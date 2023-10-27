Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Kai Seikku
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 27 October 2023 at 14:45 EET
On 30 March 2023, the Annual General Meeting of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj resolved that the annual fee of the company's Board of Directors is paid in four equal instalments in Verkkokauppa.com shares either purchased from the market or alternatively by using treasury shares held by the company. In accordance with the resolution, a total of 1,927 shares have been transferred to Kai Seikku as follows:
Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kai Seikku
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 41732/4/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-10-27
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000049812
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,927 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 1,927 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
More information:
Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 40 671 2999
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.verkkokauppa.com
Verkkokauppa.com (Nasdaq Helsinki: VERK) is Finland's leading online store, offering a wide range of products from home technology to leisure as well as business needs. Operating since 1992, the company is one of the oldest online retailers in the world, combining its online store and brick-and-mortar stores for an omnichannel customer experience. Verkkokauppa.com's four megastores are located in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio and Jätkäsaari, Helsinki. To provide a superior customer experience, the company delivers products as fast as an hour to your door around the clock, utilizing automation and robotics. Verkkokauppa.com employs around 700 people. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange, and it has more than 20,000 shareholders.