India Modular Data Center Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2029F

The India modular data center market is growing owing to rapid adoption of cloud and digital transformation by Indian companies along with rising government investment to provide the physical modular data center space. The increasing availability of skilled workforce and operational and development cost advantage across various end-use industries have led to an increased focus on modular data centers to overcome the situation of security and high data consumption.

Moreover, 5G infrastructure investments in edge data centers have boosted the demand for modular data centers. Government measures such as Digital India initiative, emphasis on self-reliance, as infrastructure asset are further increasing the demand for more modular data centers in the country is increasing the capability for modular data centers. Many enterprises are adopting modular data centers as a cost-effective solution.

Moreover, the market is anticipated to be driven by the rising demand for digital age networking, which enables businesses to progress toward digital transformation and produce new business outcomes by utilizing new digital age technologies such as the internet of things (IoT), cloud computing, and artificial intelligence (AI). Additionally, the growing focus on security, especially the cost-effectiveness of modular data centers promotes the development of the India modular data center market during the forecast period.



A data center is a physical location with networked computers, storage systems, and computational infrastructure that businesses utilize to store, gather, analyze, and disseminate massive quantities of data. A modular data center is a pre-assembled server farm that is comprised of normalized modules that can be handily collected and dismantled.

This makes them an adaptable and versatile answer for endeavors that are expected to convey or grow their data center limit rapidly and without any problem. Likewise, a particular data center is a versatile assortment of the relative multitude of parts expected to supply data center limit.

Modular data center is commonly comprised of the accompanying parts such as servers, stockpiling, organizing gear, power frameworks, and cooling frameworks. These parts are commonly housed in pre-assembled modules that can be handily shipped and introduced.

The modules can be associated together to make a bigger data center, or they can be utilized as independent units. Measured data centers offer various benefits over conventional data centers, including quicker organization, more adaptability, versatility, effectiveness, and a lot more because of their normalized plan and the use of pre-assembled parts.

These modular data centers are a flexible option that can be used in a variety of situations, including data center expansion, disaster recovery, new data center development, military applications, and edge computing. The modular data center is becoming the undisputed choice for businesses of all sizes as interest in data center boundaries continues to grow.



Rapid Adoption of Cloud and Digital Transformation by Indian Companies



Customers are shifting to cloud-based solutions due to their scalability and cost-effective specifications. Several cloud service providers across the world have revealed their availability zones in India, particularly in locations such as Hyderabad, Delhi (NCR), Chennai, Mumbai, and Bengaluru since they have strong fiber connection in addition to being close to clients.

Three availability zones (AZs) are being built by Amazon Web Services (AWS) in Hyderabad. Microsoft has purchased Hyderabad-area property tracts to establish a new data center zone. While 67% of the large enterprises already accelerated cloud adoption, 39% of medium-sized companies, and 38% of small companies embarked on their cloud journey.

Moreover, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR are Google's two cloud computing hubs in India. Businesses such as Yotta Infrastructure, NTT-Netmagic, STT GDC India, Sify Modular Data Centers, CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, and other building hyperscale data centers and data center parks in India.

Moreover, as cloud-managed services are a vital part of digital transformation, their demand will further expand in the coming years. Furthermore, the Indian government support to transform India into a global data hub has resulted in several regulations and reforms that have given the essential framework for the expansion of cloud computing and cloud-enabled modular data centers. Therefore, the rapid adoption of cloud and digital transformation by Indian companies will drive the growth of the India modular data center market during the forecast period.



Increasing Investments in Edge Data Centers



Edge computing is becoming more popular in the market just like 5G has been massively ramped up in the last couple of years, because of the rising use of connected devices among consumers and organizations. In many Tier II and Tier III cities as well as in rural areas, this has resulted in a significant demand for higher-bandwidth internet, necessitating the construction of modular data centers to process information in comparison with big cities.

Edge data centres will develop a decentralized data center architecture in which numerous edge data centers are linked to a single hyperscale facility. Over 25.2 percent of Indian population with 189 Indian cities have 5G coverage as of January 2023, with significant market participants, including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea. In 256 cities, Reliance Jio is offering 5G connection. Bharti Airtel is second, covering more than 80 cities, while Vodaphone is third.

Throughout India, companies such as Airtel are partnering up to design and build networks by using equipment from large enterprises such as Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung. Moreover, the 5G implementation will further offer faster access to information, which will lead to more edge datacenter deployments due to the surge in data consumption.

Furthermore, companies are extending their 5G coverage to new locations across the region, which necessitates the construction of the physical infrastructure to facilitate the significant degree of data sharing. Hence, increasing 5G investments are driving the growth of the India modular data center market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 74 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.07 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.7% Regions Covered India

Competitive Landscape

CtrlS Datacenters Ltd

Sify Technologies Limited

Tata Communications Service Limited

HCL Infosystems

Wipro Technologies Limited

Digital Reality Trust Inc.

NTT Global Data Centers

Equinix Inc.

Vantage Data Centers

Report Scope:



India Modular Data Center Market, By Component:

Services

All-in-one Module

Individual Module

IT

Power

Cooling

Solutions

Design and Consulting

Integration and Deployment

Maintenance & Support

India Modular Data Center Market, By Organization Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

India Modular Data Center Market, By Industry Vertical:

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Government & Defense

Healthcare

Retail

Others

India Modular Data Center Market, By Region:

East India

West India

North India

South India

