors, CAR-T cell therapies, and other immunotherapies have gained prominence, offering promising outcomes for various cancers. Ongoing research focuses on expanding their applications.

Immunotherapy has revolutionized cancer treatment. Immune checkpoint inhibitors, CAR-T cell therapies, and other immunotherapies have gained prominence, offering promising outcomes for various cancers. Ongoing research focuses on expanding their applications. Precision Medicine: Tailoring treatment to a patient's genetic profile is a key trend. Advances in genomics and molecular diagnostics enable the identification of specific genetic mutations, allowing for targeted therapies and minimizing side effects.

Tailoring treatment to a patient's genetic profile is a key trend. Advances in genomics and molecular diagnostics enable the identification of specific genetic mutations, allowing for targeted therapies and minimizing side effects. Biomarker-Driven Therapies: Biomarker-based treatments are increasingly common. Drugs are developed to target specific biomarkers or mutations, leading to more effective and less toxic therapies.

Biomarker-based treatments are increasingly common. Drugs are developed to target specific biomarkers or mutations, leading to more effective and less toxic therapies. Combination Therapies: Many oncology drugs are now used in combination, such as chemotherapy and immunotherapy or targeted therapies. This approach enhances treatment efficacy and is a growing trend.

Many oncology drugs are now used in combination, such as chemotherapy and immunotherapy or targeted therapies. This approach enhances treatment efficacy and is a growing trend. Oral Oncology Drugs: The shift from intravenous to oral oncology drugs is improving patient convenience and adherence. It's also changing the way healthcare providers and patients approach cancer treatment.

The shift from intravenous to oral oncology drugs is improving patient convenience and adherence. It's also changing the way healthcare providers and patients approach cancer treatment. CAR-T Cell Therapies: Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapies continue to advance, offering remarkable results for certain blood cancers. Research is ongoing to broaden their applicability.

Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapies continue to advance, offering remarkable results for certain blood cancers. Research is ongoing to broaden their applicability. Liquid Biopsies: Non-invasive liquid biopsies are increasingly used to detect cancer and monitor treatment responses. They provide a less invasive and quicker alternative to traditional tissue biopsies.

Non-invasive liquid biopsies are increasingly used to detect cancer and monitor treatment responses. They provide a less invasive and quicker alternative to traditional tissue biopsies. Rare Cancers and Orphan Drugs: Specialized treatments for rare cancers are being developed, supported by regulatory incentives and orphan drug designations.

Specialized treatments for rare cancers are being developed, supported by regulatory incentives and orphan drug designations. Patient-Centric Care: Patient-focused care, including shared decision-making and addressing quality of life, is gaining importance in oncology. Supportive care, palliative care, and survivorship programs are evolving.

Patient-focused care, including shared decision-making and addressing quality of life, is gaining importance in oncology. Supportive care, palliative care, and survivorship programs are evolving. AI and Machine Learning: Artificial intelligence and machine learning are used to analyze vast datasets, aiding in drug discovery, patient stratification, and treatment optimization.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are used to analyze vast datasets, aiding in drug discovery, patient stratification, and treatment optimization. Biosimilars: Biosimilar oncology drugs are gaining traction, offering cost-effective alternatives to expensive biologics.

Biosimilar oncology drugs are gaining traction, offering cost-effective alternatives to expensive biologics. Global Expansion: The oncology drugs market is expanding into emerging markets due to increasing healthcare access and demand for cancer therapies. Companies are seeking international regulatory approvals.

The oncology drugs market is expanding into emerging markets due to increasing healthcare access and demand for cancer therapies. Companies are seeking international regulatory approvals. Telemedicine and Remote Monitoring: Telemedicine and remote monitoring technologies have become more important, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing options for consultations, follow-ups, and clinical trials.

Telemedicine and remote monitoring technologies have become more important, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing options for consultations, follow-ups, and clinical trials. Regulatory Changes: Regulatory agencies are streamlining drug approvals, allowing faster access to promising therapies, particularly for rare and unmet medical needs.

Regulatory agencies are streamlining drug approvals, allowing faster access to promising therapies, particularly for rare and unmet medical needs. Partnerships and Collaborations: Pharmaceutical companies often form partnerships with academic institutions and smaller biotech firms to accelerate drug development, leading to more innovative treatments.

Pharmaceutical companies often form partnerships with academic institutions and smaller biotech firms to accelerate drug development, leading to more innovative treatments. Liquid and Solid Tumor Advances: Therapies are diversifying to address both liquid and solid tumors, expanding the range of treatable cancers.

Therapies are diversifying to address both liquid and solid tumors, expanding the range of treatable cancers. Healthcare Data Privacy: With the increasing use of electronic health records, data security and patient privacy are essential considerations in oncology research and treatment.



Key Questions Answered in the Oncology Drugs Market Research Report

What is the current size and projected growth of the global oncology drugs market from 2022 to 2032 in terms of market value and volume? What are the primary factors driving the growth of the oncology drugs market, and what are the major challenges it faces? Which regions and countries are the most significant contributors to the oncology drugs market, and what are the growth prospects in these areas? What are the prevailing and emerging trends in oncology drug development, including innovations in treatment modalities and drug delivery systems? What are the key types of oncology drugs, and which segments within the market show the highest growth potential? What role does precision medicine play in the oncology drugs market, and how is it impacting treatment outcomes? How is the competitive landscape evolving, including the strategies of major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions? What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the oncology drugs market, and how have market dynamics adapted in response? What are the future growth prospects and opportunities in the oncology drugs market, and what are the key challenges that need to be addressed for sustainable growth? What are the latest developments in oncology drug research, including promising drug candidates, clinical trials, and emerging therapeutic approaches?

Analyze the Oncology Drugs Market by Region

Examining the oncology drugs market from a regional perspective reveals diverse trends and dynamics. Here's a regional breakdown of the market analysis:

North America: Market Overview : North America boasts a significant share in the global oncology drugs market, primarily due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and high R&D investments.

: North America boasts a significant share in the global oncology drugs market, primarily due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and high R&D investments. Trends : The region is witnessing a surge in immunotherapy and precision medicine adoption.

: The region is witnessing a surge in immunotherapy and precision medicine adoption. Challenges: Regulatory processes and pricing pressures remain key challenges. Europe: Market Overview : Europe follows North America in market share, with robust pharmaceutical industries and a focus on research.

: Europe follows North America in market share, with robust pharmaceutical industries and a focus on research. Trends : Biomarker-driven therapies and biosimilars are gaining traction.

: Biomarker-driven therapies and biosimilars are gaining traction. Challenges: Health technology assessment (HTA) criteria can influence market access. Asia-Pacific: Market Overview : Asia-Pacific represents a rapidly growing market, driven by increasing cancer incidence and improving healthcare access.

: Asia-Pacific represents a rapidly growing market, driven by increasing cancer incidence and improving healthcare access. Trends : Collaboration with global pharmaceutical companies, expanding clinical trials, and the rise of biosimilars.

: Collaboration with global pharmaceutical companies, expanding clinical trials, and the rise of biosimilars. Challenges: Variability in healthcare systems and regulatory requirements across countries. Latin America: Market Overview : The Latin American market is evolving, with growing awareness and investments in cancer care.

: The Latin American market is evolving, with growing awareness and investments in cancer care. Trends : Rising demand for affordable cancer treatments and the emergence of local pharmaceutical players.

: Rising demand for affordable cancer treatments and the emergence of local pharmaceutical players. Challenges: Economic disparities and access to advanced treatments. Middle East and Africa: Market Overview : This region shows potential for market growth, driven by increasing healthcare infrastructure and efforts to combat cancer.

: This region shows potential for market growth, driven by increasing healthcare infrastructure and efforts to combat cancer. Trends : Adoption of innovative therapies and improving cancer screening programs.

: Adoption of innovative therapies and improving cancer screening programs. Challenges: Political instability and economic factors can impact market growth.

Collaborations, Mergers, and Acquisitions in the Oncology Drugs Market

The oncology drugs market has seen numerous collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies seek to expand their oncology portfolios and gain a competitive edge. Here are some notable examples:

1. Bristol-Myers Squibb's Acquisition of Celgene (2019):

Bristol-Myers Squibb acquired Celgene in a deal valued at $74 billion. This acquisition strengthened Bristol-Myers Squibb's position in the oncology drugs market, adding blockbuster drugs like Revlimid and Pomalyst to their portfolio.



2. Gilead Sciences' Acquisition of Kite Pharma (2017):

Gilead Sciences acquired Kite Pharma for $11.9 billion. Kite Pharma was a leader in CAR-T cell therapy, a revolutionary approach in immuno-oncology. This acquisition allowed Gilead to enter the cell therapy market.



3. Novartis's Acquisition of Advanced Accelerator Applications (2018):

Novartis acquired Advanced Accelerator Applications for $3.9 billion. This acquisition expanded their radiopharmaceuticals portfolio, including Lutathera, a treatment for neuroendocrine tumors.



4. Roche's Acquisition of Spark Therapeutics (2019):

Roche acquired Spark Therapeutics for $4.3 billion, gaining access to Spark's expertise in gene therapy, including Luxturna, a gene therapy for inherited retinal diseases.



5. Merck's Collaboration with AstraZeneca (2020):

Merck entered into a collaboration with AstraZeneca to jointly develop and commercialize AstraZeneca's Lynparza and Merck's Keytruda in multiple oncology indications, demonstrating the importance of combination therapies.



6. Amgen's Collaboration with BeiGene (2020):

Amgen collaborated with BeiGene to expand its presence in China and gain access to BeiGene's oncology pipeline, including the PD-1 inhibitor, tislelizumab.



7. Sanofi's Acquisition of Synthorx (2019):

Sanofi acquired Synthorx for $2.5 billion, gaining access to Synthorx's pipeline of cancer immunotherapies, including THOR-707.



8. Johnson & Johnson's Acquisition of Momenta Pharmaceuticals (2020):

Johnson & Johnson acquired Momenta Pharmaceuticals for $6.5 billion, broadening its oncology portfolio with the addition of nipocalimab, an investigational drug for hematologic and autoimmune diseases.



9. Eli Lilly's Acquisition of Loxo Oncology (2019):

Eli Lilly acquired Loxo Oncology for $8 billion, expanding its oncology drug portfolio with targeted therapies, including Vitrakvi and LOXO-305.



10. Pfizer's Collaboration with BioNTech (2020):

Pfizer collaborated with BioNTech to develop and distribute their COVID-19 vaccine. This partnership showcased the potential of mRNA technology, which has applications in oncology.



